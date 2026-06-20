AFC West offseason storylines: QB buzz, underrated moves, rookies

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Each team in the AFC West's 2025 season ended in disappointing fashion.

The Raiders and Chiefs missed the playoffs -- with Kansas City missing for the first time since 2014. The Chargers fell short in a 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots in the wild-card round of the playoffs, and quarterback Bo Nix, who helped carry the Broncos through the postseason, suffered an ankle injury late in the divisional round game. Having to play the next week without Nix, Denver went on to lose 10-7 to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

But all that disappointment was followed by an active offseason -- from new coaches to new star players.

Broncos reporter Jeff Legwold, Chargers reporter Kris Rhim, Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor and Raiders reporter Ryan McFadden break down how the offseason has played out for each team.

As for who will win the AFC West, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chiefs (+160) returning to their throne with the best odds, followed by the Chargers, Broncos and Raiders.

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Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

Mike Clay's 2026 projected win total: 10.9

Odds to win AFC West: +225

Strength of schedule: 18th-easiest schedule in NFL

QB outlook:

Nix's right ankle, which he fractured in the Broncos' divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills in January, has been the most discussed part of the team's offseason. Especially after he had a second surgery on the injury in April to deal with bone spurs.

But Nix participated on a limited basis in the team's minicamp, and both he and coach Sean Payton have said he will be 100% "full-go'' for training camp. Nix has also said he doesn't expect the recent surgeries to affect his mobility in any way.

Which offseason move will have the biggest impact on next season?

When Payton said in February that he was going to relinquish playcalling duties because he was frustrated with some parts of the team's offense -- pacing during games, getting plays to Nix to get the team in and out of the huddle better and an inconsistent run game -- it certainly made ripples in the pond. In 2026, offensive coordinator Davis Webb will be taking over those duties.

But it's hard to say the addition of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle won't have the most noticeable impact. Waddle, who has wowed his teammates in offseason work, will be a high-volume target and is expected to boost a trouble spot. Nix led the league in pass attempts last season (612), but his completion rate was 24th (63.4%) among quarterbacks who started at least eight games and his completion above expectation (minus-2.1%) was 26th.

Who is an under-the-radar rookie to watch in training camp/preseason?

Running back Jonah Coleman. As veteran J.K. Dobbins put it: "He's built, he has that mindset to get to work, and he shows he's ready every day.'' Coleman has shown quickness and consistency in the passing game and awareness in pass protection. All the necessary boxes to check for a rookie running back who is looking to stand out.

The Broncos have Dobbins at the top of the depth chart with RJ Harvey as well, but Coleman has already shown he belongs in the rotation, especially if the after-contact prowess he showed in college shows up in the preseason.

Which starting job remains the biggest question mark?

The Broncos have one of the highest retention rates in the league across the depth chart. Virtually every starter returned, and they re-signed 17 of their 21 players who had been scheduled to be unrestricted, restricted or exclusive rights free agents.

But the future of outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper is in question after two arrests in a seven-day span in June on domestic violence charges. So the Broncos could potentially have to make a decision with players such as Jonah Elliss and Que Robinson behind him. Payton called Cooper's charges "serious'' and the team issued a statement after the second arrest that said it was "disappointed.'' Payton said during minicamp that the team will consider all facets of the investigation by local law enforcement as well as discussions with Cooper before a decision is made. Cooper faces a July 22 trial date, just days before the Broncos open training camp. -- Legwold

Mike Clay's 2026 projected win total: 9.5

Odds to win AFC West: +190

Strength of schedule: Ninth-hardest schedule in NFL

QB outlook:

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is challenging quarterback Justin Herbert in ways he never has been in his career. It began with changing Herbert's footwork; he shifted his shotgun stance to moving his non-throwing side forward, which, in other words, means that his left foot is forward now instead of his right.

This shift is one McDaniel has coached in other stops such as the Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons. He believes the shift will get Herbert to speed up his throwing process and get the ball to receivers quicker to create more yards after the catch opportunities.

play 0:45 Justin Herbert changes his stance

Which offseason move will have the biggest impact on next season?

Hiring McDaniel. The Chargers' offense has been its Achilles' heel the past two seasons, with both years ending in playoff losses, in large part because the offense sputtered. McDaniel is one of the NFL's most respected offensive minds, known for creating some of the league's most explosive offenses. If McDaniel can elevate this offense to be among the league's best, the Chargers can be a real contender.

Who is an under-the-radar rookie to watch in training camp/preseason?

Linebacker Nadame Tucker. Tucker, who went undrafted out of Western Michigan, played for first-year defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary last season. Tucker was one of the most disruptive rushers in college; he was a third-team All-American, the MAC Defensive Player of the Year, led the FBS with 21 tackles for loss and tied for the lead with 14.5 sacks. Tucker could compete for the final edge rusher spot, a battle that could come down to him and 33-year-old veteran Bud Dupree.

Which starting job remains the biggest question mark?

Left guard. The Chargers' interior offensive line has been a weakness for this team since coach Jim Harbaugh and general manger Joe Hortiz took the job two seasons ago. This offseason, they replaced the entire group, but still have questions at left guard.

The battle, according to Harbaugh, is between Kayode Awosika, rookie Jake Slaughter, Trevor Penning and Trey Pipkins III. Realistically, because of Slaughter's selection in the second round, this job should be his to lose, but he'll have to earn that right in training camp. -- Rhim

Mike Clay's 2026 projected win total: 9.9

Odds to win AFC West: +160

Strength of schedule: Fifth-hardest schedule in NFL

QB outlook:

At this point, the Chiefs expect Patrick Mahomes to be in uniform when the season begins Sept. 14 against the Broncos. Mahomes, who is recovering from a left knee injury suffered in December, was able to participate in each of the Chiefs' offseason practices, which was a great indication of his rehab work.

In training camp, Mahomes hopes to be included in 11-on-11 team periods and eventually be cleared for full contact ahead of the preseason. Throughout his nine-year career, Mahomes has played at least one game in the preseason to prepare for the regular season. He'll hope to continue that streak in August.

play 0:59 Riddick after Mahomes extension: Chiefs love absolutely everything about him

Which offseason move will have the biggest impact on next season?

This answer has to be running back Kenneth Walker III, the Chiefs' lone significant acquisition in the offseason. A year ago, the Chiefs' running backs were a historical disappointment.

Kareem Hunt was the lone player to have a rushing attempt that went for more than 20 yards, and Hunt recorded only one. Walker -- the reigning Super Bowl MVP -- should add a boost to the offense with his ability to create highlight plays through his speed, elusiveness and vision in the open field.

Who is an under-the-radar rookie to watch in training camp/preseason?

Wide receiver Jeff Caldwell. Although he went undrafted, he was the most sought-after prospect that the Chiefs were able to add to their roster. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Caldwell is the biggest receiver on their roster.

With a strong training camp and preseason -- displaying physicality at the line of scrimmage, impressive contested catches and quality speed -- Caldwell might be able to earn a roster spot. Helping make the case for him are the plethora of questions on the depth chart behind the trio of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton.

Which starting job remains the biggest question mark?

The Chiefs have plenty of options at cornerback, which should make the competition in training camp fascinating. L'Jarius Sneed, who played his first four seasons with the Chiefs, rejoined the team during mandatory minicamp. Sneed will be battling against Kristian Fulton and Nohl Williams for likely the starting role opposite of rookie Mansoor Delane, their top draft pick. Even when the Chiefs use their nickel personnel, the player in the slot could be Chris Roland-Wallace, Kader Kohou or rookie Jadon Canady. -- Taylor

Mike Clay's 2026 projected win total: 5.1

Odds to win AFC West: +2000

Strength of schedule: Seventh-hardest schedule in NFL

QB outlook:

Kirk Cousins currently has the lead in the starting quarterback race between him, rookie Fernando Mendoza and fourth-year veteran Aidan O'Connell. On top of Cousins' impressing in spring practices, his experience and knowledge of coach Klint Kubiak's offense have given him the upper hand. But training camp will ultimately decide who starts for the Raiders against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

Another dilemma the Raiders will have to face is how many quarterbacks they want to carry on the 53-man roster. Will they have three quarterbacks on the depth chart? If not, what does that mean for O'Connell? He played well during OTAs and minicamp. If that production continues in August, he might be someone who could garner interest in the trade market.

Which offseason move will have the biggest impact on next season?

The free agent addition of center Tyler Linderbaum will improve an offensive line that struggled mightily last season. He provides stability at the position, and he's one of the best run blockers among centers in the league. The Raiders are expecting running back Ashton Jeanty to make a significant jump in production in Year 2. If that happens, Linderbaum would've had a hand in his success.

Who is an under-the-radar rookie to watch in training camp/preseason?

Cornerback Hezekiah Masses. The fifth-round pick was one of four defensive backs taken by the Raiders in the draft. The overall depth at cornerback is fairly young, meaning Masses could play his way into having significant snaps early.

During minicamp, he alternated first-team reps with second-year corner Darien Porter. And at times, Masses' ball skills and man-to-man coverage ability were on display. Expect him to be in the mix for the starting outside cornerback role, along with Porter and fellow rookie Jermod McCoy.

Which starting job remains the biggest question mark?

Guard. Kubiak said there's a lot of great competition at the position. It will be interesting to see how things shake out. Based on what was seen during the team's offseason program, the safest bet is that Jackson Powers-Johnson will maintain his position as the starting right guard, while former San Francisco 49ers guard Spencer Burford starts on the left side.

But anticipate second-year lineman Caleb Rogers to be in serious competition with Burford on the left side. Also, don't rule out Trey Zuhn III, who has already shown that he can play all over the offensive line. -- McFadden