Colts' Sauce Gardner says he's 24, not 25 as widely listed

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INDIANAPOLIS -- The rest of the world seems uncertain about exactly how old Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner is, but Gardner has no questions about the matter.

During a recent back-and-forth with reporters about his leadership role as a veteran defender, he pointed out that he is still pretty young.

"I'm 24, by the way," he said.

That might have surprised quite a few people. Because, in many corners of the internet, Gardner is listed as being 25.

Somewhere along the way, it became accepted as fact that Gardner was born Aug. 31, 2000. It says as much on a number of online references, including his profiles on ESPN.com, Pro Football Focus and Yahoo Sports.

But, as it turns out, Gardner was actually born Aug. 31, 2001. Like he said, he's 24. The Colts' website and NFL.com reflect the 2001 birthday.

"It's crazy that I'm saying this once again," Gardner said last week as the Colts wrapped up their final offseason practice.

Gardner later told The Athletic that he has always specified his birthday as being in 2001 and said his driver's license confirms it.

"When it comes to the paperwork and everything I've signed, it all says '01," he told The Athletic. "So, I don't know where or how it got messed up unless people just get it straight from Google."

The Colts, for the record, have had his birthday correct in their materials since the team acquired him in a blockbuster trade last year, a team spokesman said. Indianapolis sent two first-round picks and receiver Adonai Mitchell to the New York Jets for Gardner, who is expected to be a centerpiece of the Colts' defense this season.

Gardner might be entering his fifth season, but he's still as young as some other players who are beginning their NFL careers. Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick Akheem Mesidor turned 25 in April and hasn't played his first NFL snap.