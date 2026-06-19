Titans, DT Simmons agree to 3-year extension with $100M guaranteed

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a three-year contract extension with defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, his agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The deal is worth $105.8 million with $100 million guaranteed.

"Jeffery Simmons is a pillar for our franchise and embodies what it means to be a Titan. He's the premier defensive tackle in the National Football League and you win with players like Jeffery," Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said in a statement. "Not only is his leadership on the field what we want our program to represent, but off the field, he sets the standard for our community.

"I'd like to thank Todd France and AJ Stevens with Athletes First for their communication and efforts to get this deal done," Borgonzi continued. "I'd also like to thank Vin Marino, Leland Taylor and Dave Gardi for spearheading negotiations that resulted in a win for everyone. This wouldn't be possible without the support of Amy and the Adams family. You always want to keep your best players and we accomplished that today. We're excited for Jeffery to be here in Nashville for the long haul."

Simmons posted a career-high 11 sacks last season, breaking Jurrell Casey's franchise record for most sacks (10.5) in a season by a Titans defensive tackle. Along with his 11 sacks, Simmons led all NFL interior defensive linemen in solo tackles (39), tackles for loss (17), sacks (11), sack yards (79.0), quarterback pressures (60), pressure rate (14.5) and forced fumbles (tied 3). He was named first-team All Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his seven-year career.

"Tennessee has become a second home for me. From day one, this organization believed in me, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue to pour into this franchise and community," Simmons said in a statement. "I want to thank God, my family, my teammates, Ms. Amy and the entire Titans organization for believing in me. My job isn't finished. I believe in this locker room and this staff, and I'm focused on helping this team get back to competing for championships."

Simmons was the 19th overall selection by the Titans in the 2019 draft. He has appeared in 99 games with 97 starts, accumulating 383 tackles, 42.5 sacks, 27 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries over the course of his career.

Simmons is a five-time captain, four-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro player and three-time Walter Payton Man of the Year winner for the Titans.