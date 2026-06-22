Saints' Tyler Shough plans summer retreat, asks Drew Brees' advice

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, who is heading into his first full season in the starting role, has thrown himself into the gig. He spent most of the offseason in New Orleans, appearing at community events, helping recruit free agents and taking all the first-team reps at OTAs and minicamp.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, who re-signed with the team during minicamp, joked that Shough was one of the many teammates pestering him in the offseason to get a new deal done.

Shough, 26, will be expected to be a team leader in 2026. He has worked to maintain the chemistry the team showed when it won four of six games to end the 2025 season, and a big part of that effort will be to make sure the Saints capitalize on that momentum.

That's why Shough will pay for an estimated 18 teammates to fly this summer to San Diego, where they will work out together and build on their rapport.

"For me, it's just kind of continuing to study the playbook and then just put my feet and my eyes in the right position. That's my whole focus," Shough said of his summer plans.

The second-year QB said he'll go to Oregon first before heading to California for what he called a quarterback and wide receiver throwing retreat. Shough said he's excited about the week, calling it "an investment."

Shough reached out to Pro Football Hall of Fame 2026 enshrinee and former Saints quarterback Drew Brees for some tips about where to go and how to get access to a field for workouts in the Del Mar area of California.

"He might be there for a little bit, but I couldn't say for the whole time, but I think he was pivotal in setting everything up with the workout facility and the throwing location," Shough told ESPN.

There were limitations, especially on offense, on how much the Saints were able to do on the field during OTAs. They didn't have running back Alvin Kamara, who was at one OTA practice and did limited work in minicamp, while some of the other running backs behind Travis Etienne Jr. have battled injuries.

A number of wide receivers have been limited or have missed time, including Chris Olave and 2026 first-round pick Jordyn Tyson. Their absences have allowed other receivers, such as rookie Bryce Lance, more time to get meaningful snaps with Shough.

"Obviously he's a great quarterback, but I think it's [his] leadership," Lance said at minicamp. "Truly, he makes me want to go make plays for him because of the way he leads and leads our team and our offense as well."

Olave, who is from the San Diego area, said he'll be participating in the workouts. Olave, who worked out with Shough and some of the other Saints receivers in Oregon last summer, said he'll already be in California prior to Shough's organized workout.

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Olave has been limited in practice this offseason because he was placed on blood thinners after sustaining a blood clot in the final week of the 2025 season. The Saints have held him out of contact drills until he is off the blood thinners, which he said he anticipates will happen in a few weeks.

"I've been so bored out there," Olave told ESPN with a smile, noting that he'll be full-go at training camp and has been ready to have the restrictions lifted by his doctors.

With so many players limited and restrictions on the use of full pads, the Saints have focused on installation and getting the players on the same page. They canceled one of their mandatory minicamp practices to go bowfishing for the second year in a row.

"You're installing all these new plays, making sure we're getting everything right," Shough said. "We've done a really good job of that as a team and we've gotten closer. That's kind of the main thing. We just highlighted in the team meeting room all the fun things that we've done this whole offseason, and this is probably the tightest bunch that all of us have been around."

Shough will aim to replicate those bonding experiences this summer in California.

"It'll be nice to get out of the heat for a little bit but still come right back to it. And I think that's the main thing is not going too far, and then I'll be back a couple of weeks early before camp to work with the guys," Shough said.