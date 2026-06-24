What's Zay Flowers' value to Ravens? Lamar Jackson weighs in

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- On the final day of the Baltimore Ravens' minicamp, quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't get one question about his contract situation. Jackson, though, was asked about the possible contract extension involving one of his closest friends.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers is in line for a new deal at a time when contracts are escalating at his position. If Baltimore wants to keep him long term, the Ravens and Flowers need to agree on a contract after an offseason when Jaxon Smith-Njigba reset the market for wide receivers and Drake London became the third-highest paid wideout.

Jackson looked puzzled when asked Flowers' value to the team.

"We love Zay. We need Zay," Jackson said. "His value is out of this world. That's what I'd say."

Flowers, who will turn 26 in September, carried Baltimore's passing attack last season. His 1,211 yards receiving accounted for 36.9% of the Ravens' total receiving yards, which was the second-highest share by any player in 2025 behind Smith-Njigba (44.1%).

The knock on Flowers is he doesn't look like the prototypical top target in the league at 5-foot-9, 183 pounds. It's one of the reasons why he was available as the No. 22 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Jackson threw his hand up and let out a sigh in disgust when a reporter mentioned the debate about whether Flowers is a true No. 1 wide receiver.

"Zay Flowers is a 1,000-yard receiver [in the] NFL for a reason," he said. "I'm going to leave it at that."

The Ravens picked up Flowers' fifth-year option on April 23, which will pay him $27.298 million in 2027. This is a bargain in the current wide receiver landscape.

On March 23, Smith-Njigba became the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver at $42.15 million per year when he signed a four-year, $168.8 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks. On June 2, London cracked the top five at $35.26 million per year when he reached a four-year, $141.054 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

After exercising Flowers' option, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta called Flowers a leader who has a great work ethic.

"The goal would be to get a long-term deal with him if we can. And I fully expect we will," DeCosta said. "He's got a great agent, and he's a great person. I know he wants to be here."

The Ravens have shown a commitment to rewarding first-round picks who exceed expectations. Last year, Baltimore made Kyle Hamilton the NFL's highest-paid safety four months after picking up his fifth-year option.

So, if the Ravens follow a similar timeline, it's possible Baltimore reaches a contract extension with Flowers before the start of the season.

"I want to be here," Flowers said. "I would love to finish my career here."

Flowers has been among the top three productive wide receivers from the 2023 draft, along with Smith-Njigba and the Rams' Puka Nacua. Over the past three seasons, Nacua has totaled 4,191 yards receiving and Smith-Njigba has recorded 3,551 yards. Flowers isn't far behind with 3,128 yards receiving.

Flowers said he didn't pay attention to Smith-Njigba's record-setting deal when it was announced. He said his focus is training every day and not worrying about other wide receivers' contracts.

"I just want to get better every year and improve every year on everything," Flowers said. "Not prove to people but prove to myself what I know that I can do and just go out and be the best player I can every week."

Flowers is the only player in Ravens history to reach the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver, and he has done so in 2024 and 2025. Last season, he set career highs with 86 catches for 1,211 yards.

And, like Jackson, Flowers' teammates know how much he means to the Baltimore offense. No other Ravens wide receiver had more than 25 catches or 400 yards in 2025.

"You can't cover him in man, and he's getting better at finding areas in zone, and his [run after catch ability] is up there with the best," Hamilton said. "I can honestly say he's probably the quickest, shiftiest guy that I've ever seen with my own two eyes."