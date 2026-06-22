Cowboys' Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder wed in Miami

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Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder wed on Saturday at the Biltmore Hotel in Miami, the couple shared on Monday.

Ferguson and Cavinder posted photos of the ceremony with Ferguson wearing a white tuxedo, matching Cavinder's dress. Ferguson's former Cowboys teammate Will Grier officiated the wedding, according to GQ.

The couple posted multiple joint Instagram posts, including two with the captions: "The Fergusons" and "Mr. and Mrs."

The two began dating in September 2023 before getting engaged in April 2025. Cavinder has attended a handful of Ferguson's games through the years and posed as a Cowboys cheerleader with her twin, Hanna, for Halloween.

Ferguson had 82 catches for 600 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns last season. He signed a four-year, $52 million extension last July. Cavinder played college basketball at Fresno State and Miami from 2019 to 2025.