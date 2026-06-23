Eagles' DeVonta Smith marries Mya Danielle at Disney World

Is DeVonta Smith ready to step up as WR1? Steve Smith Sr. weighs in (1:29)

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The newest ring in DeVonta Smith's collection is unrelated to the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Monday, Smith announced that he married Mya Danielle on June 13 at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

According to People magazine, the NFL world was well-represented among the wedding's 135 guests.

Among those in attendance were Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, former Eagles teammate and current Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown and several of Smith's former Alabama teammates, including Jaylen Waddle, Pat Surtain II, Jordan Battle, Mack Wilson Sr. and Jerry Jeudy. Other notable NFL players included Nakobe Dean, Jahan Dotson, A.J. Terrell Jr., Isaiah Rodgers and Parris Campbell.

The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Kyse and 1-year-old daughter Kali, met in middle school and got engaged on New Year's Eve 2024. The proposal came less than two months before Smith and the Eagles captured Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025.