2026 NFL contract extension updates for all 32 teams

Open Extended Reactions

As we move through the NFL offseason and await training camp -- which starts at the end of July -- a number of big names have uncertain contract situations. So, we asked all 32 of our team reporters to provide an update on where things stand for players who could get paid in the near future.

What is the latest on potential new deals for quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Baker Mayfield? Could running back Jahmyr Gibbs and cornerback Devon Witherspoon reset the market at their respective positions?

Let's start with the Bills before hitting on the other 31 teams. Here's what we're hearing on extension candidates around the league.

Jump to:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC EAST

G O'Cyrus Torrence

There has been interest from both sides in keeping the Bills' starting right guard of the past three seasons around for years to come. Unlike last year, when Buffalo addressed a variety of contract extensions in the spring, it prioritized deals impacting this upcoming season. Torrence was present for all of the offseason workouts open to the media and, as far back as January, expressed his understanding of the business side of the league. General manager Brandon Beane has a history of getting extensions done just before or early in the season. -- Alaina Getzenberg

LB Jordyn Brooks

General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan identified running back De'Von Achane, center Aaron Brewer and Brooks as the three "pillars" the team wants to build around -- and said it would prioritize extending those players in that order. Miami has reached extension agreements with Achane and Brewer, leaving Brooks as the lone unsigned pillar.

Brooks has expressed multiple times his interest in remaining with the Dolphins long term, and Miami isn't exactly flush with extension-eligible players. Despite the massive roster churn over the past several months and the team drafting a pair of off-ball linebackers, it's likely that Miami reaches an agreement with the NFL's leading tackler from a season ago. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

CB Christian Gonzalez

When Gonzalez met with reporters after the first day of mandatory minicamp on June 9, he was asked whether he would play this season without a new contract. The initial part of his answer was: "We got a long time to the season." The sides are expected to continue discussing an extension, with the next checkpoint coming July 24, when most veterans are scheduled to report for training camp. Gonzalez would face fines for not reporting but could be a hold-in if a deal isn't reached by that point. -- Mike Reiss

Edge Will McDonald IV

The Jets exercised McDonald's fifth-year option for 2027 ($13.75 million), so they have him under contract for two years at $16.75 million -- a relative bargain. There's no rush to get anything done long term. They will let him play out the 2026 season and reevaluate at that point. And now that right guard Joe Tippmann (four years, $62 million) is extended, too, the Jets have their contract extensions done for the year. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

WR Zay Flowers

It wouldn't be surprising if Flowers and the Ravens reach an extension before the start of the season, which is exactly what happened with safety Kyle Hamilton last year. Flowers wants to stay, saying he would like to play his entire career in Baltimore. General manager Eric DeCosta believes it's important to keep Flowers, who has developed into a leader on offense.

"The goal would be to get a long-term deal with him if we can," DeCosta said during the draft. "And I fully expect we will." The Ravens picked up Flowers' fifth-year option, which will pay him $27.298 million in 2027. Flowers' extension will likely average over $35 million per season, which would put him among the four highest-paid wide receivers. -- Jamison Hensley

CB Dax Hill

The Bengals know that getting Hill and fellow cornerback DJ Turner II under new deals could be a challenge given the going rate for players at their position. A soft estimate puts the baseline around $20 million per year. Hill, who had his fifth-year option exercised, closed 2025 strongly after coming off an ACL injury the previous season. Throughout his time with the Bengals, he has given Cincinnati a lot of positional versatility in the secondary. But just how much the Bengals value him and how a potential deal fits into the long-term picture remains to be seen. -- Ben Baby

CB Denzel Ward

Although the Browns traded Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, general manager Andrew Berry said he wants to keep Ward, and the five-time Pro Bowler also expressed his commitment to Cleveland. Ward has two years remaining on a five-year extension he signed in 2022 but no more guaranteed salary. Ward didn't participate in mandatory minicamp -- coach Todd Monken said he won't comment on the nature of the cornerback's absence -- but a new deal that offers additional guarantees could be on the horizon. -- Daniel Oyefusi

The enhanced ESPN App Watch your favorite events in the newly upgraded ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

LB Patrick Queen

While the Steelers have been largely proactive in getting extensions done with their 2023 draft class and kicker Chris Boswell, an extension for Queen seems unlikely. Speaking for the first time this offseason in late May, he said there have been talks "here and there," but there hasn't been any movement as he enters the last year of his deal.

"At the end of the day, they got a business to handle," Queen said. "I got a business to handle. My business, go out there and play the best football I can and put myself in a good position, put our team in a good position so that we both would be successful." -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

QB C.J. Stroud

Stroud and the Texans aren't close to a deal as of late June. Houston and its quarterback are in a tricky spot because last season did not end the way either would've preferred. Stroud threw four interceptions against the Patriots in the AFC divisional round. A performance like that can cause hesitation when the extension for Stroud could be in the $55 million to $60 million range per year. With how negotiations are currently going, it's gearing up to be a prove-it season for Stroud. -- DJ Bien-Aime

RB Jonathan Taylor

Taylor is hoping for an early extension, heading into the final year of his contract on the heels of last year's huge season (1,585 rushing yards, 18 TDs). Taylor, 27, averages $14 million on his current deal. That means six running backs have higher averages, which will likely inform his contract stance.

The Colts have shown little initiative when it comes to extending contracts so far this offseason, so this is a story to monitor heading into training camp. Keep in mind: When Taylor faced a similar scenario in 2023, it culminated in a contract standoff that lasted two months. -- Stephen Holder

TE Brenton Strange

It's clear how much Strange means to the Jaguars' success: They were 11-1 and averaged 30.1 points per game when he played, and they were 2-3 and averaged 22.6 points per game in the five games he didn't play last season because of a hip injury. General manager James Gladstone said early in the offseason that the team had preliminary talks on an extension. However, there's no urgency at this point to get a deal done. This regime has shown it is willing to negotiate and close deals during the season, so not having a deal in place before or during training camp is not a bad sign. -- Michael DiRocco

G Peter Skoronski

General manager Mike Borgonzi has a goal to secure the Titans' best players early to ensure their roster is intact. Skoronski is undoubtedly one of their better players, so exercising his fifth-year option was a no-brainer. However, the Titans would like to get a long-term deal done with him. Skoronski would join Jeffery Simmons as the only two Titans first-round picks since 2015 to get a second contract. Skoronski has started all 48 games he has played since joining the team as the No. 11 pick in 2023. -- Turron Davenport

play 0:41 Titans, DT Jeffery Simmons agree to $105.8M extension

AFC WEST

CB Riley Moss

The Broncos have a list of starters poised for unrestricted free agency after the 2026 season -- tight end Evan Engram, guard Ben Powers, safety Brandon Jones, cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. But Moss has played 1,924 snaps over the past two seasons, more than any other Denver player in that timeframe, and he has held off 2025 first-rounder Jahdae Barron thus far. Barron will be the expected solution if the Broncos don't keep both McMillian and Moss moving forward.

They have publicly, alongside coach Sean Payton, expressed the importance of having both in the Broncos' defense, but there hasn't been much movement for extensions. Denver did add some bonus money to Pat Surtain II's deal earlier this offseason but has decisions to make with three secondary starters in the nickel package (Moss, Jones and McMillian). -- Jeff Legwold

OT Jaylon Moore

The odds are low for Moore, a five-year veteran, to receive a contract extension before the season. But he makes the most sense for the Chiefs, who have financially solidified just about all of their core contributors. Moore will first need to beat out Kahlil Benson, an undrafted rookie from Indiana, to earn the starting right tackle role and then have a strong preseason. If that happens, the Chiefs could try to extend Moore to ensure he and the rest of the starting offensive line will be in place for 2026 while Patrick Mahomes recovers from his left knee injury. -- Nate Taylor

CB Taron Johnson

Johnson is a name to monitor from now until the season starts. Even though he is under contract until 2028, $1.2 million of his $8.1 million base salary in 2026 is guaranteed. He doesn't have any guaranteed money in 2027.

Johnson was traded from the Bills to Las Vegas to be the Raiders' primary nickel cornerback. He turns 30 next month, and rookie safety Treydan Stukes has the versatility to play in the slot, raising the question of whether the Raiders would be willing to invest in Johnson for the foreseeable future. The best-case scenario is that the Raiders rework Johnson's current deal with additional guarantees in his salary. -- Ryan McFadden

Edge Tuli Tuipulotu

Fresh off a career-best 13.5 sacks, which ranked sixth in the NFL, Tuipulotu is due for a payday. He heads into the final season of his rookie contract as the biggest remaining domino for general manager Joe Hortiz. The Chargers and Tuipulotu's representation have discussed an extension throughout the offseason, but a deal hasn't yet been agreed to. "Man, I don't know," Tupulotu said of a timeline for the extension. "I'm going to be here. I'm going to be with the team." -- Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

LB DeMarvion Overshown

Wide receiver George Pickens is set to play the 2026 season on the franchise tag as the Cowboys said they will not negotiate a long-term deal. If Pickens has another Pro Bowl season and Overshown remains healthy and produces, it would make for an interesting dilemma because there would be only one franchise tag to go around. Oh, and both players have the same agent, David Mulugheta.

Overshown has played in just 19 of a possible 51 regular-season games because of injuries, which makes a future contract difficult to project. He missed his entire rookie season in 2023 because of a torn left ACL. He suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee in 2024. For the first time in his career, he has a full offseason of focus on football and not rehab. He said he believes he is heading to a big season at middle linebacker for the first time. -- Todd Archer

play 2:18 Is Stephen A. buying that George Pickens is bought in right now?

Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux will play the 2026 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract for $14.751 million. He will do it as the Giants' third edge rusher behind Brian Burns and Abdul Carter. It appears the Giants are going to make Thibodeaux play it out. There hasn't been any talk of an extension. He knows it's a big season for him after two injury-plagued years. Thibodeaux has missed 12 games over the past two seasons and compiled just 8.0 sacks. This year will determine whether he can get the big long-term deal he desires. -- Jordan Raanan

DT Jalen Carter

This is a tricky one. Carter has shown that he can be one of the NFL's most disruptive interior linemen, but he's coming off a down season -- largely due to shoulder injuries -- and entered the league with some questions surrounding his involvement in a fatal crash in 2023. It's understandable that Carter's representation would shoot for the stars (Jeffery Simmons is now top of the market at $35 million annually), but there is risk involved from Philadelphia's perspective. The key will be finding a deal that offers big money for the 25-year-old Carter and some protections for Philly. Ideally, they find that middle ground before training camp. -- Tim McManus

DT Daron Payne

General manager Adam Peters made it clear early in the offseason that the only contract extension the Commanders would negotiate was with left tackle Laremy Tunsil. But Payne, entering the final year of his contract, has been a a fixture on Washington's front since joining the team as a first-round pick in 2018.

Peters said they'd focus on his contract after the 2026 season because the staff and front office want to see how he fits in new coordinator Daronte Jones' defense, which uses a 3-4 base instead of the four-man front of the past. Payne just turned 29 and will have a cap hit of $27.9 million. Keep this in mind: The last time Payne was in a contract year (2022), he produced a career-best 11.5 sacks -- 6.5 sacks more than his second-highest total. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

OT Darnell Wright

The Bears would like to get an extension done with the former first-rounder before training camp, which is typically when they've struck new deals in the past (Cole Kmet in 2023, DJ Moore in 2024). Despite playing most of last season with a torn UCL, Wright put together the best season of his career and earned second-team All-Pro honors.

"He just continues to get better," coach Ben Johnson said. "When you watch us on offense, we're certainly a little bit more righthanded than lefthanded, and that is with him in mind. I think he's one of those tackles that's a powerful player and can displace guys off the line of scrimmage." -- Courtney Cronin

play 2:00 Is there any chance the Bears don't move to Indiana?

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

The Lions picked up the fifth-year option on Gibbs' contract in April but are also projected to sign him to a record-setting extension this offseason. Gibbs is off to a historic start to his career, earning three straight Pro Bowl honors, but he said he isn't worried about reaching an extension ahead of the season as he's letting his agent negotiate with Detroit's front office.

"I'm worried about the team. I'm just tryna hoop right now," Gibbs said during OTAs. Gibbs also said it didn't matter whether he or Falcons running back Bijan Robinson reached an extension first. "I don't really pay attention to all that stuff," he said. -- Eric Woodyard

TE Tucker Kraft

With deals done for Jayden Reed and Christian Watson this offseason, Kraft should be next up. But it could be complicated because of the torn ACL that ended his season in November. To that point, Kraft was one of the league's most productive tight ends with 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games.

The Packers could wait until Kraft is back on the field before doing an extension, but that also could become more costly if he picks up where he left off. Either way, a deal appears likely given that both sides have stated their desire to go forward together. It would not be a surprise if a lucrative extension is reached before the season. -- Rob Demovsky

OT Brian O'Neill

O'Neill remains the type of player that all good teams build around. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and a reliable presence on an offensive line that has had its share of upheaval during his tenure; he has never played fewer than 14 games in a season.

Coach Kevin O'Connell has repeatedly referenced his reliance on O'Neill as a leader, and there is near-universal agreement within the organization that it should pursue a contract extension. The terms and duration merit debate, as the Vikings signed an intriguing tackle in restricted free agency (Ryan Van Demark) and also used a third-round pick on Northwestern tackle Caleb Tiernan. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

RB Bijan Robinson

The Falcons have already extended wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. this offseason. Robinson is next on the priority list, as conversations between the team and his representatives are ongoing. Robinson still has his fourth year coming up and his fifth-year option (which Atlanta picked up) in 2027. But all indications are that the Falcons and their star RB will come to an agreement well before that, perhaps even soon.

Robinson led the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,298) last season and emerged as one of the most potent offensive players in the league. Atlanta absolutely wants him to be part of its long-term future. -- Marc Raimondi

QB Bryce Young

The Panthers are open to the idea of an extension for Young, and they continue to say they believe in him as their long-term franchise QB. But they aren't in a hurry to do a deal, and it's possible this doesn't happen until next offseason. They picked up his fifth-year option for 2027 at $25.904 million, which was a no-brainer because it means they'll be paying him a total of $31.83 million over the next two years. But with Houston seemingly in no hurry with Young's 2023 draftmate C.J. Stroud, there's no rush to jump the market and do a Young deal without seeing more. -- Dan Graziano

WR Chris Olave

The Saints have been in talks with Olave since last year about a new deal, and while nothing has happened yet, both sides have spoken positively of the situation. Olave has been at OTAs and minicamp as usual, and he spent the offseason around the Saints facility. New Orleans typically get its bigger deals done closer to the season, and Olave said he would love to get something done before training camp to "not affect team chemistry." He seemed optimistic during OTAs that something would get done soon. -- Katherine Terrell

QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield said things have not moved since his June 5 comment that he and the Bucs were "not anywhere close" to an agreement. He also said that if a new deal isn't struck before training camp, they would not continue negotiating until after the season. General manager Jason Licht and coach Todd Bowles have said they want Mayfield in Tampa Bay long term. He's currently the 16th-highest-paid quarterback in the league, averaging $33 million per season. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

OT Paris Johnson Jr.

The Cardinals picked up Johnson's fifth-year option in April, but he hasn't received the extension he covets. Earlier this offseason, he said his contract situation will work itself out eventually. "It happens when it happens and it's usually right, but I'm not really worried about that right now because it's not going to help me block anybody in front of me right now," Johnson said.

However, Johnson told ESPN last season that he wants to be a $40 million-per-year left tackle. Historically, the Cardinals have given out some of their bigger deals around the start of training camp, so the possibility that Johnson enters his fourth season with a megadeal is still on the table. -- Josh Weinfuss

WR Puka Nacua

The Rams have a strong group of extension-eligible candidates from their 2023 draft class, and Nacua is at the top of that list. It remains to be seen whether the Rams get ahead of those contract extensions or focus instead on the 2026 season. The latter appears to be the way they are leaning after trading for cornerback Trent McDuffie in March and defensive end Myles Garrett in June.

A deal could certainly get done -- one that makes Nacua the top-paid player at his position -- but the Rams don't seem to be in a hurry for any of the contract extensions. Nacua's situation is further complicated by several off-the-field incidents. -- Sarah Barshop

play 1:27 Rich Eisen on Myles Garrett trade: 'The Rams are not messing around'

S Ji'Ayir Brown

After getting an extension done with left tackle Trent Williams, the 49ers don't appear to be in a hurry to re-sign any more of their own pending free agents. Much like his first two seasons, Brown had an up-and-down 2025, so he figures to be part of a competition for a starting spot this season despite eventually claiming one last year. A strong season would better position him for a potential extension. -- Nick Wagoner

CB Devon Witherspoon

The Pro Bowl cornerback took part in voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp, bringing his usual supercharged energy despite his curiously unsettled contract situation. After the Seahawks finalized an extension with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in March -- one that got done with relative ease and no hint of drama -- they immediately turned their attention to a new deal for Witherspoon.

Those negotiations haven't gone as smoothly, with no deal yet despite Seattle making its initial offer three months ago. All signs have pointed to Witherspoon becoming the league's highest-paid corner when his extension is completed. For now, he's set to make $5.1 million in 2026, then $21.2 million on his fifth-year option in '27. -- Brady Henderson