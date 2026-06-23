Cops investigate Jets QB Geno Smith after battery accusation

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith is being investigated for an incident in which a woman accused him of battery, police in Davie, Florida, said Tuesday morning -- one day after indicating the matter was closed.

Officers were summoned to Smith's home Sunday afternoon after a woman claiming to be his ex-girlfriend called 911 and said she was assaulted by him.

She posted video of a dispute with Smith, saying on camera that he "ran outside and attacked me."

No one was arrested or taken into custody at the scene, according to the Davie Police Department, which said Monday it's "not an active case," but still being reviewed.

A police spokesperson issued an update to ESPN on Tuesday: "We were informed (Monday) evening that, during review, it was determined that this case is being further investigated by detectives. It is active and we cannot release any additional information at this time."

The California Post obtained audio of the 911 call, saying the woman was tearful and told the 911 dispatcher, "My ex-boyfriend just beat me up."

Smith, 35, hasn't publicly responded to the allegations. The Jets aren't commenting.

In the viral Instagram video, the woman, whose first name is Kristen, included a caption that said Smith "beat my ass cause he HATES taking care of his special needs kid and can't be left alone with him because he'd rather watch s*x online and play Call of Duty."

Smith has a 6-year-old son named Seven, which happens to be his jersey number. On Sunday night, Seven's mother defended Smith in an IG story, saying Smith "is and always has been more than capable of taking care of his son.

"Let's kill that narrative. Don't get on the internet bringing my son into your web of dysfunction," she wrote.

Smith, who played for the Jets from 2013 to 2016, was re-acquired in a March trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was immediately named the Jets' starter for 2026.