Taylor Swift attends Tight End University with Travis Kelce

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It's a new year at Tight End University, but some things remain the same: Taylor Swift is back.

Tight End University on Monday posted a photo of Swift standing beside her soon-to-be husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce; the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle and his wife, Claire; and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen and his daughter, Talbot.

It isn't the first time Swift has made an appearance at the exclusive offseason summit for tight ends. Swift gave last year's attendees a surprise performance with country singer Kane Brown and sang her hit tune "Shake It Off." It was her first live performance since her Eras Tour wrapped up in December 2024.

Kelce, Kittle and Olsen are in their sixth year with Tight End University, a three-day offseason event dedicated to collaboration, film review, drills, recovery and more at Vanderbilt University for players of the position.

Swift and Kelce have been supportive of each other's careers. Earlier this month, Kelce attended Swift's induction to the Songwriters Hall of Fame alongside her mother, Andrea; her brother, Austin; and his mother, Donna.

The couple, who were engaged in August, are expected to get married in the coming days. According to TMZ, a "massive stage" is being built for the wedding, which is believed to be held at Madison Square Garden, according to multiple reports.

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani also mentioned Swift's wedding when talking about the Big Apple's capability to host massive events.

Tight End University wraps up Thursday.