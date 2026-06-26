Cardinals still have 3 key players with unresolved contracts

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TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals may be on vacation but the lingering contract situations of three players aren't taking any time off.

With Arizona in the beginning of a six-week break before reporting to training camp on July 22, wide receiver Michael Wilson, quarterback Jacoby Brissett and left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. are all relaxing while their future with the organization is unsettled.

Wilson, who is up for an extension after playing three seasons, has begun negotiations with Arizona. Brissett has been negotiating with the team for a reworked contract for this coming season for months, a source told ESPN. And Johnson, who's also eligible for an extension following his third season, had his fifth-year option picked up in April instead of signing a long-term deal.

Here's a breakdown of each of their contract situations:

WR Michael Wilson

Wilson is heading into his first contract year at exactly the right time.

He's fresh off his first 1,000-yard season and was a key component to Arizona's offense in 2025, a role that'll likely continue into 2026. A 2023 third-round draft pick, Wilson told ESPN that talks with Arizona on an extension are "going great" and he knows that his 1,006 yards last season will help him "a lot" in his negotiations.

"I think if you look at the market and guys who have eclipsed 1,000 yards who are outside players, what those guys are getting paid and where that puts you amongst receivers, I think the market speaks for itself," Wilson told ESPN. "And I think outside receivers who have gotten 1,000 yards, they're being compensated what the market dictates."

Of Wilson's 2023 draft class, three receivers have already been extended: Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Green Bay's Jayden Reed and Philadelphia's Dontayvion Wicks.

Smith-Njigba reset the market as the highest-paid receiver with a four-year extension worth $168.6 million with $69.14 million guaranteed, a $35 million signing bonus and a per-year average of $42.15 million. Reed signed a three-year extension worth $50.25 million with $20 million guaranteed, a $16.5 million signing bonus and an annual average of $16.75 million. And Wicks, who was traded from the Packers to the Eagles in April, signed a one-year extension worth $12.5 million, with $9 million guaranteed.

Three other receivers who were not part of the 2023 draft class were also extended this offseason: Michael Pittman Jr., Drake London and Christian Watson. London received a four-year deal worth $141 million, Watson got four-years for $92 million and Pittman received two years for $35 million.

Of those six receivers, only three have a 1,000-yard season on their resume: Smith-Njigba in 2024 and 2025, Pittman in 2021 and 2023, and London in 2024.

Wilson hopes to stay in Arizona long-term, citing a desire to play for one team throughout his career.

"I'm an Arizona resident, my license is in Arizona, I absolutely love the state of Arizona, without the Cardinals organization," Wilson said. "I love the state of Arizona and, truthfully, my daughter was born here. This is a state where I could see myself living for the rest of my life, like even if I don't re-sign with the Cardinals.

"That being said, I also do love the Cardinals organization and I truly do want to be one of those guys that plays for one organization their whole career. That is a goal of mine. and how cool would it be? I got drafted here. We won four games my first year, eight [in my second], [and] three [in my third]. It'd be really cool to be a centerpiece that can help ascend and play a massive role in ascending the Cardinals organization to playoff wins, to a Super Bowl Championship. I want to be one of those guys that's been nothing but loyal to the organization and I would love to stay here and be fortunate enough to be Arizona Cardinal for as long as my play dictates."

QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett left Arizona's mandatory minicamp without a reworked contract for 2026, leaving his situation in flux.

Brissett broke his offseason hold-out during mandatory minicamp earlier this month to avoid being fined for not showing up, but he essentially turned his appearance into a hold-in. He's still looking for a reworked contract that will increase his guaranteed money from $1.5 million, according to a source.

Brissett did not speak to the media during minicamp but coach Mike LaFleur said conversations with Brissett will be "ongoing" during the team's six-week break before reporting to minicamp on July 22.

"We'll see where it goes," LaFleur said.

Three starting quarterbacks have received extensions this offseason, although that's not necessarily what Brissett is looking for, a source told ESPN. Indianapolis extended Daniel Jones for two years worth $88 million, the Rams extended Matthew Stafford for one year worth $55 million and Kansas City gave Patrick Mahomes a restructured extension worth $504.75 million over eight years.

Eight starters restructured their contracts this season, giving them instant signing bonuses while freeing up cap space.

Brissett's presence at minicamp gave a boost to his teammates.

"Everyone's excited to see Jacoby back," Johnson said during minicamp. "It was great."

Added tight end Trey McBride during minicamp: "You could just tell the presence that he brought today being in the building was awesome."

LT Paris Johnson Jr.

Arizona's foundational left tackle was up for an extension after last season but instead of locking the former sixth-overall pick in 2023 down long term, Arizona picked up his fifth-year option.

Johnson, who has told ESPN in the past that he wants to be a $40 million per year left tackle, believes his contract situation will work itself out eventually.

"It always does, especially in the tackle market," Johnson said. "It happens when it happens and it's usually right, but I'm not really worried about that right now because it's not going to help me block anybody in front of me right now. You know what I mean? So, right now, I'm just thinking about how I can be the best version of myself for the guys on the team right now."

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Five left tackles were extended this offseason with the biggest deal going to Seattle's Charles Cross, who inked a four-year deal worth $104.4 million in January. In April, San Francisco's Trent Williams also signed a four-year extension, but his was worth $103 million The three other extensions were to Jacksonville's Cole Van Lanen for three years for $51 million in January, Washington's Laremy Tunsil for $60.2 million over two years in March and Cincinnati's Orlando Brown Jr., also for two years and also in March but for $32 million.

Johnson said a potential extension wasn't on his mind before Arizona picked up his fifth-year option in April because it wasn't going to help him get ready for the 2026 season.

"No, because it wasn't going to help me prepare in the offseason whatsoever," he said. "I was training up in Cleveland, Ohio in the cold every day. The only thing on my mind was making my time up there be worthwhile and that's trying to take advantage of the days and training and so that way I can come to OTAs and be sharp.

"It's kind of like when I was in college, like my last year in college, I heard rumblings about league and all that. Kind of pushed all that to the side because that wasn't going to help me block anybody and I just put the blinders on kind of mindset and effect. That's the same kind of approach this year. I'm putting the blinders on. Things are going to happen when it's going to happen."