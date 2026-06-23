Sources: Falcons, TE Kyle Pitts agree to 3-year, $54M deal

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Tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. and the Atlanta Falcons reached agreement Tuesday on a three-year, $54 million contract that includes $36 million fully guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

With the deal, Pitts won't have to play the 2026 season on the franchise tag, which he had signed earlier this offseason. The Falcons and Pitts had until July 15 to work out a long-term contract extension.

The Falcons have now secured Pitts and wide receiver Drake London with long-term contracts this offseason and now can turn their attention to star running back Bijan Robinson.