NFC West roundtable: Which team had the best offseason?

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The NFC West might be the best division in the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX in convincing fashion, the Los Angeles Rams made it to the NFC Championship and the San Francisco 49ers still came within two games of winning the division in 2025. While the Arizona Cardinals are still trying to figure it out, the rest of the teams in the division make up three of the top five teams in ESPN's Football Power Index ahead of the 2026 season.

The division also got tougher this offseason.

The Rams acquired NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns, the 49ers signed veteran receiver Mike Evans and are healthier with Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and George Kittle returning from injury, and the Seahawks brought back most of its championship core. The Cardinals also made waves this offseason by hiring a new head coach, former Rams' offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, and releasing quarterback Kyler Murray.

As for who will win the NFC West in 2026, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Rams (+100) favored, followed by the Seahawks (+205), 49ers (+305) and Cardinals (+10,000).

ESPN Rams reporter Sarah Barshop, 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner, Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss and Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson break down how the offseason has played out for each team -- and whether the rest of the division is ready to face Garrett.

Jump to:

Which move will have biggest impact?

Can NFC West handle Garrett?

QB check-in | Every team's Achilles' heel

Who's biggest threat in the division?

Myles Garrett, Brock Purdy, Jaxon-Smith Njigba, Trey McBride Illustration by ESPN

Which offseason move for each team will have the biggest impact?

Wagoner: The obvious answer for the 49ers is also the correct one: signing receiver Mike Evans. Evans' résumé speaks for itself, but it's not just about adding a talented, proven wideout to a group that needed one.

It's also about what Evans' signing means to the Niners' aspirations. One year after a massive roster reset, the 49ers returned to adding accomplished veterans who can help them win now. Coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and tight end George Kittle all spent time in the offseason openly discussing the importance of adding Evans' maturity and success to an impressionable receiver room.

Assuming Evans is fully recovered from the clavicle injury that kept him out most of last season -- he was participating with no restrictions in the offseason program -- he should be a favorite target for quarterback Brock Purdy right away and a mentor for the young receivers the team is counting on to elevate its offense.

Barshop: For perhaps any other team, trading for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie would have been an offseason-altering move, especially given the Rams' weakness at the position. But Los Angeles topped that by trading for edge Myles Garrett on June 1, improving an already impressive pass rush.

The Rams' 2025 season ended with a loss in the NFC Championship Game to the Seahawks. Los Angeles' defense struggled down the stretch last season, allowing 31 points in each of their three playoff games. The Rams' 27.3 points per game allowed from Week 13 to the end of the postseason was the seventh-worst in the NFL, according to ESPN Research.

Trading for Garrett gives the Rams a closer on defense, something they've been missing since Aaron Donald retired in March 2024. And while the Rams did not trade for Garrett to lure Donald out of retirement, if the future Hall of Fame defensive tackle decides to return at some point this season, that will be a big bonus.

Weinfuss: Cutting Kyler Murray.

Without a doubt, making that move has the biggest and most long-lasting impact for the Cardinals as they're back to trying to figure out who their next quarterback will be.

Murray's seven seasons in Arizona were full of highlights, but his tenure ended with only one playoff appearance, a wild-card loss to the Rams in 2021. Murray's departure and the absence of a true starting QB returned the Cardinals to a state they have been quite familiar with for some time now.

Henderson: Seahawks' hiring Brian Fleury as offensive coordinator. Coach Mike Macdonald initially thought he was going to promote from within when Klint Kubiak left to become the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach after the Seahawks' Super Bowl victory, but Fleury won Macdonald over in the interview process. Continuity was an obvious selling point.

The longtime 49ers assistant isn't bringing a new offense with him to Seattle so much as he's putting his own touches on what the Seahawks ran in their lone season under Kubiak, who's also from the Shanahan coaching tree.

A college quarterback, Fleury has also coached defense and special teams along with a two-year stint in football research. But this will be his first time calling offensive plays. Can he mitigate the growing pains?

Is the NFC West equipped to handle Garrett and the Rams' defense?

Wagoner: Based on how last season went when Garrett set a season sack record despite having a lesser supporting cast than he has now, the answer for every team is no. The objective for the 49ers isn't to stop him but to find ways to slow him down.

That's an area the 49ers have had some success against elite pass rushers in the past. From 2020 until his retirement in 2024, Rams' legend Aaron Donald played the Niners eight times and though he still made his presence felt often with a 21.1% pass rush win rate, 20 pressures and 10 quarterback hits, he had just one sack and a forced fumble in those games.

Much like with Donald, the 49ers and Shanahan proved adept at throwing extra attention at star pass rushers and preventing them from single-handedly wrecking games. Last season, the 49ers double-teamed Garrett on 29.6% of his pass rush attempts. Garrett still managed five tackles, two for loss, a sack and six pressures.

San Francisco has left tackle Trent Williams and Purdy excels at extending plays with his legs, both of which should help. But they'll still have to devise a plan to make someone other than Garrett beat them. And if Donald comes out of retirement, too? Best of luck.

Weinfuss: Arizona is equipped to handle Garrett on one side of the offensive line but not completely equipped elsewhere. The Cardinals have left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. anchoring the line, but Arizona will need to use a double-team or a chip, at the minimum, to isolate Garrett.

One area the Cardinals are equipped in is pass protection. Between Tyler Allgeier, Jeremiyah Love, James Conner and Trey Benson -- which is where Arizona's running back rooms stands as of now -- the Cardinals have a solid list of running backs who can block. Add in tight end Trey McBride's ability to block, and the Cardinals have a chance to neutralize Garrett.

Henderson: Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula presented enough challenges to Sam Darnold & Co. in 2025 without Garrett. While the Seahawks' offense averaged over 400 yards and almost 27 points in three games against the Rams -- each was higher than Seattle's season-long figures -- Darnold threw six interceptions over the first two meetings before a turnover-free performance in the NFC title game.

Seattle's offensive line is as equipped as it has been in recent memory to handle a dominant force such as Garrett. Assuming right guard Anthony Bradford holds off a challenge from rookie Beau Stephens, Seattle will have the same starting five as last season, with virtually every backup returning as well along with O-line coach John Benton. Continuity will give that unit a chance to go from good to very good in 2026.

play 0:47 Booger McFarland: 49ers' passing game will determine how far they go

Where do things stand at quarterback?

Wagoner: Despite plenty of speculation, the 49ers stood pat with one of the league's best one-two quarterback combinations in Purdy and Mac Jones. Jones was the subject of offseason trade rumors, but no team made an offer strong enough to San Francisco.

Purdy is recovered from the toe injury that cost him eight games last season and has spent his offseason working to get on the same page with the team's new additions at receiver in Evans, Christian Kirk and second-round pick De'Zhaun Stribling. The 49ers have said they'd like Purdy to continue improving from the pocket after his finishing flourish last season left him ranked second in QBR (73.0) and third in completion percentage over expectation (5.1%).

Jones is entering the final season of the two-year contract he signed in 2025. He's also in the same offensive system with the same playcaller for the second straight year. He says that should be an advantage as he attempts to build on last year's bounce-back with an eye toward a big contract and a starting spot elsewhere in 2027.

Barshop: The Rams have the reigning NFL MVP at quarterback in Matthew Stafford and hope they've drafted his successor in Ty Simpson. Los Angeles selected Simpson, who was Alabama's starter last season, with the No. 13 pick in April.

The biggest question remaining is when that transition will happen. Rams coach Sean McVay has been clear that it will be Stafford's decision to make and they want the quarterback to play for as long as he wants to. Stafford has not said how long that will be, and McVay and the Rams said he has earned the right to make that decision on a year-to-year basis.

This offseason, Stafford signed a contract extension that will take him through the 2027 season, although he and the Rams have adjusted his deal the past three years. Simpson has not signed his rookie contract, but when he does, he will be under contract through the 2029 season with a fifth-year option for the 2030 season.

Weinfuss: With Murray's release, Arizona put the ball in Jacoby Brissett's hands. Except, it didn't tell him initially.

When the Cardinals finally told Brissett that their plan was for him to be the starter in 2026, Brissett told them he wanted a new contract to increase his $1.5 million guaranteed to be in line with what a starting quarterback should receive. Arizona signed backup QB Gardner Minshew II in free agency and guaranteed him more money than Brissett. And then the Cardinals selected Carson Beck in the third round of April's draft.

While it's likely Brissett is still the No. 1 QB, he didn't practice at mandatory minicamp, and it's unknown if that will continue in training camp without an updated contract.

How long his tenure will last if he does start is another question. It will all depend on how well the Cardinals do, but if Arizona isn't on a path to the playoffs, it will likely give Beck a shot at some point before heading into next offseason. And should Arizona be in position, drafting a quarterback next year is on the table.

Henderson: The Rams have the best quarterback in the NFC West, but Seattle's quarterback situation as a whole is a strong one.

Darnold just turned 29 and is only two seasons into his second act as a starter, which suggests his best football might still be ahead of him after two straight Pro Bowl nods and one Super Bowl win. With a defense that allowed the fewest points in the NFL last season, a good offensive line and a collection of weapons headlined by All-Pro Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks should again have a good enough team around Darnold to win without consistently elite play from their quarterback. That will be much easier if they can field a strong run game.

In Drew Lock, Seattle has an experienced and capable backup. It remains to be seen if third-stringer Jalen Milroe can find a role in specialty packages after hardly playing as a rookie in 2025.

play 1:37 Stephen A.: Rams are Super Bowl favorites after adding Myles Garrett

What is every team's Achilles' heel to this point in the offseason?

Wagoner: Until proved otherwise: the pass rush and, by extension, the defense. In 2025, San Francisco finished last in the league in sacks (20), 31st in pressures (157) and 29th in pass rush win rate (29.2%).

On paper, the Niners should be much improved simply by getting defensive ends Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams back from torn ACLs. Bosa projects to return at the beginning of training camp or soon after. Williams might be a bit further behind but also has a chance to get back early in the season.

Just as important, the Niners added defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa via a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. Odighizuwa should be the best interior pass rusher the team has had since Arik Armstead's departure, bringing with him a 10% pass rush win rate that ranked ninth among defensive tackles in 2025.

Rookie Romello Height also brings pass rush potential to new coordinator Raheem Morris' scheme as the Niners roll out more varied defensive looks. The pass rush is the key to unlocking it all, and if that group can take a step in the right direction, the 49ers should be much better defensively in 2026.

Barshop: There are questions surrounding Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge earlier this month. The legal process is still playing out, and it remains to be seen whether the NFL will suspend Jackson after the arrest.

Jackson was previously suspended for two games in 2024 after the NFL announced he had violated the league's personal conduct policy.

Last year, he was sued by a woman who alleged he recorded her without her consent during sex, repeatedly refused to delete the video and taunted her with it. The lawsuit said the woman reported the incident to the NFL. The lawsuit, originally filed last November in Los Angeles Superior Court, was moved to federal court and ultimately dismissed on April 10.

Weinfuss: The uncertainty at quarterback. Brissett held out during the voluntary part of the Cardinals' offseason program, which included OTAs, and was a hold-in during mandatory minicamp.

How much will that put him behind when and if he reports for training camp? How long will it take for him to get caught up in LaFleur's system? Could that have long-lasting effects? Or will Arizona just pivot completely, turned off by Brissett's demands, and start the season with Minshew or Beck?

Being in a division with the defending Super Bowl champs, both teams who were in the NFC Championship Game and three playoff teams without stability at quarterback will be a major issue for the Cardinals.

Henderson: The run game isn't an obvious Achilles' heel, but it is a question mark. Kenneth Walker III left in free agency and Charbonnet, Seattle's co-starter in 2025, might miss a good chunk of the season following February knee surgery.

The Seahawks replaced Walker by spending the 32nd pick on Notre Dame's Jadarian Price, a backup in college who is slated to share time as a rookie with George Holani and Emanuel Wilson. Holani, who impressed the Seahawks with his fill-in work in the playoffs after Charbonnet went down, has 25 carries over two NFL seasons. Wilson, a power back signed in free agency, was a backup over his three years in Green Bay.

play 1:03 Why Rylie Mills is a 2026 breakout candidate

Which team is the biggest threat in the division as of today?

Wagoner: All due respect to the Rams and 49ers, but the Seahawks are not only the defending world champions, they're also loaded with young, ascending talent.

While San Francisco and Los Angeles might have more long-established star power, many of Seattle's best players are just now entering their prime and have big-game experience and success, to boot.

The Seahawks were the third-youngest team in football in terms of snap-weighted age for much of last season. Darnold (29), receivers Rashid Shaheed (27) and Smith-Njigba (24), tackles Abraham Lucas (27) and Charles Cross (25), cornerback Devon Witherspoon (25), guard Grey Zabel (24), safety Nick Emmanwori (22) and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (23) are all under 30.

That's quite a core of talent that should only continue to grow and get better together. A new offensive coordinator brings some questions, but it's up to the rest of the league to take the crown because the Seahawks won't surrender it easily.

Barshop: It's hard not to pick the Seahawks, especially given the way the season ended for the Rams in Seattle.

And although the Seahawks won the division last season and have a first-place schedule in 2026, Los Angeles has a harder strength of schedule. The Seahawks have the 14th-hardest schedule (0.514), while Los Angeles is ranked one spot higher (0.516).

The Rams and Seahawks won't get a chance to go head-to-head until late in the season, as they are scheduled to play in Seattle in Week 16 and at SoFi Stadium in Week 18.

Weinfuss: It's hard to argue that the Seahawks aren't, especially with the core of their offense returning. How Darnold can respond after such a magical season will dictate the Seahawks' year, along with how Smith-Njigba plays after getting his mega deal this offseason.

However, the Rams will be on a mission after losing in the NFC title game to Seattle. Stafford's career is approaching its sunset, so he'll be gunning for another title, and by adding Garrett, Los Angeles proved it is not playing around.

The Rams are going to be as hard to beat as any team in the NFL.

Henderson: The Rams.

How closely matched were Seattle and Los Angeles last season? In their two regular-season meetings, the Rams combined for one more point (58 to 57) and one more yard (830 to 829). By the time they met in the NFC Championship Game, it was clear they were the NFL's two best teams.

If they were neck and neck in 2025, there's a case the Rams pulled ahead this offseason with their acquisitions of Garrett, McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

One area where Seattle should still have an advantage is special teams. The Seahawks were No. 1 in ESPN Analytics rankings last year, and Jay Harbaugh's unit made game-changing plays in each of their wins over the Rams.