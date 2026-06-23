Bills great Jim Kelly says he recently had stroke but feels 'good'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly said Tuesday that he suffered a stroke this spring and subsequently spent a few days in the hospital but currently feels "really good."

Kelly was speaking with reporters at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Buffalo Bills' new stadium.

"I had a little setback about a month and a half ago," Kelly said. "But right now, I feel good. Eyesight's not great. My hearing still sucks, but that's part of life."

Kelly, 66, has dealt with a variety of health issues over the years and has been diagnosed with cancer multiple times. He initially had surgery in 2013 to remove squamous cell carcinoma of the upper jawbone and underwent chemotherapy treatment in 2014 when cancer was found in his maxillary sinus. Kelly then had surgeries in 2018 to remove oral cancer and reconstruct his upper jaw.

He said his recent scans have come back clean.

"Everything's good," Kelly said. "All good."

The former quarterback played for the Bills from 1986 to 1996, appearing in four consecutive Super Bowls. He received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance in 2018.

Kelly, who remains in the western New York area, said he is looking ahead to the 2026 regular-season home opener (Sept. 17 vs. the Detroit Lions) and hopes to enjoy many years at the new Highmark Stadium with his grandson.

"It's going to be special, not only for the players, but imagine the fans in there, how crazy and wild and loud they're going to get," Kelly said. "And that's what I'm looking forward to. I want to see how loud this stadium can get. And from what I've been told, it's going to be unbelievable, but I don't expect anything less."