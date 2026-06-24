Jaguars, Brenton Strange agree to 3-year deal worth up to $48M

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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars and tight end Brenton Strange have agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $48 million with $25 million guaranteed, agents Jim Ivler, JR Roggio and Jon Perzley told ESPN and NFL Network.

Strange, 25, was entering the final year of his rookie contract, and general manager James Gladstone said shortly after the 2025 season ended that the team had begun preliminary discussions with him and receiver Parker Washington on contract extensions.

Strange, a second-round pick (61st overall) in 2023, emerged as the Jaguars' top tight end last season, setting career bests in catches (46), receiving yards (540) and touchdowns (three) in just 12 games (he missed five with a hip injury).

The Jaguars were 11-1 and averaged 30.1 points per game when he played and 2-3 averaging 22.6 points in those he missed.

Over his career, Strange has 91 catches for 981 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero contributed to this report.