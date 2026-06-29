2026 NFL rookie updates: Tracking all first-round draft picks

Open Extended Reactions

As the NFL's offseason hits a pause until training camps kick off in late July, rookies have had opportunities to make first impressions without pads.

Our NFL Nation reporters tracked the progress of all 32 first-round picks, so here's how all of them from the 2026 draft class have fared, and here's what coaches and players around the league have had to say about them:

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Raiders have been patient with Mendoza's adjustment to the next level, having him play mostly with the second and third teams during OTAs and minicamp. He has impressed many in the building with his work ethic, leadership qualities and ability to quickly find open targets for completions. At the same time, he's had his fair share of growing pains, especially when playing under center, and mastering the footwork that comes with it. With veteran Kirk Cousins on the roster, the Raiders don't feel like they need to rush Mendoza. -- Ryan McFadden

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Bailey's first-step quickness jumps out even to the casual observer. He still needs to work on his run defense and learn how to win with power in his pass rush, but he will have a major role. "He's meant to be an edge rusher," LT Olu Fashanu said. -- Rich Cimini

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

New Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur laid out the caveat with Love: He's been practicing just in shorts. However, Love's teammates have been able to see why Love was the third overall pick. Love has taken snaps with the first and second teams during OTAs and minicamp. Marvin Harrison Jr. called him a "sweet new car." Linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. said "he got game," adding "he got it" and "he blessed." Wilson also described Love as "patient." And tight end Trey McBride summed it up succinctly: "Jeremiah's a stud." -- Josh Weinfuss

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Tate impressed from the start with his swift route running and consistent catching abilitiy. He was a standout, especially in OTAs -- where he reached the end zone three times in practices open to the media. "He's polished," cornerback Alontae Taylor said of Tate. "For a rookie to come in, doing some of the things that he's doing is really, really exciting. Come Sundays, he's going to be very exciting to watch." -- Turron Davenport

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Arvell Reese, LB/Edge, Ohio State

Reese looks the part. Even on an NFL field, he stands out physically with his size (6-foot-4, 241 pounds), especially at inside linebacker where he's playing. The Ohio State product impressed with his ability to cover and run with running backs. Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns said he was surprised by that part of his game and that he didn't know it existed. The Giants were also happy with how Reese handled the mental aspect of the spring. -- Jordan Raanan

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Although he missed mandatory minicamp with a shoulder injury, Delane was quite effective during voluntary practices. When training camp begins, Delane is projected to be a starter who will get plenty of one-on-one instruction from longtime coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. "We all felt like he was the top corner in this class," Spagnuolo said. -- Nate Taylor

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Styles' closing speed was evident throughout the spring -- as was his football acumen, according to teammates and coaches. He impressed with his preparation and knowledge and how he handled wearing the green dot on his helmet. "All he wants to talk about is football," linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. said. "When you're around a guy that's genuine and authentic, then you've got something to work with. You combine that with size, speed, strength and brain and he loves ball? He's got a lot going for him." -- John Keim

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Saints have been cautious with Tyson after he spent the lead-up to April's draft rehabbing injuries sustained during college, so there hasn't been much to see on the field, yet. He has participated in a limited capacity and only did the walk-through portion of the Saints' minicamp. Tyson's teammates have spoken highly about what they've seen from him so far, with quarterback Tyler Shough raving about him. "He's jumped in even in these walk-throughs, and he hasn't messed a play up, missed a beat. He's super smart. He's ready to go. He's going to be firing on all cylinders, so I can't wait to get going with him," Shough said. -- Katherine Terrell

Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

The Browns brought Fano along slowly as he got up to speed with the Browns' playbook, but by the time mandatory minicamp ended, Fano was getting consistent reps at left tackle with the starting offense. Coach Todd Monken said he already views Fano as one of the team's five starting linemen. "He's been outstanding, really competing, really buying into what we're doing, really raising this game," offensive line coach George Warhop said. "So I love the kid. I think he's going to be a really good player for us." -- Daniel Oyefusi

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Mauigoa plugged in immediately at right guard next to tackle Jermaine Eluemunor with the first-team offense in the spring. Mauigoa's desire to learn and impressive physical talent stood out to Eluemunor. It's hard to imagine, considering his size and body composition, that Mauigoa isn't immediately a plus run blocker from the start during his rookie season. -- Raanan

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Downs' acclimation has gone exceedingly well, which is not surprising. He has won over veterans with his work on and off the field. He won over coaches with how quickly he has picked up things. He has played in the slot, where he will likely get most of his snaps, as well as each safety spot. "He's a worker. He looks for coaching. He craves that. He wants to be corrected. He wants more information," defensive coordinator Christian Parker said. "And he works as hard as he can with the extras and everything else. So, it's been good. He's been good to work with, and I think that he's trying to advance at the right rate." -- Todd Archer

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Proctor has made a positive impression on his teammates, with center Aaron Brewer saying he looks like a veteran through two months of offseason practice. Without pads, it's difficult to gauge how much an offensive lineman has acclimated, but Proctor has seemingly learned his new position (left guard) quickly and is penciled in to start as a rookie. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Coach Sean McVay said it's hard to evaluate much on the field during the offseason program, but the goal for Simpson's development during the spring is working on "setting foundations in the fundamentals." Offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase said he has been "encouraged" by all of the Rams' rookies. "First things first, you want to see, do they come in? Are they coachable? Are they willing to work?" Scheelhaase said. "And you've seen that from Ty from Day 1. Appreciate the way that he goes about his business. He's an early-morning, stay-long type of guy, which you've got to be at that position. He's coming with the right mentality." -- Sarah Barshop

play 1:57 Domonique Foxworth: Rams' selection of Ty Simpson is a 'risky bet'

Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

As expected, Ioane worked with the first-team offense throughout spring. He's the Ravens' highest-drafted offensive lineman in a decade. The only surprise has been Ioane lining up at right guard and not on the left side. In college, Ioane played 1,822 snaps at left guard and 296 at right guard. But the transition has been seamless so far. "You almost don't notice him," offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. "He's in there, and he's a rookie, but he feels like a veteran from his communication or from his relationship with the guys around him." -- Jamison Hensley

Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

The Bucs were ecstatic that Bain fell to them, and that excitement has only grown as they've seen not only his power, his bend, his leverage and his violent hands up close -- but also his instincts for the position. During the first team period of the first day of mandatory minicamp, Bain batted down an outside-the-pocket throw from quarterback Baker Mayfield. "For me, it is his intelligence, his understanding of the game," coach Todd Bowles said. "There are some things that you cannot teach, and he does not learn like a normal rookie, and he does some things that a three- or four-year guy can do." -- Jenna Laine

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sadiq missed OTAs and minicamp after hernia surgery, stemming from a college injury. The Jets said they were aware of it during the predraft process. He's expected to be ready for training camp, but he will be behind. OC Frank Reich has a plan for Sadiq, whom he envisions as a mismatch because of his speed and explosiveness. -- Cimini

play 0:28 Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq has hernia surgery, expected back for training camp

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Coach Dan Campbell feels that Miller has continued to "take these small steps every day" throughout the offseason. The Lions see him as a potential Day 1 starter at right tackle, as he went through reps with the first unit during veteran minicamp while they're transitioning All-Pro lineman Penei Sewell to left tackle. Miller continues to find his way while benefiting from Detroit's veteran coaching staff. "There's so many resources available to me, and everyone is willing to help and that means the world," Miller told ESPN. "Having guys on this staff who have played a lot of football really helps, and I love it here." -- Eric Woodyard

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

The Vikings took it slowly with Banks this offseason as he recovered from surgery to repair the broken fourth metatarsal bone in his left foot, an injury he suffered at the combine in February. He did not participate in practices but observed most of them on the field, and by the end of the spring, he was working out on the rehabilitation field with other players who were sitting out. Coach Kevin O'Connell said he believes Banks will be ready for the start of training camp. -- Kevin Seifert

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Freeling reportedly has been practicing at both tackle spots, according to the Panthers' website. He's lining up primarily at left tackle as starter Ikem Ekwonu recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon. Freeling played most of his college career at left tackle, but he's eager to display his versatility. "The talent is there -- the feet, the hands -- I mean, he wins. So, I think Freeling is going to be a really good piece," linebacker Nic Scourton said. -- Panthers.com

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Lemon jumped into the mix with the starters and was mainly featured in the slot. Pre-snap motion is expected to be featured in new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's scheme, and early indications suggest Lemon will be a big part of that. There were some expected growing pains, but Lemon's short-area quickness stands out. He was sidelined for minicamp because of a hamstring injury. -- Tim McManus

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Despite the Steelers missing left tackle Broderick Jones as he recovers from a season-ending neck injury and offseason surgery, Iheanachor hasn't cracked the starting lineup through OTAs and minicamp. That isn't a surprise, though, because he's largely seen as a developmental player. He has played football for less than five years but has intangibles and measurables that give him tremendous upside. "He's very smart. He has the luxury of having good players in front of him, so he doesn't have to start from square one," offensive line coach James Campen said. "And I think that's always a bonus for a younger player, but his athleticism that we saw on tape and all that stuff is what it is." -- Brooke Pryor

Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

There isn't much you can evaluate about offensive or defensive line players during this part of the season without pads, a point both coordinators have repeatedly made when asked about the Chargers' top picks. Still, coaches and players have raved about Mesidor's quickness and maturity. "He's a pro," pass rusher Tuli Tuipulotu said. "He comes out early in practice, he gets his routine going and he hasn't missed a routine yet. That's something I watch." -- Kris Rhim

Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF

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Lawrence gets kind of lost in the shadow of Downs, but the Cowboys view him as a major piece of their pass rush. He took turns during OTAs and minicamp with the first team as last year's second-round pick, Donovan Ezeiruaku, recovered from offseason hip surgery. Coach Brian Schottenheimer likes what Lawrence has done, saying, "What I see from him, from a power [standpoint], when they're hitting sleds ... the size and the length that he plays with when you're doing just one-on-one pass-rush drills against dummies and things like that -- the power that he can create with arm overs and swats. I've been most pleasantly surprised by the instincts when he drops in coverage. Like they didn't drop him much at UCF, for the right reasons. But I like the way he's tackled this offseason, I think he's another guy that the talent is real. I don't remember him making a lot of mistakes, and that's a good thing." -- Archer

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Concepcion made several plays during an offseason program that favors the passing game, showing off not only his elusiveness but also his ability to make tough catches at times. The Browns got him the ball in a bevy of ways, from deep shots to screens to run plays. Drops, which were an issue at times in college, popped up during the spring, but Cleveland isn't overly concerned. "KC came in with the right mindset. He was ready to work on what he thought was an issue coming in the draft, which were his drops," wide receivers coach Christian Jones said. -- Oyefusi

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Thieneman worked his way into first-team reps during mandatory minicamp while spending the spring learning Dennis Allen's defense. Thieneman has been a sponge, particularly with his teammates in the secondary, and soaked up as much knowledge as he could from fellow safeties Coby Bryant and Elijah Hicks, the latter of whom will push him for playing time. The Bears were drawn to Thieneman for his speed and versatility, two attributes he displayed this spring. "Once he sees something he recognizes, he makes a play right away," Bryant said. "That's the biggest thing, especially playing safety in this defense as well. He's had a great spring. I know he'll continue to grow." -- Courtney Cronin

Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech

Rutledge is entrenched with the second-team offense as he has received training at left guard and center. The Texans play the best five offensive linemen, hence why they're training him at multiple spots. Right guard is locked up by Ed Ingram and left tackle is secured by Aireontae Ersery, but the other spots are up for grabs. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Johnson was one of coach Jeff Hafley's favorite players in the draft, and he lauded the rookie every chance he got this spring. On a team that lacks a true top cornerback, Johnson has cross-trained at multiple positions and made a positive impression on Miami's coaching staff with his football instincts. The Dolphins need a new starter at all three cornerback spots -- Johnson will fill one of them. -- Louis-Jacques

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The 6-6, 313-pound Lomu is already locked in as the top backup OT, having taken reps at right tackle in spring workouts, during which veteran Morgan Moses wasn't a full participant. Lomu was also the top backup left tackle behind Will Campbell. Lomu also worked at guard. "I love the versatility," coach Mike Vrabel said. "He learns quickly [and] usually doesn't make the same mistake twice." -- Mike Reiss

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Several veterans were quick to notice Woods' athleticism and explosiveness in the offseason program, whether on the practice fields or in the weight room. Even though Woods is not a projected starter, he should offer plenty of rotational contributions as an additional interior pass rusher next to Chris Jones. "I've been really, really impressed with Pete," defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. "Not only [with] what he does on the field but the way he carries himself in the [classroom]." -- Taylor

Omar Cooper Jr, WR, Indiana

Cooper was their most impressive rookie in the spring, all but solidifying a spot in the three-receiver package. He's a smooth route runner who adjusted nicely to an NFL-style offense. Because of his physical style and run-after-catch ability, he should be even better when the pads go on in training camp. -- Cimini

Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

Faulk has been a recipient of some tough coaching from defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton and assistant Tanzel Smart. "Don't get me wrong, I love what I did in college, but if I could have just got off the rock like how I am now, man, it would have been a really, really fun couple years." Faulk has already improved his ability to get off the line thanks to technique work he has done before practice with fellow rookie Jackie Marshall and Smart. Faulk finished minicamp with a couple of sacks on the final day. -- Davenport

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

The Seahawks worked Price in with their No. 1 offense behind George Holani, and that was not a surprise. They did not draft Price with the thought that he'd become a high-volume starter right away. He will share time with Holani and Emanuel Wilson as Seattle waits for Zach Charbonnet to return. One question with Price is his ability to contribute in the passing game after he finished his college career with only 15 receptions. He looked plenty capable as a pass catcher during the spring. -- Brady Henderson