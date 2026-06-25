Lions' Terrion Arnold arrested; faces kidnapping, robbery charges

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is facing multiple felony charges after he was arrested Wednesday in Tampa in connection with a robbery and kidnapping in early February.

Tampa police previously arrested six other individuals -- Arianna Del Valle, Jasmine Randazzo, Lyndell Hudson II, Christion Williams, Boakai Hilton Jr. and Freddie Hughes -- involved in the targeted armed robbery that took place shortly after midnight on Feb. 4, during which three male victims were pistol-whipped, held at gunpoint and robbed.

Police say that Arnold was the primary conspirator, accused of "coordinating and directing the codefendants" to lure the three men to an apartment where the assault occurred, according to a release from the state attorney's office.

Arnold turned himself in and was taken into custody at Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough County on Wednesday night. He faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, which carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison. He is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County court Thursday afternoon.

The state attorney's office said it will file a pretrial motion to keep Arnold in jail until trial. A date for that hearing has not been set.

According to the police investigation, the incident began after personal property belonging to Arnold and others was stolen on Feb. 1 from an Airbnb that Arnold rented in Largo and periodically stayed at with the six codefendants and other friends.

Arnold, Hilton, Hughes and another individual reported property loss totaling more than $250,000 to the Largo Police Department on Feb. 3. Arnold, according to Tampa police, suspected that two of the three victims in the kidnapping case were responsible for the Airbnb robbery, but investigators later determined they were not involved.

The state attorney's office, in its release, accused Arnold of orchestrating "the kidnapping and robbery just hours after reporting the missing items to the Largo Police Department." Investigators also located a group chat where Arnold and Hilton reportedly gave directions to Del Valle, Williams and Hudson during the assault at the apartment.

In a statement Wednesday, a representative for Arnold said he "categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence. There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences.

"Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication."

The Lions, in a statement, said they are aware of the situation but declined to comment "out of respect for the ongoing legal process."

Arnold was approached by reporters about the off-field incident during the Lions' veteran minicamp on June 17 and declined to comment, saying he just wanted to "focus on football" while coming off a season-ending shoulder surgery.

The Lions drafted Arnold with the 24th pick in the 2024 NFL draft out of Alabama.