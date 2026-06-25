Bears announce new partnership with Hallmark for Christmas special

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Christmas in the Windy City hits a little different, and such will be the case for the Chicago Bears this year -- on the big screen.

On Thursday, the Bears franchise announced its partnership with Hallmark Media to be the latest team to be featured in a Hallmark Christmas special.

The film will be entitled "Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story" and was announced in a video by Bears head coach Ben Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland.

"My wife Jessica and I will be tuning in for this one," Johnson said in the announcement video.

Coach Johnson and @colstonlovelan1 have some exciting news!



We are teaming up with @hallmarkchannel and the @NFL to bring you Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story, kicking off Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas🎄🏈 pic.twitter.com/PVB8zCFtLr — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 25, 2026

While the cast hasn't been announced yet, production for the film is set to begin this summer and will be filmed in locations in Chicago.

"After the tremendous success of our first two Holiday Touchdown movies, we knew we wanted to continue the tradition by partnering with another iconic NFL franchise and fan base. The Chicago Bears have a rich history, passionate supporters, and a culture that extends far beyond the football field, making them a perfect fit for a heartwarming holiday story," said Darren Abbott, president and chief brand officer of Hallmark Media in a news release.

The Bears are the third NFL franchise to partner with Hallmark for the holiday special. The Kansas City Chiefs were the first team to be featured in the Christmas special in 2024, "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," with coach Andy Reid, Donna Kelce -- the mother of Jason and Travis Kelce -- and other Chiefs players including Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman Jr. and more making appearances.

Last season, the Buffalo Bills were the featured franchise with "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story" with Damar Hamlin, Dion Dawkins, Reid Ferguson and more Bills players making cameos.

Will Chicago staples like Harrold's Chicken and Pequod's Pizza be featured in "Holiday Touchdown"? We'll have to wait until the holiday season to find out.