Prosecutors to argue Lions' Arnold should be jailed until trial

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, who is facing felony charges of armed robbery and kidnapping, appeared at a hearing Thursday in Tampa, Florida, and was ordered held without bond until a pretrial detention hearing scheduled for Monday morning.

Prosecutors will argue at that hearing that Arnold should remain in custody without bond until trial, the Hillsborough County (Florida) District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Arnold turned himself in and was taken into custody on Wednesday night. He faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, which carry a potential sentence of life in prison.

Authorities accuse him of leading a plot to detain and pistol-whip three people he believed had stolen from him. It turned out, however, that the victims had nothing to do with the theft in February, investigators said.

Three men in their late teens were held at gunpoint, battered, pistol-whipped and robbed in a Tampa apartment on Feb. 4, police said, three days after personal property worth more than $250,000 was reported stolen from Arnold and others at an Airbnb rental in Largo, about 20 miles west of the city.

Arnold, 23, was the "primary conspirator" in the attack, police said in a statement. The state attorney's office has up to 21 days to file formal charges, community relations manager Gabriella Pumo said.

Arnold denies involvement, according to Denise White, the CEO of EAG Sports Management agency that represents the football player.

"There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations," White said. "Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences."

At least seven people face charges, including two who pleaded guilty Wednesday and are cooperating, the state attorney's office said. One was immediately sentenced to four years in prison for kidnapping, conspiracy and robbery with a gun, records show.

The men told police that Arnold's friends lured them to an apartment, held them at gunpoint and hit them, all the while streaming the attack to Arnold. Police said Arnold was giving orders in a group chat and later arrived at the apartment.

Arnold was a first-round pick in the 2024 draft after playing at Alabama. He had 31 tackles and an interception last season for the Lions.

The Lions, in a statement, said they were aware of the situation but declined to comment "out of respect for the ongoing legal process."

Arnold was approached by reporters about the off-field incident during the Lions' veteran minicamp June 17 and declined to comment, saying he just wanted to "focus on football" while coming off a season-ending shoulder surgery.

ESPN's Eric Woodyard and The Associated Press contributed to this report.