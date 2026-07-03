Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is underway

Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce picked MSG for their wedding (1:14)

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Welcome to New York, indeed.

The royal wedding -- er, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding festivities -- is seemingly underway at Madison Square Garden.

Celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Matthew Stafford, Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Ethan Hawke, Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis, Justin Thomas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Alex Morgan, Julian Edelman, Baker Mayfield, Cooper Kupp, Kareem Hunt and Abby Wambach were spotted leaving hotels in Manhattan on Friday.

The sightings are in keeping with previous reports from various outlets that the 14-time Grammy Award winner and the three-time Super Bowl champion plan to host a series of wedding-related events in New York City, culminating with a massive celebration at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Speculation over the couple tying the knot in the city intensified after police commissioner, Jessica Tisch, mentioned a potential "Taylor Swift wedding" when talking about events that would require additional overtime funding for the police this summer. It was a comment Tisch said she made in jest, but was later echoed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The New York Times also reported that people who work for the pop star have been seen at Rock Lititz, a production campus in Lancaster County, Pa., where stages are constructed for major concerts.

Meanwhile, Swifties have seen the invisible string to MSG ever since she announced her engagement to Kelce in a potentially Easter egg-laden Instagram post.

Kelce and Swift's love story has captivated football and music fans alike since July 26, 2023 when the Kansas City tight end first shared of his failed friendship bracelet attempt while speaking with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on an episode of their "New Heights" podcast.