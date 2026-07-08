Amon-Ra St. Brown, longtime girlfriend Brooklyn Adams announce engagement

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Amon-Ra St. Brown's latest win came off the field.

The Detroit Lions All-Pro wide receiver announced Tuesday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Brooklyn Adams, are engaged.

St. Brown and Adams shared the news in a joint social media post captioned "Hard launch," featuring a series of photos from the proposal.

The announcement quickly drew congratulations from fellow athletes and celebrities.

Among those commenting were noted Lions fan Taylor Lautner, fellow wide receivers Drake London and Keenan Allen, St. Brown's quarterback Jared Goff, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Haley Cavinder, who recently tied the knot with Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

The proposal marks a major milestone for the couple, who have been together since high school, according to People.