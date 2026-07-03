Mike Evans is fitting right in with the 49ers

Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Standing at a lectern following a recent offseason practice, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans casually answered questions in his mild-mannered way for nearly seven minutes.

Wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Humble Over Hype," Evans praised the California weather and discussed the "smooth" adjustment he has made to the Niners after spending his first 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the midst of the Q&A, Evans did a double take when a reporter informed him of a specific type of praise from star left tackle Trent Williams.

"Mike Evans is a Hall of Fame player, and you don't find too many players that while they're still playing, you can confidently say they're going to be a Hall of Fame player," Williams said. "Having another one of them on our team, I can say that it means a lot. I mean his presence, just what he's done over the years, it's hard for a lot of kids, not just younger guys, not to fangirl over a guy like that."

Informed of Williams' comments, Evans broke into a big smile and verified the details.

"A first-ballot Hall of Famer said that about me?" Evans asked, wanting to be certain.

Though affirmation of that quote warranted a big smile from Evans, one of the overarching takeaways from San Francisco's offseason program was just how many grins the mere mention of his name elicited from teammates and coaches.

For the first time in a career marked with six Pro Bowls, two second-team All-Pro nods and an NFL record-tying 11 consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards, Evans is wearing a uniform other than Tampa Bay's pewter and red.

At 32 with a résumé like that, April, May and June aren't necessarily priorities for a player of Evans' caliber. And yet, as the Niners went through their offseason program, Evans was a regular participant, running routes and catching passes from quarterback Brock Purdy and serving as a sounding board for the team's young wideouts.

Near the end of the offseason program, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan put video of Evans up on the big screen during a team meeting. The point was something akin to "if someone as accomplished as Evans is still going THIS hard at this time of year, then we all should meet that standard."

"He's about as competitive as they come," offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said. "He's a guy who's going to win his matchups, and it's just really cool to have that alpha type of player out on the field at that position for us again."

At the team's final open OTA, Evans was again front and center for the offense. In 7-on-7 and team drills, he made at least four catches, working the sideline, the middle of the field and even getting a deep ball down the sideline from Purdy.

According to tight end George Kittle, who was integral in recruiting Evans to the Niners, Evans was unstoppable in red zone drills during one of the final OTAs. At that practice, Kittle estimated, Evans caught "three to five" touchdowns, using his size and leaping ability to haul in score after score.

"Every single day that I see Mike, I just go, 'Wow, Mike Evans is here,'" Kittle said. "I pinch myself every day. Also, if you look back at the 49ers, this is like the first legit veteran wide receiver I've had on my roster since Emmanuel Sanders in 2019 in my opinion. Nothing against all the other veteran receivers I've had, but he's a Hall of Famer who's a first-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl guy.

play 0:53 Mike Evans already valuable asset to 49ers

"He takes ball incredibly seriously and I think that just kind of sets the tone for the wide receiver room."

Beyond the production on the field, it's that experience and leadership that resonates most with impressionable youngsters such as Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing, De'Zhaun Stribling and Jordan Watkins, who are still trying to find their way.

Inside the receivers room, it's no small thing that Evans has made himself available to offer pointers to those young wideouts. Given the drama -- contract and otherwise -- the 49ers have dealt with at the position with the likes of Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Deebo Samuel in recent years, Evans' steady presence is a more-than-welcome addition.

"Mike has done it at an elite level for a long period of time," receivers coach Leonard Hankerson said. "You want those [young] guys to learn, not only on the field, but off the field as well, from a guy who does things the right way."

Evans' investment in the Niners' offseason program was also necessary because of his own need to get caught up on a new offensive system and get in sync with Purdy. By his own admission, 2025 was a "super" disappointment after a broken clavicle limited him to career lows in games (eight), targets (62), receptions (30), receiving yards (368) and touchdowns (three). He fell just short of passing Jerry Rice for the most consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

It's a record Evans said he wanted, though he looks at it now with a different perspective as he embarks on the next chapter of his career with the same zeal that makes him Canton-bound in the eyes of his new teammates.

"In life, some things are not going to go your way," Evans said. "But I look at that injury as a blessing in disguise because I'm feeling really fresh, feeling rejuvenated. I'm in a new spot, new change I felt I needed and looking forward to getting back [to] doing what I've been doing."