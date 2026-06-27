Brandon Aiyuk blames ex-agent as push to leaves 49ers continues

Brandon Aiyuk continued his online campaign against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, posting a video on YouTube in which he claims his former agent has influenced the ongoing situation and that general manager John Lynch recently showed up at his house.

In the 3½-minute video, Aiyuk insisted that his relationship with the 49ers will never be repaired and that he has no plans to return to the team facilities -- barring one exception.

"We is not cool," Aiyuk said. "We won't be cool, and I will never be stepping in that building" outside of Oct. 19, a reference to when the 49ers host the Washington Commanders on "Monday Night Football."

Aiyuk has been trying to navigate his way to join the Commanders and play with quarterback and former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels. He said in an Instagram video Wednesday that he would sign with the Commanders "tomorrow" if the 49ers would release him.

He held up a football with a Commanders logo on it during Saturday's video, which he had similarly done on Instagram.

It's unclear whether the Commanders would have interest in signing Aiyuk. Because he is still under contract with the 49ers, the Commanders can't publicly express interest in the wide receiver without violating the NFL's tampering rules.

Aiyuk pointed to Ryan Williams, his former agent who is friends with and has a business relationship with Lynch, as a source of the problems between himself and the 49ers. Aiyuk said in an Instagram story Friday that he had fired Williams in November, adding that "there's nobody that will be speaking for me." Williams is still listed as Aiyuk's agent on the NFLPA agent directory.

In the YouTube video, Aiyuk also claimed that Lynch recently came to his house, in part to allegedly apologize for the actions of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. Aiyuk, who offered no evidence that Lynch was at his home, said the situation wasn't safe for him or his wife.

The 49ers signed Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million contract extension in August 2024. However, San Francisco and Aiyuk have been at odds for almost a year. The situation escalated last July when the 49ers voided the remaining guaranteed money in his contract because he did not participate in rehab sessions for the torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee that he suffered during the 2024 season. The Niners put Aiyuk on the reserve/left team list in December after he stopped showing up at the team facility.

Veterans on the 49ers are scheduled to report to training camp July 25. It's possible the 49ers are waiting until then to decide on Aiyuk's status with the team.