O.J. Simpson won't be honored among Bills' legends at new stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- O.J. Simpson will not be honored among other Buffalo Bills legends at the team's new Highmark Stadium.

"We have made an organizational decision that he is not a fit to display inside our new stadium and family circle," Bills president of business operations Pete Guelli said in a statement.

The Bills will be honoring legends in the team's family circle area outside of the new stadium, an area that will display history about the team and Western New York. Others who were on the team's Wall of Fame will be honored in the area with Simpson likely the only one who is not. It will be an area that the team is encouraging gathering year-round and will feature the team's three bison statues. As recently as this spring, the team had been debating whether to include Simpson in the area, and the design team was preparing for both possibilities.

Simpson's name was displayed in the team's old stadium as part of the Wall of Fame that was created in 1980. He was the first member inducted. It remained up over years despite public debate if it should remain up in the stadium.

Simpson was a person of interest in the 1994 stabbing deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. He was ultimately charged and his 1995 trial drew worldwide attention. Simpson was acquitted of all charges but found liable for wrongful death in a civil court case two years later. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to the Brown and Goldman families. Simpson maintained his innocence.

Simpson remains in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Bills drafted Simpson with the No. 1 pick in the 1969 NFL draft, and he spent nine seasons (1969-77) with the organization. He became the first running back in NFL history to have 2,000 rushing yards in a season, rushing for 2,003 yards in 1973, and made five first-team All-Pro squads.

Simpson passed away following a battle with cancer in April 2024. He was 76. At the time of his death, the Bills made a step toward distancing themselves by not releasing a statement or acknowledging his passing.