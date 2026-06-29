Former NFL RB Chris Johnson discusses ALS diagnosis

Former Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals running back Chris Johnson revealed that he has been diagnosed with ALS in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" that aired Monday.

Johnson, 39, told GMA co-anchor Michael Strahan that he was diagnosed with the disease in 2025.

"There's no history of ALS in my family," said Johnson, who was using a speech-generating device based on recordings of his voice to speak. "My doctors believe my case is what's called sporadic ALS, which is actually how the vast majority of ALS cases happen.

"... That's one of the reasons this disease can be so shocking. It can happen to someone who never expected it."

Johnson played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Titans (2008-13), New York Jets (2014) and Cardinals (2015-17). He earned the nickname CJ2K after he rushed for 2,006 yards in 2009, which still ranks seventh in NFL history. He broke the NFL's single-season record for yards from scrimmage that season (2,509) and was named The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement on Johnson's diagnosis, noting that the former running back's "leadership on the field, in addition to his impact in the locker room and Nashville community have written him permanently into the story of this franchise." Strunk said the Titans would support Johnson throughout his journey.

Chris Johnson told "Good Morning America" he hopes his case raises awareness of ALS and the need for research. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

ALS is a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body. It became known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the star baseball player was diagnosed in 1939. There is currently no known cure.

"Honestly, I don't know if you ever fully process it," he said of the diagnosis. "At first, you're in shock. Then you realize you have two choices. You can give up, or you can fight. I chose to fight."

Johnson, who is taking part in a clinical trial as part of his treatment, told Strahan that he first started noticing symptoms when he had a weaker grip.

"I thought because of football and, you know, his career, that it had to be something with that," his wife, Brittany, told Strahan. "Maybe ... a pinched nerve or something along those lines, but never ALS."

Chris Johnson said: "It's continued to progress much faster than I ever imagined. I want people to understand just how quickly ALS can attack your body. Just over a year ago, I was picking up my 7-year-old daughter so she'd make a wish with her birthday cake. Today, I couldn't do that."

After starting his career with six straight 1,000-yard seasons, Johnson never matched his success in Tennessee, in part due to a string of injuries.

Johnson said he was going public with his diagnosis to raise awareness but also to let people know he is the same person from his NFL career.

"I want people to know that I'm still me. ALS has changed what my body can do, but it hasn't changed who I am," he said. "People sometimes look at the physical disability and assume you're not still the same person inside. I still think the same. I still dream. I still love my family. My body just doesn't cooperate."