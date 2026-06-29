Lions CB Terrion Arnold's bond set at $1M with conditions

A Hillsborough County (Florida) judge found probable cause for Terrion Arnold to face charges of armed robbery and kidnapping but denied prosecutors' motion for the Detroit Lions cornerback to be held without bond Monday.

Arnold's bond was set for $1 million with the following conditions:

Arnold is not allowed contact with the six co-defendants or the witnesses in the case;

He must surrender his passport within 48 hours;

And he was ordered confined to his residence except when he leaves to practice and play for the Lions, court-related appearances or legal appointments.

The state asked the judge to require Arnold to wear a GPS tracking device, but his attorneys argued that he would not be able to play football with such a device.

Arnold has been in custody since last Wednesday night when he turned himself in. Authorities accuse him of leading a plot to detain and pistol-whip three people he believed had stolen from him. It turned out, however, that the victims had nothing to do with the theft in February, investigators said.

Three men in their late teens were held at gunpoint, battered, pistol-whipped and robbed in a Tampa apartment on Feb. 4, police said, three days after personal property worth more than $250,000 was reported stolen from Arnold and others at an Airbnb rental in Largo, about 20 miles west of the city.

Arnold, 23, was the "primary conspirator" in the attack, according to authorities.

Arnold has denied involvement, according to Denise White, the CEO of EAG Sports Management agency, which represents the football player.