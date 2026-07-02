NFC East: Can Cowboys, Giants or Commanders unseat Eagles?

The NFC East had gone 21 years without a back-to-back champion until the Philadelphia Eagles broke that streak with consecutive titles in 2024 and '25.
It's not easy to stay on top of this division for long, and this upcoming season promises to be particularly competitive.
Out for Philadelphia are star receiver A.J. Brown (traded to the Patriots) and legendary offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. In for the New York Giants is decorated head coach John Harbaugh, replacing Brian Daboll, who was fired in November.
The Dallas Cowboys have top-five offensive potential and the Washington Commanders are a season removed from reaching the NFC Championship Game.
They all have quarterbacks capable of big moments and great heights, which is enough to give each team a healthy degree of optimism entering training camp.
Eagles reporter Tim McManus, Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, Giants reporter Jordan Raanan and Commanders reporter John Keim set the stage for the 2026 season in the NFC East, where the Eagles are the odds-on favorites (+115) over the Cowboys (+235), Commanders (+460) and Giants (+600), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
What do the offseason moves mean for your QB?
Eagles
Jalen Hurts loses one of the top receivers in the game with Brown now in New England. Their time together had run its course, as Brown's frustrations seemed to seep into his play and impact the culture in 2025, but his production -- 5,034 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns over four seasons -- will be difficult to replace. First-round pick Makai Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks, acquired from the Packers this offseason, are expected to jump right into the mix alongside Hurts' new primary option, DeVonta Smith. The shifting landscape goes beyond personnel: New offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is implementing a different scheme featuring more motions and under-center looks. It's a lot of change, even for a QB who has had seven different playcallers over six-plus seasons as a pro. -- Tim McManus
Cowboys
Dak Prescott knows he will have receiver George Pickens for at least one more season. Pickens said he would not go through a holdout or a hold-in when camp begins. He will play on the franchise tag. That is great news for Prescott, who might have the best receiver duo in the NFL with Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. What might help Prescott even more are the defensive changes the Cowboys have made with new coordinator Christian Parker, who spent the past two seasons as the Eagles' passing game coordinator and secondary coach. Any improvement over last season's defense, which allowed an NFL-high 511 points, will take some pressure off Prescott and the offense to put up 30-plus points a game. -- Todd Archer
Giants
The Giants have contingencies for Jaxson Dart with the signings of tight end Isaiah Likely and wide receivers Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III and even Odell Beckham Jr. Of course, it would also be nice if he had star wide receiver Malik Nabers at his disposal. Nabers is still recovering from a serious knee injury and remains uncertain for Week 1, although the Giants remain hopeful. Still, the biggest offensive upgrades this offseason have been to the offensive line. Shhhh, don't tell anyone. The Giants' offensive line isn't just fixed, it's the strength of the offense after the additions of right guard Francis Mauigoa with the 10th draft pick and the signing of All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard. The biggest thing Dart has going for him is that he should have the help of quality protection and a running game. -- Jordan Raanan
Commanders
With David Blough replacing Kliff Kingsbury as coordinator, the change in offensive systems could help Jayden Daniels and the offense evolve. He'll be more under center, but he'll also be in a system that helps scheme players open more than the past two seasons. The Commanders added a tight end in Chig Okonkwo, whose playmaking makes him a big help. They drafted receiver Antonio Williams in the third round -- and could still add another wideout before or during training camp. Perhaps the biggest help, though, was bolstering the defense. The Commanders were 2-14 when allowing 27 or more points the past two seasons. They were 6-13 when scoring 24 or fewer points. They've added speed and youth and changed coordinators. If it works, it will reduce the pressure on Daniels and the offense to score a lot every game. -- John Keim
What is the biggest concern for your team?
Eagles
The offensive line has long been a strength of this franchise but took a step back last season, largely because of injury. Center Cam Jurgens and left guard Landon Dickerson never quite looked like themselves. Both went to Colombia this offseason to receive stem cell treatment in hopes of returning to form. All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson, meanwhile, was sidelined for the last eight games with a Lisfranc injury. Johnson and Dickerson pondered retirement in recent months. When healthy, this line is capable of historic achievements as demonstrated in '24 with running back Saquon Barkley's record-breaking season. But there are a couple of warning signs that the group may be in decline. The group needs to rebound to lead what has been mainly a run-dependent attack. -- McManus
Cowboys
What if the defense is only marginally improved over 2025? It doesn't have to be a top-10 defense but it can't be near the bottom either. The pass rush will have to come alive. Offseason acquisition Rashan Gary had seven sacks last season for the Packers but none in the final nine games. Donovan Ezeiruaku had two sacks as a rookie and is coming off hip surgery. Sam Williams had one sack last year. James Houston had 5.5 sacks, but can he produce again? No. 23 pick Malachi Lawrence has promise but is a rookie. How quickly this group comes together could tell the story of how improved the defense will be. -- Archer
Giants
Nabers. He's still the one elite player on the Giants' offense. They need him healthy, and he's already uncertain for the start of the season. It's not exactly overly encouraging that Nabers was injured in Week 4 and isn't a lock to be ready almost 11 months later. He had his right ACL and meniscus repaired and required a second surgery earlier this year to remove scar tissue. The Giants have their fingers crossed with their No. 1 receiver. And even when he does come back, can they really expect him to be back to being a Pro Bowl-caliber player immediately? The whole situation is definitely concerning. -- Raanan
Commanders
Washington could use more help at receiver opposite Terry McLaurin -- and that might be in the form of the 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk. Even if he is added, there will be questions about him. However, the offensive system -- with a wider variety of routes and using more two tight end sets -- will help regardless. And there will be questions about the secondary. But perhaps the biggest concern is that with a new system on both sides of the ball -- and first-time coordinators -- how quickly can they play at a level needed coming off a 5-12 season? Both sides could end up much improved, but when does that happen? And what does it look like before they do? -- Keim
What has been the most underrated move by your team?
Eagles
The Brown drama got so much attention that it overshadowed a significant defensive acquisition with the Eagles landing edge Jonathan Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings during draft weekend for a pair of third-round picks. Greenard is coming off a relatively quiet campaign (three sacks, 12 QB hits) but posted 12-plus sacks in each of the previous two seasons. The trade helps make up for the loss of Jaelan Phillips in free agency and should help Vic Fangio's defense maintain the high level of play it has established over the past two years. -- McManus
Cowboys
The Cowboys broke a tendency by signing safety Jalen Thompson to their richest free agent deal in more than a decade: three years, $33 million. For years, the Cowboys had been content to get by at safety without high-priced or highly drafted players. Thompson, who was limited in the offseason with a pec strain, brings some calmness and playmaking to the back end of the Dallas defense. Add in the additions of P.J. Locke and first-round pick Caleb Downs and the safety group can be the most improved unit on the team. -- Archer
Giants
The upgrade at inside linebacker. The Giants signed Tremaine Edmunds and drafted Arvell Reese fifth out of Ohio State. Even though many had Reese pegged as an edge rusher at the NFL level, the Giants do not. He's an inside linebacker for them. Now New York has two long, physical linebackers in the middle of its defense. Reese and Edmunds are both listed at 6-foot-4 and should make it difficult for opposing quarterbacks to find passing lanes. It should be an upgrade from last year's starting combination of Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden. The Giants now have McFadden, a proven NFL starter, in a reserve role. -- Raanan
Commanders
Washington made so many moves it's hard to call many of them underrated -- but a lot of the so-called splash ones have been discussed a lot: signing linebackers Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson and Leo Chenal and drafting Sonny Styles. But I'll go with signing veteran safety Nick Cross. Coordinator Daronte Jones' system, if he copies what he did in Minnesota as pass game coordinator, calls for a lot of safety involvement -- and having one who can be versatile. With the Vikings it was Josh Metellus, who would be moved around quite a bit. For Washington, that will be Cross. He was a bit overshadowed in the spring, but his importance could be evident in the fall. -- Keim
Who wins the NFC East in 2026, from each reporter's perspective?
Eagles
The Eagles' overhaul on offense will certainly add some much-needed flavor and should lead to more receivers being schemed open and more lanes for Barkley to barrel through over time. There could also be some significant growing pains, seeing as it can take players a full season to acclimate to a new system. Can the defense carry the day as the offense acclimates? The Cowboys' offense looks ready to roll and, as the Eagles know, their new defensive coordinator, Parker, has a chance to be special. The Cowboys' defense has some adapting to do of its own, but this feels like a season where Philly could take a step back while Dallas hits its stride. -- McManus
Cowboys
Since the Eagles put to rest the fact that no team had repeated as division winner since 2003-04 last season, Philadelphia is the pick to win the NFC East this year, too. Yes, there is change with the Eagles -- no Brown, another new offensive coordinator -- but this is a group that knows how to win. The closest challenger will once again be the Cowboys. Washington and the Giants are improved but also are working in key changes in coaching and personnel. -- Archer
Giants
The Cowboys? It's weird to even say that considering how putrid their defense was last year. But Dallas has an explosive offense and a new defensive coordinator who, if he's even competent, should be able to get something out of this Cowboys defense. He actually has some pieces to work with up front, too. Really, there is probably a realistic path for all four teams to win the NFC East this season. It's a sneaky tough division for 2026. -- Raanan
Commanders
The division will be a much tighter race than perhaps many anticipate. At this point you'd still have to go with the Eagles simply because they've been the class of the division. But they have their own questions and always seem on the verge of collapse (only to always recover). But their roster is so well constructed that, entering camp, you'd have to say them. We also know last season was the first repeat winner since 2004 (when the Eagles won four in a row). However, Washington will be improved and a threat if Daniels stays healthy. Dallas has an explosive offense, so if its defense improves, then the Cowboys can dethrone the Eagles. The Giants have made lots of changes, but they have holes and more questions than the other three teams -- and are perhaps a year away from taking a big step. -- Keim