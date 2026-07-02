NFC East: Can Cowboys, Giants or Commanders unseat Eagles?

The NFC East had gone 21 years without a back-to-back champion until the Philadelphia Eagles broke that streak with consecutive titles in 2024 and '25.

It's not easy to stay on top of this division for long, and this upcoming season promises to be particularly competitive.

Out for Philadelphia are star receiver A.J. Brown (traded to the Patriots) and legendary offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. In for the New York Giants is decorated head coach John Harbaugh, replacing Brian Daboll, who was fired in November.

The Dallas Cowboys have top-five offensive potential and the Washington Commanders are a season removed from reaching the NFC Championship Game.

They all have quarterbacks capable of big moments and great heights, which is enough to give each team a healthy degree of optimism entering training camp.

Eagles reporter Tim McManus, Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, Giants reporter Jordan Raanan and Commanders reporter John Keim set the stage for the 2026 season in the NFC East, where the Eagles are the odds-on favorites (+115) over the Cowboys (+235), Commanders (+460) and Giants (+600), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants WR Malik Nabers, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, Eagles RB Saquon Barkley ESPN

What do the offseason moves mean for your QB?

Eagles

Jalen Hurts loses one of the top receivers in the game with Brown now in New England. Their time together had run its course, as Brown's frustrations seemed to seep into his play and impact the culture in 2025, but his production -- 5,034 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns over four seasons -- will be difficult to replace. First-round pick Makai Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks, acquired from the Packers this offseason, are expected to jump right into the mix alongside Hurts' new primary option, DeVonta Smith. The shifting landscape goes beyond personnel: New offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is implementing a different scheme featuring more motions and under-center looks. It's a lot of change, even for a QB who has had seven different playcallers over six-plus seasons as a pro. -- Tim McManus

Cowboys

Dak Prescott knows he will have receiver George Pickens for at least one more season. Pickens said he would not go through a holdout or a hold-in when camp begins. He will play on the franchise tag. That is great news for Prescott, who might have the best receiver duo in the NFL with Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. What might help Prescott even more are the defensive changes the Cowboys have made with new coordinator Christian Parker, who spent the past two seasons as the Eagles' passing game coordinator and secondary coach. Any improvement over last season's defense, which allowed an NFL-high 511 points, will take some pressure off Prescott and the offense to put up 30-plus points a game. -- Todd Archer

Giants

The Giants have contingencies for Jaxson Dart with the signings of tight end Isaiah Likely and wide receivers Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III and even Odell Beckham Jr. Of course, it would also be nice if he had star wide receiver Malik Nabers at his disposal. Nabers is still recovering from a serious knee injury and remains uncertain for Week 1, although the Giants remain hopeful. Still, the biggest offensive upgrades this offseason have been to the offensive line. Shhhh, don't tell anyone. The Giants' offensive line isn't just fixed, it's the strength of the offense after the additions of right guard Francis Mauigoa with the 10th draft pick and the signing of All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard. The biggest thing Dart has going for him is that he should have the help of quality protection and a running game. -- Jordan Raanan

Commanders

With David Blough replacing Kliff Kingsbury as coordinator, the change in offensive systems could help Jayden Daniels and the offense evolve. He'll be more under center, but he'll also be in a system that helps scheme players open more than the past two seasons. The Commanders added a tight end in Chig Okonkwo, whose playmaking makes him a big help. They drafted receiver Antonio Williams in the third round -- and could still add another wideout before or during training camp. Perhaps the biggest help, though, was bolstering the defense. The Commanders were 2-14 when allowing 27 or more points the past two seasons. They were 6-13 when scoring 24 or fewer points. They've added speed and youth and changed coordinators. If it works, it will reduce the pressure on Daniels and the offense to score a lot every game. -- John Keim