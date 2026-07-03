Ravens' Tyler Loop looks to rebound from brutal missed kick

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Toward the end of a minicamp practice, the Baltimore Ravens put kicker Tyler Loop in a pressure-packed situation.

Ravens coach Jesse Minter huddled the team up and said all of the post-practice meetings would get canceled if Loop made a 40-yard field goal. Loop then told Minter, "All right, get ready to go home."

Loop went on to drill the kick, and the players celebrated an early start to their break before training camp.

"It's fun," Loop said. "It's the same swing, same foot-to-ball that I've been doing for years and years and the same process. So, going out there for it felt good."

While this felt like a perfect way to close out the spring workouts, Loop has a ways to go to prove he has truly moved past a painful end to last season, when his missed 44-yard kick abruptly cost Baltimore the AFC North title in a 26-24 loss at Pittsburgh. The Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 2021, and John Harbaugh was fired as head coach after 18 seasons with the team.

Loop's ability to bounce back -- and the Ravens' faith in him to do so -- is among the biggest storylines surrounding the team. After the game on Jan. 4, Loop stood in a somber locker room and answered every question from reporters about slicing the kick wide right. In talking for the first time since that devastating loss five months ago, Loop sounded like a player who had come to terms with his mistake.

"I would say the biggest thing I did was just acknowledge and accept it, and it took a day or two," Loop said. "I would say moving on from the kick itself was pretty easy, just because I know you have to be ready for the next kick, and you have to be able to put it behind you."

Loop's miss was reminiscent of Billy Cundiff hooking a 32-yard field goal attempt left in the final seconds of a 23-20 loss to the Patriots in the 2011 AFC Championship Game. In that following offseason, Baltimore brought in Justin Tucker, who beat out Cundiff in a training camp competition.

This spring, Loop has been the only kicker on the Ravens' roster. Minter talked about how Loop had a really good rookie season, but he acknowledged that everyone is judged by some of their biggest moments.

Asked if there has been any talk about bringing in a kicker to compete with Loop, Minter said, "I think there are ongoing talks and conversations about every position [about] whether you have what you feel you need to be successful. We feel really good about where [Loop]'s at. He'll continue to work over the summer. He'll continue to work in [training] camp. But we play in September, so I think that gives us a lot of time to be able to answer questions as they may come up."

A sixth-round pick last year, Loop had the best success rate (88.2%, 30-of-34) of any rookie kicker in 2025 with at least 10 field goal attempts. But he was 1-of-4 on tries beyond 50 yards and he came up short on his only game-winning opportunity.

Loop watched the failed attempted game winner one day after the miss, and it confirmed how he mis-hit the ball. He hasn't looked at that kick again.

"It has to be completely flushed away next kick on the emotional side of it," Loop said. "I play a very factual position. You either made the kick, fact, or you missed the kick, fact. You have to be able to look at it objectively and be like, 'This is why I missed the kick.' You learn from it, and you move on."

Some kickers around the league checked in on Loop. Other kickers' wives reached out to Loop's wife, too.

Loop's teammates have tried to not make the missed kick more what it was.

"We've all had stuff look bad [and] go bad for us in the NFL," Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton said. "At the end of the day, it's up to you -- all of us as well, but mainly yourself -- to look inward and say, 'Hey, how can I adjust this?'

Hamilton added, "I don't want to say that we are not supporting each other along the way, and [we] want each other to be the best that we can be, but you shouldn't need 'attaboys' to get yourself right. That's how I approach it."

Now, Loop must wait until the next game-winning chance and show he can come through in a clutch situation.

"No one wishes they had that kick back more than me," Loop said, "but you have to move on."