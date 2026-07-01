Healthy Skattebo gets full summer to prepare for season

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It was the first day of mandatory minicamp earlier this month and there was Cam Skattebo running individual drills for the New York Giants less than eight months after a gruesome ankle injury. The following day he was standing behind quarterback Jaxson Dart for the first play of team drills, taking a handoff and scampering toward the right side of the line.

It went off without a hitch. Frick and Frack were reunited in a live 11-on-11 setting for the first time since Skattebo suffered an open tibia fracture and right ankle dislocation in October. Skattebo was back practicing before the end of the spring just as new coach John Harbaugh said was possible earlier this year. There now seems to be little doubt barring a significant setback that he will be a full participant in training camp beginning next month when the Giants report to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

"I was happy. He was telling me [that morning], and the trainer told me, too, that he was going to get some plays in group [drills] and plays in team [drills], and I was like, that's where you want him to be," Harbaugh said after the first minicamp practice. "He's worked super hard. Super hard.

"I did mention maybe no backflips out here [at minicamp]. We agreed."

The backflip was a reference to Skattebo unleashing his trademark move several weeks earlier after a home run at the Brian Burns Celebrity Softball Game. The viral video attracted a lot of attention, but it was more importantly a sign that the recovered running back was finally feeling himself. It was his first backflip since the injury.

Skattebo insists he will be ready for the Sept. 13 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on a Sunday night at MetLife Stadium. He's confident to come back strong.

"Week 1, I'll be ready to go," Skattebo said at a Giants Town Hall event last month.

Amazingly, despite how dire Skattebo's injury looked when it happened, the Giants' bigger concern heading into Week 1 remains wide receiver Malik Nabers. He tore the ACL in his right knee in late September and had a cleanup surgery earlier this year.

There is hope he will be ready for the opener, but it seems like a coin flip at this point. The next few weeks are key.

"He said his plan is to be here most of the time, almost all the time he'll be here, I believe," Harbaugh said after the final minicamp practice. "I don't think he will be here all the time. He's going to be here a lot working really hard. He's making really good progress right now. I'm very hopeful that he'll be back soon."

At least the Giants can feel better about the running back position with Skattebo near full health. Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. give them two solid options at the position. Tracy has averaged 4.3 yards per carry in his first two professional seasons and topped 1,000 total yards in each of the campaigns. Skattebo flashed with seven total touchdowns in eight games.

Skattebo and Tracy are likely to get a lot of work early in the season with Devin Singletary, Dante Miller, Eric Gray and undrafted rookie Damon Bankston the other options. Skattebo seems to be the kind of running back that Harbaugh prefers.

"I thought he was just what you saw, a downhill runner, a tone-setter type runner. He's a tough tackle. That's what you look for," Harbaugh said. "How many guys can make yards when they're not supposed to make yards on their own?

"It seems to me he was that kind of guy at Arizona State and the exact same guy that I saw on tape last year. You guys know better. You watched him up close and personal. He's a top tier back, and he's planning on playing that way this year."

Skattebo averaged 2.15 yards after contact per carry last season. That would have placed him in the top 20 among running backs had he qualified.

Tracy averaged 1.91 yards after contact per carry. That ranked him 33rd out of 48 qualifying backs.

Skattebo has insisted he's going to play with the same physical style that got him to the NFL. The injury will not change his mindset. It was just an unfortunate moment, and he's out to prove himself again.

Skattebo, a fourth-round pick last year, has been consistent this offseason in saying that he didn't accomplish much as a rookie, despite 410 yards rushing and seven total touchdowns. But he's quick to point out it was only eight games.

"I'm going to look at it as if it's my first year again," Skattebo recently said on NFL Network.

And he should have the entire summer to get him ready for the season.