Execs, coaches, scouts rank top NFL cornerbacks for 2026

The 2026 NFL training camps are on the horizon, and with that in mind, ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions. This is the seventh edition of these annual rankings.
Here's how it works: Voters gave their own top 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen as well as ESPN Research. More than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed contributed to placements.
This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award, but meant to answer a simple question: Who are the best players right now?
Our rollout schedule: running backs (July 6), cornerbacks (July 7), edge rushers (July 8), defensive tackles (July 9), tight ends (July 10), offensive tackles (July 11), interior offensive linemen (July 12), quarterbacks (July 13), off-ball linebackers (July 14), wide receivers (July 15) and safeties (July 16).
The pantheon of elite cornerbacks has a high barrier to entry. Nine players from last year's list made this year's top 10, and the one debut needed a first-team All-Pro season to grab the last spot.
That's serious competition, and the game's best all jockeyed for position. Seven cornerbacks appeared on at least 85% of ballots. While the top two carried over from 2025, spot Nos. 3-10 were all reconfigured. A pair from the first round of the 2023 draft made a major move, and the No. 1 player appears to be on a path to Canton.
Once again, the merits of a nickel/slot corner as a separate category were hotly debated. We kept the same formula as before because all 10 were deserving in part for their inside-out versatility. So, here are the game's top 10 cornerbacks based on votes from league scouts, executives and coaches.
1. Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos
Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 5
Age: 26 | Last year's ranking: 1
Surtain held a convincing grip on the process, eliciting more than 75% of the first-place votes.
"It's not close," a seasoned NFL coordinator said. "A generational player. Watch the AFC Championship Game. He was the best player on the field by far."
Surtain is the prototype, with the ideal combination of size (6-foot-2, 202 pounds), lateral agility, downfield speed and instincts. The 2024 Defensive Player of the Year missed three games due to a shoulder injury in 2025 but still deflected 12 passes.
From the nit-pick file: A few coaches and scouts thought he got handsy in 2025 (finished the season with 10 penalties) and didn't always show an extra gear to close gaps for interceptions.
But when lined up against the game's best -- Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase in Week 4 -- Surtain allowed one reception for 8 yards across 13 coverage matchups. And his 12 interceptions over five seasons are a reminder that ball production is not a problem.
"If you went in a lab and made the ideal cornerback, it'd be Patrick Surtain," an NFC personnel evaluator said.
Surtain is one of seven NFL cornerbacks to win Defensive Player of the Year. Four are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
2. Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans
Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 6
Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: 2
Stingley received several first-place votes thanks to his elite ball production and instincts. No NFL cornerback has more interceptions since 2023 than Stingley (14), trailing only Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (16) overall. He's a constant disruptor with 46 passes defended during that span, and he has made consecutive All-Pro teams.
"His zone vision is outstanding," a veteran NFL offensive coach said. "He can play man at a high level, but the way he sees the field and anticipates in zone is special."
Stingley held opposing quarterbacks to a 46.9% completion rate on 64 targets for a passer rating of 59.6. During a six-game stretch from Weeks 8-13 last season, he allowed five catches for 57 yards on 19 targets, an average of 9.5 receiving yards allowed per game, per NFL Next Gen Stats.
"Elite feet and back-to-the-ball instincts," a veteran NFC coach said. "If you throw a 50-50 ball, he's probably going to come up with it. And the quarterback will choose to throw some of those because the pass rush is so good."
3. Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots
Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: 10
Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: 6
Few cover corners look more graceful stride-for-stride with receivers than Gonzalez, who uses his 6-foot-1 frame and speed to his advantage.
"He shut everything down when we played him," an NFL offensive coach said. "We couldn't squeeze a drop. He was the main reason why. Size, ball skills, can play press or man, he's got it all."
Gonzalez was especially dominant in the playoffs, when he allowed 14 completions on 36 targets. His 38.8% completion percentage allowed was the lowest by any player to face 25 or more targets in a postseason since at least 2018, per NFL Next Gen Stats. His nine pass breakups in 416 regular-season coverage snaps equated to a 2.2% pass breakup rate, one of the best clips among corners.
One knock on Gonzalez: Some scouts and coaches believe he's not physical enough.
"His game is a bit finesse at times," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "But he's got tons of traits -- long, can run and cover. The idea of the position is to cover the other guy, and he can do that very well."
Gonzalez is the first Patriots corner to make a Pro Bowl since J.C. Jackson in 2021.
4. Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: 9
Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: 10
Witherspoon -- who is the fourth player in Seahawks history to be named a Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons -- broke a logjam from spot Nos. 4-7 with a series of top-three votes late in the process. While the 5-foot-10 corner plays in the slot more often than some of his peers, he can make game-changing plays wherever he lines up.
"Outstanding in the slot, can play on the perimeter, violent, physical and impacts games [in ways] that don't show up in [the] stat sheet," an NFL coordinator said. "And he's so twitched up as an athlete."
Witherspoon's skill set was on full display in the Super Bowl, generating a career-high four pressures on six pass rushes with one sack and a forced pick-six to Uchenna Nwosu. He also allowed two receptions for 16 yards on 47 coverage snaps.
Nearly 60% of his regular-season coverage snaps came in zone, where he can tackle in space and limit production. Witherspoon still lined up as the outside corner on 399 of his 691 regular-season snaps. He also lined up as a safety nine times.
"He's just a really good football player -- I don't care that he's not a traditional outside corner," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "He's the ultimate tone-setter."
5. Trent McDuffie, Los Angeles Rams
Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Unranked
Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: 4
McDuffie is a top-five cornerback for the second consecutive year. Some evaluators still view him as more of a slot corner due to his size (5-foot-11), but that doesn't tell the whole story. McDuffie was an outside corner for 500 snaps last season. Even so, some evaluators believe he's best inside because of his strength, short-area quickness and competitiveness.
"One of the top coverage corners in the league," an NFC scout said. "He can cover in the perimeter or the slot, can play man or zone, can pressure the quarterback, can play Cover 2 well and can jam and re-route. [He] has plus zone vision."
The Rams gave up first-, third-, fifth- and sixth-round picks to acquire McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs, then signed him to a four-year, $124 million contract, fortifying the secondary for years to come. Over the past four years, his 6.2 yards per target ranks 10th-fewest among corners.
"Outstanding open-field tackler, and he's always in position to make a play," an NFL coordinator said. "You're going to have to beat him because he won't beat himself."
6. Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles
Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Unranked
Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: 9
It's only a matter of time before Mitchell cracks the top three. In just two seasons, Mitchell has worked his way into first-team All-Pro status with 29 pass deflections.
"Well-rounded coverage game and very competitive against the opposing team's No. 1," an AFC executive said. "Turnover production holds him back from the top of the group for me. Still an excellent player."
Mitchell has yet to record his first NFL interception. The greats are paid to get the ball. But Mitchell's metrics are undeniable.
He allowed 4.8 yards per target in coverage last season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, third best in the NFL among 87 defensive backs who were targeted at least 50 times. His minus-0.16 expected points added is tied for fourth among cornerbacks last season (minimum 75 targets faced). He has allowed 1.8 yards after the catch per reception, the fewest among corners. And his 42% tight-window throw rate was the highest in the NFL.
The Eagles had gone 22 years without drafting a cornerback in the first round before selecting Mitchell 22nd overall in 2024. The move has paid off for general manager Howie Roseman in a major way.
"Sticky man-to-man guy," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "He's tough. Plays smart in big moments. Connected at the point of attack, which is one of the hardest things to ask for on a consistent basis. Will continue to get better and better."
7. Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked
Age: 29 | Last year's ranking: 3
Ward falls to No. 7 but easily could have been No. 4. That's how tight the voting was among those four spots. Evaluators have seen no slippage in the play of Ward, one of the more underrated corners of the past decade. Ward appeared on all but one ballot.
"If Ward played in Kansas City or New England, he'd be the talk of the NFL," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "He doesn't get the credit he should. Twitch or closing speed, there's no one better. He closes faster than anyone I've ever seen. In coverage, that is a special trait."
Over eight seasons, Ward has made five Pro Bowls and recorded 18 interceptions for 223 return yards. His 74 passes defended since 2018 are the second most by any player over the span, trailing Carlton Davis III (75). He has a flair for hip-flipping, one-handed plays that perfectly encapsulate his skill set.
Durability is a concern with Ward. He has never played a full NFL season, though he has never missed significant time, either, playing 110 games in eight seasons.
"You look back over the last decade and he's been one of the most consistent corners in the league," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "He's just always been a really gifted guy."
8. Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers
Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Unranked
Age: 26 | Last year's ranking: 7
Horn combined his physical style of play with a career-high five interceptions, tied for first among cornerbacks last season.
"When you go against him, you better be ready for a street fight," a veteran NFL offensive coach said. "Physical, strong, can play press coverage. Ain't always flashy but really rugged player."
Most notably, coaches favored Horn in their rankings because of how he plays the run and the pass with equal ferocity. As one NFC offensive coach noted, Horn wants you to run a duo play to his side so he "can crack somebody."
The only complaint about Horn is that he's a bit tight-hipped, so while he's fast in a straight line, his lateral quickness might suffer compared to the top guys. But Horn is the first Panther to make back-to-back Pro Bowls since edge rusher Brian Burns (2021-22). He has great traits.
"Size, length, competitiveness, toughness, football intelligence, work ethic is what you get with Horn," a personnel executive with an NFL team said.
9. Sauce Gardner, Indianapolis Colts
Highest ranking: 5 | Lowest ranking: Unranked
Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: 5
Once again, Gardner is the most polarizing cornerback on the list. He's a star player who is paid like one and garnered two first-round picks in a midseason trade from the New York Jets to the Colts. He has long been a Pro Football Focus favorite. He has rare length for the position and breaks up passes at a high rate.
But his turnover production is poor -- only three interceptions in four NFL seasons -- and several evaluators have pointed out he misses tackles and holds too much.
"Sauce lost the sauce," an NFL offensive coach said. "Now, he got traded for a reason -- he's a long strider and has the confidence to overshadow his weaknesses. He can press and play Cover 2. But he's not going to tackle all the time, he's not going to crack replace, and when playing zone, sometimes he's not playing it correctly. It's just hard for him to hold up over the course of the game."
Some coaches noted that a full season with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, a defensive backs coach by trade, will help his consistency.
To be sure, Gardner's nine pass breakups on 293 coverage snaps (3.1%) last season led the league based on percentage. And his 39 passes defended since entering the league in 2022 ties with Ward for second most by any player over that span, trailing only Alontae Taylor (40).
"Not many move like him," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "He moves like a much smaller man. But he's not making plays at the same rate he was."
10. Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles
Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Unranked
Age: 23 | Last year's ranking: Unranked
DeJean's presence on the list was a hot topic because of his positional flexibility. Is he a safety or a cornerback? He played mostly slot corner last season, but the Eagles plan to play him as a safety in base coverage and a slot corner in subpackages.
Since defenses are subpackage-heavy nowadays, and DeJean clearly has high-end cornerback traits, he remains a corner on our list. He appeared in 50% of the top 10 submissions for the position.
"He holds his own at any position, on the inside or outside," a veteran NFC coach said. "He's a corner because of the way he plays. [The Eagles] play a lot of man, and he ain't shying away from nothing. He has the range and speed to play outside all day, too. He's a Swiss Army knife."
Along with Mitchell, DeJean is the first Eagles cornerback to make first-team All-Pro since Lito Sheppard in 2004. DeJean led all slot cornerbacks in catch rate allowed (61.4%), passer rating allowed (55.4) and yards allowed per coverage snap (0.72). He has not allowed a passing touchdown as a slot cornerback over two seasons.
Honorable mention
Kamari Lassiter, Houston Texans: "Really good ball skills, not the fastest but ultracompetitive. A little more size and speed, and he might be the best." -- NFC offensive coach
"The best No. 2 corner in the league" -- NFC defensive coach
Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers: "He takes all the stress off the pass defense. He matches the best receiver in man coverage, and teams roll away from him in zone." -- NFC defensive coach
A.J. Terrell Jr., Atlanta Falcons: "He's been really good for a long time. He just can't get the ball [with six interceptions in six NFL seasons]." -- Veteran NFL defensive coach
Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears: "Time on task has been an issue. He missed a lot of camp and game action. But he's young (27), so he should be able to get back to his top form. He's got juice when he's full tilt." -- NFL personnel evaluator
Also receiving votes: DJ Turner II, Marlon Humphrey, Alontae Taylor, DaRon Bland, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Travis Hunter, Tyson Campbell, Byron Murphy Jr., Deommodore Lenoir, Riq Woolen