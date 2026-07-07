Execs, coaches, scouts rank top NFL cornerbacks for 2026

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The 2026 NFL training camps are on the horizon, and with that in mind, ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions. This is the seventh edition of these annual rankings.

Here's how it works: Voters gave their own top 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen as well as ESPN Research. More than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed contributed to placements.

This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award, but meant to answer a simple question: Who are the best players right now?

Our rollout schedule: running backs (July 6), cornerbacks (July 7), edge rushers (July 8), defensive tackles (July 9), tight ends (July 10), offensive tackles (July 11), interior offensive linemen (July 12), quarterbacks (July 13), off-ball linebackers (July 14), wide receivers (July 15) and safeties (July 16).

The pantheon of elite cornerbacks has a high barrier to entry. Nine players from last year's list made this year's top 10, and the one debut needed a first-team All-Pro season to grab the last spot.

That's serious competition, and the game's best all jockeyed for position. Seven cornerbacks appeared on at least 85% of ballots. While the top two carried over from 2025, spot Nos. 3-10 were all reconfigured. A pair from the first round of the 2023 draft made a major move, and the No. 1 player appears to be on a path to Canton.

Once again, the merits of a nickel/slot corner as a separate category were hotly debated. We kept the same formula as before because all 10 were deserving in part for their inside-out versatility. So, here are the game's top 10 cornerbacks based on votes from league scouts, executives and coaches.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 5

Age: 26 | Last year's ranking: 1

Surtain held a convincing grip on the process, eliciting more than 75% of the first-place votes.

"It's not close," a seasoned NFL coordinator said. "A generational player. Watch the AFC Championship Game. He was the best player on the field by far."

Surtain is the prototype, with the ideal combination of size (6-foot-2, 202 pounds), lateral agility, downfield speed and instincts. The 2024 Defensive Player of the Year missed three games due to a shoulder injury in 2025 but still deflected 12 passes.

From the nit-pick file: A few coaches and scouts thought he got handsy in 2025 (finished the season with 10 penalties) and didn't always show an extra gear to close gaps for interceptions.

But when lined up against the game's best -- Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase in Week 4 -- Surtain allowed one reception for 8 yards across 13 coverage matchups. And his 12 interceptions over five seasons are a reminder that ball production is not a problem.

"If you went in a lab and made the ideal cornerback, it'd be Patrick Surtain," an NFC personnel evaluator said.

Surtain is one of seven NFL cornerbacks to win Defensive Player of the Year. Four are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 6

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: 2

Stingley received several first-place votes thanks to his elite ball production and instincts. No NFL cornerback has more interceptions since 2023 than Stingley (14), trailing only Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (16) overall. He's a constant disruptor with 46 passes defended during that span, and he has made consecutive All-Pro teams.

"His zone vision is outstanding," a veteran NFL offensive coach said. "He can play man at a high level, but the way he sees the field and anticipates in zone is special."

Stingley held opposing quarterbacks to a 46.9% completion rate on 64 targets for a passer rating of 59.6. During a six-game stretch from Weeks 8-13 last season, he allowed five catches for 57 yards on 19 targets, an average of 9.5 receiving yards allowed per game, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

"Elite feet and back-to-the-ball instincts," a veteran NFC coach said. "If you throw a 50-50 ball, he's probably going to come up with it. And the quarterback will choose to throw some of those because the pass rush is so good."