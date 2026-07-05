Predicting the next Ninkovich: Why these Pats have chance to surprise

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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Surprise possibilities: One of the all-time surprise stories in Patriots training camp was authored by Rob Ninkovich in 2009. He was signed multiple days after camp began and was a long shot to make the roster while attempting to salvage his career after being released by the Saints.

Two factors contributed to Ninkovich, an outside linebacker, coming out of nowhere and ultimately becoming a high-end contributor over the next eight seasons.

"The first practice, I remember telling myself that the only way I make this team is if I beat some of the guys that are really good -- the starters. Because coaches don't really see you unless you're beating starters," he recalled this week in an interview. "And making a mark on special teams."

Ninkovich's mindset made an immediate impression on coach Bill Belichick.

In his first practice, which was also the first day of "double sessions," the Patriots had a one-on-one pass-rush drill that went longer than usual. So after the starting pass-rushers went against the starting offensive linemen, and the backup pass-rushers went against the backup offensive linemen, things got mixed up more than the norm.

That gave Ninkovich an unexpected opportunity to step into the drill against starting left tackle Matt Light.

Ninkovich beat Light with an outside move. Afterward, offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia lit into Light, reminding him he just lost to a player who had just arrived that day. Scarnecchia called for a second rep, and with Ninkovich projecting that Light would "jump set" him based on having won outside initially, he hit Light with an inside rush and won that rep, too.

Scarnecchia erupted again and called for a third rep, even though the horn sounded to end the drill, and Ninkovich bull-rushed Light with success. That landed Ninkovich on Belichick's "highlights" tape after practice, with Belichick telling the team, "This is what we're looking for -- guys that are hungry getting to the quarterback."

As for special teams, Ninkovich recalled talking to former Patriots assistant coach Brian Flores about how the team ultimately gave him a roster spot, and what tilted things in his favor.

"He said the questions asked were, 'What's his upside? Can he play special teams? Is there a spot he can develop into?' Some guys stood on the table for me, and a big factor in my career here was [former special teams coach] Scotty O'Brien," Ninkovich said. "He saw something and thought there was a bright future if I could play on the kickoff, kickoff return and punt teams. And I could snap. If I didn't have the ability to play special teams, I wouldn't have had the chance to stick on the roster to earn a spot on defense [later in my career]."

Ninkovich made his mark during training camp in 2009. Who can do the same in 2026? Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Using Ninkovich's story as a springboard, who are some of the more likely possibilities to do the same when the 2026 Patriots begin training camp July 25?

Safety Mike Brown was highlighted as one of the surprise players in spring practices, and he would qualify after signing a one-year, $1.35 million contract with a modest $50,000 signing bonus.

Here are five others, and why they were picked:

LB Chad Muma: The 6-foot-3, 239-pound Muma was signed off the Colts' practice squad last December due to injuries. He played in the final three regular-season games and four playoff games and carried that momentum into last spring. A six-year veteran out of Wyoming who is now on his third NFL team, Muma was playing on the top punt-protection unit this spring, and in one mandatory minicamp practice was the first to rotate in on defense behind starters Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss.

RB Terrell Jennings: A competition is set to unfold to determine who earns a backup spot behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, and the 6-foot, 220-pound Jennings appears to have the early edge based on his work with the first-unit punt protection team. A 2024 undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M, he finished last season on injured reserve (concussion) after having been signed from the practice squad and appearing in seven games.

C Jacob Rizy: An undrafted free agent from Florida State (and before that, Harvard), the 6-foot-5, 306-pound Rizy spent the spring as the third-unit center. It is challenging to assess offensive linemen in non-padded practices, but simply due to Rizy being the only pure center behind starter Jared Wilson and top backup Ben Brown -- and teams generally wanting to have three centers in-house -- he has a chance to make a mark. A key checkpoint for him will be when the team is in full pads to determine how he holds up strength-wise.

DT Eric Gregory: The 6-foot-3, 319-pound Gregory essentially had a redshirt season in 2025 after the Patriots claimed him on waivers from the Bengals at the final roster cutdown. With run-stuffing defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga having signed with the Chiefs as a free agent, and the team not drafting a defensive tackle, Gregory joins Cory Durden as the lone nose-tackle types on the roster. Gregory entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2025.

OLB Xavier Holmes: This would be a Malcolm Butler-type emergence. The 6-foot-2, 252-pound Holmes was an undrafted rookie free agent out of James Madison who was invited to town for a May tryout before being offered a contract. He has a chance to emerge considering second-round pick Gabe Jacas missed all spring after undergoing a knee procedure and has yet to sign his contract. Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith said of Holmes: "He's one that shocked me -- a bigger guy that can move, got some athletic ability, more than people think, running his tail off to the ball."

2. Hutchins update: Patriots rookie outside linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins, who pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a family/household member in May, appeared briefly in court June 29 for a hearing. The next hearing is set for Aug. 28, one day after the team's preseason finale at the Browns.

3. Vrabel's weekend: Patriots coach Mike Vrabel previously said July Fourth is "a close second" for his favorite holiday of the year, behind Christmas. "Big firework guy," he relayed.

4. They said it: "I think he's come in this [year] with a great attitude to improve and want to get better. He's been a lot more active in the meetings. He's been really locked in. I believe some team success maybe ignited that, but also, I think he truly wants to see how far he can go because he's extremely talented." -- defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr on sixth-year DT Christian Barmore

5. Did You Know: If the Patriots reach 14 wins in 2026, it will be the second time in team history that the team has won 14 games in back-to-back seasons. The Patriots won 14 games in 2003 and 2004.