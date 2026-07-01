Calais Campbell's mother found dead, brother charged with murder

ATLANTA -- The brother of Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell has been charged with murder after police found their 71-year-old mother dead at a home in Atlanta during a welfare check.

Arrest warrants say Nateal Campbell's throat was cut and Ciarre Campbell, Calais Campbell's brother, was found in possession of a knife. Officers found her unresponsive when they arrived at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police statement.

Ciarre Campbell was booked into the Fulton County Jail and had an initial court hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning on charges including aggravated assault and murder. No lawyer who could comment on the charges was listed in online court records.

The Campbell family issued a statement asking for privacy while they deal with "overwhelming grief."

"We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell," the family statement said. "While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."

Calais Campbell, 39, is entering his 19th NFL season after signing a one-year, $5.5 million contract in April.

The 2017 first-team AP All-Pro selection has been voted to the Pro Bowl six times in a career that started as a second-round pick in 2008 with the Arizona Cardinals.

"At this time of unfathomable tragedy, our hearts are with Calais Campbell and his family. We hope they find strength and comfort in the love, prayers, and support that surround them now and in the days ahead," the Cardinals said in a statement posted to social media.

The former Miami Hurricanes player spent 10 seasons with the Cardinals and also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

Campbell has 117 career sacks in 278 games, including 259 starts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.