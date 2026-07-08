Execs, coaches, scouts rank top NFL edge rushers for 2026

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The 2026 NFL training camps are on the horizon, and with that in mind, ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions. This is the seventh edition of these annual rankings.

Here's how it works: Voters gave their own top 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen as well as ESPN Research. More than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed contributed to placements.

This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award, but meant to answer a simple question: Who are the best players right now?

Our rollout schedule: running backs (July 6), cornerbacks (July 7), edge rushers (July 8), defensive tackles (July 9), tight ends (July 10), offensive tackles (July 11), interior offensive linemen (July 12), quarterbacks (July 13), off-ball linebackers (July 14), wide receivers (July 15) and safeties (July 16).

How do Micah Parsons, Will Anderson Jr., Maxx Crosby and Aidan Hutchinson stack up among the NFL's best edge rushers? ESPN Illustration

The NFL is enjoying a golden era for pass rushers. The game is flooded with surefire Hall of Famers as well as young stars eyeing that distinction.

In some ways, ranking the top 10 edge rushers is the easiest exercise of all the positions because the names are so clear-cut. Nine players appeared on at least 70% of the ballots, with six appearing on 90%. While every first-place vote went to one particular player who just switched jerseys, five different players garnered at least one second-place placement. The group features mostly familiar faces -- including one who rose four spots this year and another who fell by five.

Here are the top 10 edge rushers as voted by league scouts, executives and coaches.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 1

Age: 30 | Last year's ranking: 1

It's a clean sweep for Garrett, who was No. 1 on every ballot. That's rare for this exercise, which usually features at least one detractor. But Garrett is undeniable after a season for the ages that included an NFL-record 23 sacks -- and perhaps an even more impressive 33 tackles for loss.

Garrett had a stronghold on the voting last year too, well before his banner season.

"He doesn't get enough credit for just how powerful he is and how you feel that up close," an NFL coordinator said. "Everyone talks about Aaron Donald's power, but Myles is just as strong."

Garrett won on more than 20% of his 448 pass-rushing attempts despite facing a double-team nearly 30% of the time. What makes him great is what he has to overcome.

"He's seen every type of help an offense can give -- slide to him, chips from tight ends and running backs, only run plays away from him -- and he has a game plan or counter for all of it," a separate NFL coordinator said. "From a mental standpoint, it's really impressive."

As an NFC executive added, "His ability to feel and navigate at the line without much wasted movement is elite."

As is Garrett's intense fitness routine in the offseason.

Forty-seven of Garrett's 125.5 career sacks have come with his team trailing, the third most of any player since individual sacks became official in 1982. And his eight-game streak of at least one sack ties for the third longest all time.

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: 5

Age: 27 | Last year's ranking: 3

Parsons is so good on the field that he jumped a spot in the ranking despite suffering an ACL tear in December. The tape is that good.

Parsons' metrics are the separator, providing a glimpse into how he can eventually catch Garrett in the voting. Parsons finished second in pass rush win rate (24.6%) despite facing a double-team 37.8% of the time -- nearly eight percentage points higher than the next-closest player (Garrett).

"Elite burst and closing speed to make plays. [He] has the most rush versatility of the group. Consistently wins over centers and guards and tackles, it doesn't matter where he is," a veteran NFL defensive coach said.

Parsons is one of five players in NFL history to record at least 65 sacks through their first five seasons, joining Derrick Thomas, T.J. Watt, J.J. Watt and Reggie White. Parsons' 315 pressures since entering the NFL in 2021 are 23 more than any other player during that span. And no player has 12 or more sacks in each of his first five seasons.

"There are two guys that never really get blocked in the NFL, and it's those two guys -- Myles and Micah," an NFL coordinator said. "You do what you can with movements and quick game, and it's not enough."

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: 8

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: 8

Anderson's steady improvement over three seasons elevated him to the top tier. He was tied with Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby in the voting but won the tiebreaker by getting more top-five votes.

Anderson creates havoc. He is credited with causing 43 incompletions in 2025, six more than any other rusher. He has 30 sacks in three years, a Defensive Rookie of the Year award and an All-Pro honor. All that made it easy for Houston to commit $150 million on a three-year extension.

"I still feel like he's underrated to a degree," an NFC scout said. "True three-down force multiplier who demands attention and has the rare ability to elevate the play of teammates."

Anderson led all NFL players in pass rush wins off the edge (62) last season too.

"Combination of speed to power then his strength and effort," a separate NFC scout said of the 2023 No. 3 pick. "He's better than I expected, to be honest."

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: 8

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: 4

Voters who value a complete game -- relentless play from start to finish -- rank Crosby very high. He has the best motor of any defensive player.

"He's a bad motherf---er," an NFC exec said. "Versus the run, the pass, whatever. He's a pain in the ass all game."

Crosby has 69.5 sacks in seven seasons, joining Greg Townsend (107.5) and Howie Long (84.0) as the only Raiders to surpass the 60-sack mark since 1982. Crosby's 35 career games with five or more pressures since entering the league in 2019 are the most in the NFL during that span.

"You're getting a complete body of work with Maxx; he does everything well," an AFC executive said. "Pass rush, splash plays, great against the run, high motor, tackles in the backfield."

One knock on Crosby: The motor that makes him great creates the threat of wear and tear. He doesn't like to come off the field. The Ravens had concerns about his surgically repaired knee when they nixed the trade for Crosby in March.

play 0:57 Maxx Crosby reflects on botched trade

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: 8

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: 7

Hutchinson's unique skill set makes him a steady climber up the board, similar to Anderson. Last season, Hutchinson ranked second in pressures (63), third in quarterback hits (35), tied for second in forced fumbles (four) and fourth in sacks (14.5). It was a complete performance coming off a serious leg injury that cost him more than half of the 2024 campaign. His 950 snaps were first among defensive linemen.

"Skilled with his hands, very good speed-to-power rush to keep offensive tackles off balance and his superpower is his motor is nonstop," a veteran NFL defensive coach said.

Hutchinson is the first player since 1982 to have 40 or more sacks and five or more interceptions in his first four NFL seasons.

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: 10

Age: 31 | Last year's ranking: 9

This year's voting served as an appreciation of sorts for Hunter's career. Not a major factor in past years' voting, Hunter garnered top-five votes on more than half the ballots this time around.

"One of the best power rushers of all time," an NFC executive said.

Mid-career injuries slowed Hunter, but he has produced 43.5 sacks across the past three seasons, quite the statement as he enters his 30s. His 54 sacks over the past four campaigns rank second in the NFL, behind Garrett (67).

Signal-callers produced a 1.6 QBR on plays when Hunter got the first pressure, tops among those on this list.

"Take a look at this guy's career production," an NFL coordinator said. "There can't be a more underrated dominant player since I've been in the NFL. His silent tape was unreal. He's a total force."

Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 31 | Last year's ranking: 2

This is a sizable fall for Watt, a three-time sack king who logged back-to-back No. 2 rankings over the past two years.

Watt missed three late-season games in 2025 with a partially collapsed lung due to an accident during a routine dry needling incident at the team facility. But his pass rush win rate in 14 games was 11.7%, the lowest among this year's top 10 rushers.

"Definitely in decline," an AFC exec said. "He's still very good. But some of the younger players have surpassed him."

While Pittsburgh plans to utilize all three of its top edge rushers -- Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig -- in 2026, some team executives believe the Steelers might entertain a Watt trade at some point, for the right price.

But Watt's career is Canton-worthy. He's one of five NFL players to record 115 sacks in their first nine seasons. And coordinator Patrick Graham's scheme change will move Watt around the formation more often, which could utilize his instincts.

"He can win with his high motor and his flair for the big play, but the burst and get-off isn't the same as it was as a result of lower-body injuries," an NFL personnel evaluator said.

Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: 5

Several voters acknowledged that Bosa would still be in their top five if healthy. A torn ACL -- the second of his career -- cost Bosa all but three games in 2025.

He was balling before the injury, though, posting a 21.6% pass rush win rate along with two sacks.

"He's got the best speed-to-power move in the NFL," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "He gets offensive tackles on their heels, and he pushes right through them."

Bosa is the first 49er with multiple 15-sack seasons since 1982. With 64.5 career sacks, Bosa is the third player in Niners history to surpass the 60-sack mark, joining Bryant Young (89.5) and Charles Haley (66.5)

Highest ranking: 6 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 30 | Last year's ranking: Honorable mention

Burns put it all together in Year 7, finishing second in the league with 16.5 sacks on his way to a second-team All-Pro nod. The sack total was the highest by a Giants player since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2011.

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Burns' talent was obvious when he entered the league in 2019. But production has been spotty throughout his career, and some evaluators wanted to see him routinely play with more power.

"He was different than in years past," said an NFL coordinator. "He was more of a force consistently, more of a pain in the ass to play against."

Burns' 31 quarterback hits in 2025 ranked fourth among all defensive players. He was the NFL's lone player with five multiple-sack games last season. Burns was a top-10 selection in past years before falling to honorable mention in 2025.

Highest ranking: 6 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 26 | Last year's ranking: Honorable mention

Bonitto, the only pass rusher to make his top 10 debut this year, won a close race with Cleveland's Jared Verse for the 10th spot.

Starting in 2023, Bonitto's sack totals climbed from 8.0 to 13.5 to 14.0.

"He's got maybe the best get-off in the league," said a high-ranking personnel evaluator with an NFL team. "Serious closing speed. He's on the quarterback as soon as the ball's snapped. Good spin move and excellent lower-body flexibility."

Bonitto's 23.7% pass rush win rate off the edge ranked second in the NFL. Knocks on him include lack of raw power and run-game prowess, though Denver believes he has improved in those areas.

Honorable mentions

Jared Verse, Cleveland Browns: "I thought he improved in his second year with a better rush plan, sets up moves with better timing." -- AFC executive

"Love Verse, but some of the other rushers higher than him have more variety, whereas Verse is all power at times. But he's only going to get better and have a great career. He's a beast." -- another AFC executive

Trey Hendrickson, Baltimore Ravens: "He's been a great performer but doesn't have the dominant traits as some of the others, so when age and injuries pile up, it's harder for him to stay toward the top." -- NFL personnel evaluator

Josh Hines-Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars: "Not elite but consistently very good, with a quality power-rush game." -- NFC scout

Also receiving votes: Travon Walker, Jaelan Phillips, Montez Sweat, Laiatu Latu, Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith