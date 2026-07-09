Execs, coaches, scouts rank top NFL defensive tackles for 2026

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The 2026 NFL training camps are on the horizon, and with that in mind, ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions. This is the seventh edition of these annual rankings.

Here's how it works: Voters gave their own top 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen as well as ESPN Research. More than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed contributed to placements.

This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award, but meant to answer a simple question: Who are the best players right now?

Our rollout schedule: running backs (July 6), cornerbacks (July 7), edge rushers (July 8), defensive tackles (July 9), tight ends (July 10), offensive tackles (July 11), interior offensive linemen (July 12), quarterbacks (July 13), off-ball linebackers (July 14), wide receivers (July 15) and safeties (July 16).

Defensive tackle yielded a few surprises in this year's rankings.

First, the No. 1 selection was a mild upset based on precedent -- but not a shock based on recent tape. Two players dominated the race at the top, followed by close voting among Nos. 3 to 6. And a few former No. 1 players dipped a spot -- or six. Also, the final three spots were all debuts. And the list of players who just missed the cut is well-stocked with former Pro Bowlers and All-Pros.

Here are the best interior game-wreckers based on votes from league executives, scouts and coaches.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 8

Age: 32 | Last year's ranking: 6

Williams had never previously cracked the top five since this project's inception in 2020. But he has always been a major talent, and he has maximized his contributions over the past two years in Seattle coach Mike Macdonald's defense.

These days, he's an absolute nightmare to block. Several offensive coaches did not hesitate to say Williams was the toughest player to guard last season.

"He was the most important player on that Super Bowl team," an NFL coordinator said. "He's the total package."

Williams recorded 7.0 sacks and a 38.0% run stop win rate on his way to second-team All-Pro honors. His versatility at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds puts offensive linemen in a bind, no matter the position.

"You can line him up in front of the right tackle, the right guard, the center, the left guard, the left tackle -- he can beat them all," a veteran NFC defensive coach said. "He's always had game-changing ability, and he's putting it all together now. And those around him are making plays because of it too."

Williams' 120 run-stop wins when double-teamed over the past three seasons are tied for the most in the NFL. His 24 tackles on pass plays in 2025 were six more than any other interior linemen.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 8

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: 4

Simmons shed 20 pounds entering the 2025 campaign to enhance his quickness. After all, strength was never an issue for him. And the results were undeniable.

Simmons produced his best season, with 11 sacks on a 16.3% total pass rush win rate despite facing double-teams more than 65% of the time. That win rate ranked second among defensive tackles, while his 17 tackles for loss led all interior linemen.

He nearly earned the No. 1 spot but fell just short in the voting.

"His tape was phenomenal," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "And it's even more impressive doing it on a three-win team and getting little help around him."

Simmons also forced three fumbles and recorded 21 quarterback hits last season. He won 20 pass-rush snaps against double-teams. This body of work led to a first-team All-Pro selection and a three-year, $105.8 million extension this offseason.

"His strength is elite, and now that he's realizing his pass-rush potential, he should continue to play really well," an NFL coordinator said.

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: 9

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: 3

Carter is one of the toughest evaluations among the top 10. He is immensely talented and has made two Pro Bowls. All but one of his votes were in the top seven. But his pass-rush prowess is modest, with 13.5 sacks during his three-year career. Carter's production dipped in 2025 -- with three sacks and five tackles for loss -- though he batted down six passes, which tied for the most among defensive tackles.

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"He's a problem," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "A game-wrecker. You feel his presence out there consistently."

Several evaluators argued, however, that was not the case on every snap. A few voters said Carter is not the best defensive lineman on his own team, opting for Jordan Davis instead.

"He flashes 10 times a game but gets dragged far too often by average players," an NFL coordinator said.

Carter's 83 pass-rush wins as an interior lineman since 2023 are tied for the seventh most in the NFL.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 10

Age: 32 | Last year's ranking: 2

Jones is heralded as an all-time Chief, and for good reason. He has made seven consecutive Pro Bowls and has had back-to-back-to-back All-Pro nods (2022 to 2024). But 2024's top defensive tackle has slipped in the voting for the second consecutive year, which can be expected after 10 years in the league at a demanding position.

"He's still a guy you have to game-plan for, but you don't feel him as much as you used to," an NFL coordinator said. "He's been one of the best for a long time."

Jones still posted a 18.9% pass rush win rate -- tops among defensive tackles -- and 7.0 sacks in 2025. He led the league in pass-rush wins when double-teamed (22) and led interior linemen in pressures (45). Some evaluators thought Jones' 728 snaps played in 2024 were too many and that Kansas City would benefit from reducing that number slightly to keep him fresh. Well, he played 762 snaps in 2025.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: Honorable mention

Brown is a force at the line of scrimmage, especially in the run game.

"We actively ran our running plays completely away from him," a veteran NFL assistant coach said. "That's how good he is. The only reason he's not a household name is that he plays in Carolina."

Brown has always been active against the run. He finished the 2025 campaign with 73 tackles and five forced fumbles on 346 run plays. But the Panthers have seen improvement in his pass rush, as well. His 5.0 sacks in 2025 were a career high, one shy of his previous four-year total (6.0). He also deflected six passing attempts. Brown spent part of 2024 recovering from an ACL tear, but he has returned to his pre-injury form.

Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: 5

After six-plus seasons with the Jets, a full year on a different team should benefit Williams.

"The Jets will knock you down -- the same thing happened to Leonard Williams -- but I expect Quinnen to be better in Dallas, be rejuvenated a bit," an NFL coordinator said.

Quinnen Williams finished fifth in run stop win rate (43%) among 204 qualified players in 2025. As a pass rusher, his 19 pressures in seven games with Dallas more than doubled his total in eight games with New York (eight) before he was traded. And the Cowboys are hopeful Williams increases his pass-rush profile in 2026. His 2.5 sacks marked his lowest total since his rookie year in 2019.

"As far as skill sets, he's still so gifted and such a matchup problem," a veteran NFL offensive coach said.

Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: 1

Lawrence fell six spots, but the drop in his play isn't that steep. The voting between the third and seventh spots was close. That said, Lawrence's 0.5 sacks in 2025 were a career low, and he failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2021.

But no defensive tackle gets more attention from offensive lines. Lawrence faced a double-team 71.3% of the time in 2025, a league high for players with at least 300 pass-rush opportunities.

The Bengals acquired Lawrence via trade with the Giants, and the team is pleased with his leadership this offseason.

"I think he'll be rejuvenated there," an NFC scout said. "He wasn't happy in New York. He's got to keep his conditioning in check, but when he's at his best, he's next to impossible to block."

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Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: Honorable mention

Allen finally cracked the top 10 after an impressive run in Denver. It's hard to ignore his pass-rush prowess, as his 131 quarterback hits since 2022 are eight more than the next-closest player, Myles Garrett. And Allen's 117 pressures during that span rank third most among interior defensive linemen. He can finish the backfield too, with 15.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

"His get-off and his relentless effort make him productive," an NFL personnel director said. "He's really good in those two areas."

Allen is known more for that get-off than his ability to stop the run, as he'll occasionally give up yards by shooting a gap to try to make a play in the backfield. But he's not incapable as a run stopper, either. The Broncos were pleased with his performance in that area last season.

Highest ranking: 5 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 27 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

Williams' four-year, $104 million free agency deal was eye-opening in March 2025, given he was a rotational lineman with Philadelphia. He validated that investment last season, ranking third among interior linemen in pressure rate (9.6%). He also compiled eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in a 12-game campaign that was limited by a high ankle sprain. Williams also led all qualified Patriots defensive linemen in pass rush win rate and run stop win rate last season.

"New England has an anchor up front, and the defense wasn't the same without him," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "Explosive, strong and great effort player. And you can move him all around the defensive front and he can be effective."

Highest ranking: 5 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 26 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

Davis emerged as a star in his fourth season. The 2022 first-round pick was a 336-pound problem for guards and centers. Multiple voters picked Davis ahead of Carter, his DT running mate in Philly.