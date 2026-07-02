Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding (FAQ version)

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The time has come for "End Game" in the sports world's most famous relationship: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to be wed this weekend.

The relationship between the singer-songwriter and Kansas City Chiefs tight end has long inspired questions -- Is this really a thing? Could they get engaged? When? -- and this latest stage of their romance is no different. From the wedding location (it seems Madison Square has won out over the rose garden) to what performances the ceremonies could entail (is it Ed Sheeran's time to shine?), the Swift-Kelce wedding has provided plenty of event-specific intrigue.

If you've been under a rock since friendship bracelet-gate, don't worry. ESPN's resident Swifties and Swift casuals have put together a comprehensive Q&A addressing what we know, what remains to be seen and everything else you might want to know about the no-longer-New Romantics, their relationship and pending wedding.

Here's what to know about the soon-to-be newlyweds:

What we know

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce start dating?

The beginning of the couple's "Love Story" dates to summer of 2023, when Kelce went to the singer's "Eras Tour" stop at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I wanted to give Taylor Swift [a friendship bracelet] with my number on it," Kelce told his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on their "New Heights" podcast on July 26, 2023. "She didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

And that was that, at least publicly, until September 2023, when rumors began swirling that the pair had indeed begun dating. After plenty of hinting, Swift first appeared in the soon-to-be-famous Kelce family suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023, the first of many appearances at Chiefs games.

Kelce returned the favor with his own attendance that fall -- heading to Argentina during Kansas City's bye week to support the singer at one of her Eras Tour shows in the country, with Swift modifying a lyric in her performance of "Karma" to reflect their relationship.

When was Swift's first Chiefs game?

She was first spotted supporting Kelce from a suite alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, on Sept. 24, 2023, when Kansas City defeated the Chicago Bears 41-10 in Week 3.

"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast. "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."

Swift has been to at least 24 games, with Kansas City holding a 20-4 record in the games at which she has been spotted.

Taylor Swift attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Which concerts did Kelce attend on Swift's Eras Tour?

Swift and Kelce's relationship origin story dates to when the Eras Tour came to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in July 2023.

Though Kelce didn't succeed in his mission to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, a few months later in November, he flew to Argentina during the Chiefs' bye week. Swift and Kelce's first documented non-football stadium appearance together was captured by fans at a hotel restaurant in Buenos Aires. The same week, the global popstar was seen running into the tight end's arms after her performance. Kelce also was seen bonding with Swift's father, Scott, during the concert.

After the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, Kelce traveled to support Swift at her Eras Tour stop in Australia, before sharing that he also tagged along to two Singapore shows in March 2024.

The international leg of Swift's tour picked back up again in May 2024 in Paris. It happened to include the 87th performance of the tour -- aligning with Kelce's football number -- which Kelce attended.

Kelce eventually became part of the show when he made a cameo during Swift's third London performance in June 2024. He also attended the first two London shows.

After attending a wedding in California later that same month, Kelce made the trek to her Dublin show.

In July, he attended two of her Amsterdam concerts with his Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, accompanying him to the second one.

The tight end caught two more sets in Gelsenkirchen, which included his 13th, before reporting to Chiefs training camp for the 2024 season, according to People magazine. Kelce wrapped up his sidequest with the Eras Tour at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in November 2024.

How has their relationship impacted NFL viewership and fandom?

The star-crossed relationship isn't just fodder for headlines -- it also has had noticeable business ramifications.

In September 2023, for instance, sportswear and fan merchandise company Fanatics reported that it had seen a nearly 400% spike in sales of Kelce jerseys throughout their network of sites following Swift's debut as an Arrowhead spectator. Fox Sports announced that the Chiefs-Bears game drew 24.3 million viewers, making it the most-watched NFL contest of the weekend. Boosting that number was a standout showing among one specific demographic -- viewership among females age 12-17 grew nearly 8% from the previous year.

The league's 34 social media posts about Swift for her first appearance at Arrowhead and in the days that followed generated a reported 170 million impressions.

The impact wasn't just limited to the first weeks of the Swift-Kelce relationship either. A 2025 analysis by Apex Marketing Group found that from September 2023 through January 2025, the football buzz around Swift generated nearly $1 billion in "overall equivalent brand value" through her connection with the Chiefs and NFL.

Kansas City owner Clark Hunt has credited the relationship with growing the Chiefs fanbase.

"Certainly, our fanbase took a big leap forward last year -- particularly with female, specifically young female fans," Hunt told CNBC in 2025. "I think we had something like a 30% growth in our fanbase, which is pretty significant even for a team that won the Super Bowl. So you have to definitely give Taylor a little bit of credit for that."

Hunt would later say on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he believed the Chiefs had the largest share of female fans in the league.

"It's been a whirlwind I would say for the organization over the last two years since Taylor literally stepped into our lives," Hunt said. "She's done an amazing job, unintentionally, of increasing our female fanbase. We used to [have] about a 50/50 ratio, male to female fanbase, and now 57% of our fans are female, which I think is probably the highest in the National Football League.

"So there's absolutely been a Taylor Swift effect."

What songs are believed to reference Kelce?

The pop star is known to write songs about her past or current relationships, and Kelce is no exception. Since the couple began dating, Swift has released two albums: "The Life of a Showgirl" and "The Tortured Poets Department." Each album included lyrics that seemingly reference Kelce.

One of the more direct links appears on "Wi$h Li$t," a track from "The Life of a Showgirl." Swift sings about a potential wish list that includes "a couple kids," a driveway with a basketball court and settling down, seemingly with Kelce -- a main character of this picture.

"The Fate of Ophelia" on the same album includes subtle, yet similarly direct, nods to Kelce. Swift sings: "Keep it one hundred / On the land, thе sea, the sky / Pledge allegiance to your hands / Your team, your vibes / Don't care where the hell you been / 'Cause now, you're mine." Swift's lucky No. 13 and Kelce's Chiefs' jersey No. 87 equal 100, so "keep it one hundred" could be explained. "Your team" is seemingly the Chiefs and the final bar emphasizes that regardless of who Kelce has been with in the past, he's now Swift's partner.

There are various mentions of football on "The Alchemy," which appears on "The Tortured Poets Department." Swift talks about touching down, cutting amateurs from the team and how "blokes" were warming the bench while "we've been on a winning streak." The most direct reference comes in the bridge when Swift sings about a celebration scene. It ends with: "Where's the trophy? / He just comes running over to me," with the "he" presumably meaning Kelce.

Football references also appear on "So High School." Kelce said the track has a sentimental meaning and that he "thinks" he makes an appearance on it. He pinpointed the lyric: "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle," which could be a nod to Kelce's football career.

What Swift songs has Kelce publicly said he likes?

There have been more than a handful of tracks with references to Kelce, but he has gravitated toward others as well.

Kelce shared his three favorite Swift songs on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast in June 2024. He first clarified that Swift's "1989" album was when he "really started" to listen to her music. His favorite track is "Blank Space," with "Cruel Summer" at No. 2 and "So High School" at No. 3.

The four-time Super Bowl winner added more to the list in November 2024, mentioning "Death by a Thousand Cuts," "The Alchemy" and "Cowboy Like Me."

And though he didn't say it himself, Swift revealed last October that "Opalite" from "The Life of a Showgirl" is Kelce's new favorite song.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen on May 16, 2026 in New York City. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

When and where is the wedding taking place?

Wedding events will take place Thursday and Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to the Associated Press. A small rehearsal dinner is planned for Thursday night before the wedding Friday night.

What remains to be seen

Who could be on the guest list?

There are a number of names to be on the lookout for.

Kelce's coach, Andy Reid, and fellow "Tight End University" scholar George Kittle have seemingly confirmed their invitations. Swift has indicated that Ed Sheeran is a lock to be in attendance.

Other confirmed attendees include singer Suki Waterhouse and comedian Graham Norton, while People and Page Six have reported Zoë Kravitz and the New York Knicks starting lineup, respectively, are on the invite list. Swift attended Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

As for more speculative candidates -- there has been much deliberation among fans. She maintains friendships with the Haim sisters, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Abigail Anderson, Gigi Hadid and Hayley Williams. Kelce is close with his brother, Jason Kelce, Mahomes (among other Kansas City teammates), and is friends with Machine Gun Kelly, Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews.

Which performers could sing at the wedding reception?

Though it has yet to be confirmed, Tim McGraw and Stevie Nicks are speculated to perform at the wedding, according to Page Six.

Swift performed with Nicks at the 52nd Grammy Awards. While at Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals, Swift wore a blue and orange shirt that read: "Stevie Knicks."

Swift and McGraw have appeared on the stage together multiple times, including when she brought out McGraw at a show during her 2018 Reputation Tour. The first song released on Swift's debut album -- and the first to track on the Billboard chart -- was aptly titled: "Tim McGraw."

Other potential performers include Paul McCartney and Sheeran, the latter of whom Swift said would be difficult to keep him from singing at her wedding.

Are there multiple ceremonies or destinations?

According to various reports, there will be several wedding-related events hosted near or at Madison Square Garden. It is unclear exactly what they will entail. Thursday is expected to be a smaller event of approximately 100 guests before a large wedding (reported to be around 1,000 guests) on Friday.

The New York Times reported that a permit was filed with New York City to close the streets around the Garden from July 2 to midday July 4. Swift is known for hosting Independence Day parties, which were dubbed "Taymerica" celebrations in the mid 2010s. The rumored July 3 wedding has Swifties speculating the festivities could move to her Rhode Island mansion for the Fourth of July.

How much could the wedding cost?

According to TMZ, the power couple rented Madison Square Garden for at least three days with the venue costing them $1 million per night.

Swift and Kelce's wedding will reportedly be held at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Will the ceremony be private, televised or partially public?

Madison Square Garden's setup ensures that the ceremony will be largely private, unless the couple decide to publicize it on their social media accounts or by inviting select media.

The World's Most Famous arena has no windows and boasts an underground entrance. The latter ensures that guests could be whisked into The Garden without being spotted or causing a scene.

Furthermore, multiple outlets have reported that the couple is enforcing a "no phones" policy with guests being asked to check their phones upon arrival.

Who's planning the big day?

Wedding planner Rishi Patel hinted on a recent Instagram story that he was working on a big event and that he "can't wait to share what we created." His page also indicated that he would be in New York City for an event this weekend.

"Today, I asked 23 of my colleagues if when they started in the event industry (span of 7 to 45 years), that they would have ever dreamed or imagined they would be a part of what we created today... Unanimously the answer was NO," Patel wrote.

What designer would Swift wear?

Arguably the most important part of any wedding is the bride's dress, and it's no different for Swift. Reports have tied various designers in charge of Swift's outfit, and the Hollywood Reporter claims that Swift will wear a custom couture gown made by Christian Dior's Jonathan Anderson.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in August after two years of dating. Taylor Swift/Instagram

What is the dress code for the wedding?

According to the New York Times, it looks to be a formal affair when it comes to guests' attire with a black tie dress code. The Times reported that many of the women will be wearing gowns, while a tuxedo is the choice for men. But "floor-length gowns, elevated cocktail dresses or dressy separates" can also be part of the wardrobe for women.

Where will they live once they are married?

Kelce purchased a 17,000-square-foot, $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas, in October 2023, which is where he got down on one knee to propose last August. Swift boasts an impressive real estate portfolio, including multiple properties in New York and Nashville. Her most notable though is the 11,000-square-foot mansion in Rhode Island that cost more than $17 million and is nicknamed "Holiday House."

The couple presumably bounces around these properties with no indication as to where they would settle as husband and wife. But reports surfaced last August that they were house hunting in Cleveland, where Kelce attended high school. As for the immediate future though, Kelce will be returning to the Chiefs for his 14th NFL season.