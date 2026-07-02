Lil Wayne, Karl-Anthony Towns top attendees at Michael Rubin's 2026 'White Party'

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Michael Rubin hosted his annual "White Party" on Wednesday with some of the biggest names in the sports world attending the festivities.

Following a hiatus last year, the Fanatics CEO welcomed guests at the Hamptons ranging from Kevin Durant to Cardi B.

In this year's edition, artists such as Travis Scott, Quavo and Jay-Z were present while athletes such as Draymond Green, Justin Jefferson and Jared McCain were dripped out in their all-white fits.

"We were debating the dates. We were certainly aware of that date, but we didn't change it because of that date ..." Rubin told People Magazine. "But we were aware of that date and we didn't want to have people have to choose."

In years pasts, current and former athletes such as Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Odell Beckham Jr., Kylian Mbappe, James Harden and Joe Burrow have been among the sports luminaries to party with Rubin. He didn't hold an event last year but did so each year from 2021 to 2024. Rubin tends to host the party on the Fourth of July but moved it up this year, presumably due to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding being held on July 3.