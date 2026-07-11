Execs, coaches, scouts rank top NFL offensive tackles for 2026

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NFL training camps are on the horizon, and with that in mind, ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions. This is the seventh edition of these annual rankings.

Here's how it works: Voters gave their own top 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen as well as ESPN Research. More than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed contributed to placements.

This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award, but meant to answer a simple question: Who are the best players right now?

Our rollout schedule: running backs (July 6), cornerbacks (July 7), edge rushers (July 8), defensive tackles (July 9), tight ends (July 10), offensive tackles (July 11), interior offensive linemen (July 12), quarterbacks (July 13), off-ball linebackers (July 14), wide receivers (July 15) and safeties (July 16).

Offensive tackle is seen as a premium position, but you wouldn't know it by the pay scale. Five positions -- quarterback, wide receiver, edge rusher, cornerback and defensive tackle -- have at least one player making $31 million per year or more. Offensive tackle is just short of that, with Washington's Laremy Tunsil leading the group at $30.1 million and several others in the $28 million area.

Part of the issue is age. Many top-shelf players, some well above 30, are years out from their last contract. It will take young stars to change that.

Two of our top 10 offensive tackles here are still on rookie deals. In all, three players debuted on the list this cycle. The battle for supremacy once again featured two NFC stars in their primes, though a 37-year-old is also keeping himself in the conversation.

Here are the top 10 offensive tackles based on votes and input from league scouts, executives and coaches.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 4

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: 2

"He's still the most complete player at this stage -- physical, powerful, smart," a veteran NFL defensive coach said of Sewell.

Sewell took the top spot with consistency in the voting. Though he didn't dominate the first-place voting, he was living in the second- and third-place range, which improved his average in the composite total. And one NFC executive was blunt when describing Sewell's strengths as a player.

"He has the most 'f--- you' attitude plays in the league," the exec said. "Always brings the juice."

But even so, his 89.6% pass block win rate landed outside the top 40 offensive tackles last season. It was his lowest since his rookie year in 2021. Sewell is making the anticipated switch from right tackle to left tackle this season, and it will be something to watch.

"He's got short arms, and he doesn't win a lot in pass protection against real guys, just like everyone else," an NFL coordinator said. "But they pretend like he doesn't [struggle]."

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 37 | Last year's ranking: 4

Williams is strengthening his Hall of Fame résumé with strong play into his late 30s. It's hard to knock his game. He finished the 2025 season with a 92.2% pass block win rate, and his run block win rate of 79.5% was best among the top-10 group and sixth overall for tackles.

"At this stage, it takes him a while to get going early in the season, but he's still producing at a high level," an NFL coordinator said.

Multiple scouts insist he's no longer the best due to age. But one NFC defensive coach disagrees. "I don't see a lot of drop-off -- he still operates without the need for any help in pass protection, he still mauls people, he's still got light feet for his size, still has the capacity to dominate," the coach said.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 8

Age: 27 | Last year's ranking: 1

Last year's No. 1 battled a knee injury that cost him five games. He's undoubtedly elite and one of the best size-and-agility athletes in the game. But evaluators saw uneven moments last season once he returned.

"When I saw Chase Young beating him off the edge pretty clearly, I was like, 'That's new,'" an NFL coordinator said.

Wirfs still posted the third-highest pass block win rate among tackles (95.5%). His rare talent should keep him in the top three for a while.

"He makes the very difficult look extremely easy," an NFC exec said. "There's probably another level he can still get to. Still so much untapped potential."

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 9

Age: 29 | Last year's ranking: 5

Mailata is getting a pass for the Eagles' bad offensive season. Most voters recognize that the team's overall struggles in the running and passing games affected him.

"He was the best tackle in the NFL by far [in 2024]," a personnel executive with an NFL team said. "He regressed some last year. But that wasn't all his fault."

Mailata is considered scheme-transcendent. One NFL coordinator said, "He does everything consistently well.

"That's rare."

Mailata's 89.8% pass rush win rate was in the middle of the pack, and the Eagles finished an uncharacteristic 18th in rushing offense last season. But Mailata is still one of the best in the league.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 31 | Last year's ranking: 7

The Commanders' offense had a tough year on the field, but one bright spot was Tunsil, acquired last offseason via trade from Houston.

"Underrated to me and bulletproof in both phases," an NFC executive said. "[He] has another gear that others don't. Still violent."

Tunsil gave up four sacks in 393 pass-blocking opportunities last season en route to a 91.5% pass block win rate. And to his credit, Tunsil was called for only five penalties after 17 the previous season. Yet, some voters believe consistency is an issue.

"He makes mistakes and blows protection assignments on communication," a veteran NFL defensive coach said.

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

Wright is on an upward trajectory as an anchor of Chicago's vaunted offensive line. The team ranked third in rushing and top 10 in overall offense.

"Power and brute strength," an NFL personnel director said. "He can do whatever he wants on a football field."

The Bears were highly pleased with Wright last season as he played through a nagging shoulder injury. But despite ranking fourth in pass block win rate (95.2%), some voters believe he needs to improve his refinement on passing downs.

"I don't see a consistently high motor," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "That's the next step for him is getting that up."

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 36 | Last year's ranking: 3

When Johnson plays close to a full season, he's a fixture on the Pro Bowl and All-Pro circuit. But last season was tough for Johnson, who missed eight games (including the playoffs) with a Lisfranc injury. He still earned a solid 77.4 Pro Football Focus grade on 449 offensive snaps. And his 93.2% pass block win rate and 77.2% run block win rate are both strong clips.

"I know they had a tough year as an offense, but the play was still elite," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "He's a guy you can trust more than just about any other tackle to play at a high level. I just don't know if the body will hold up at this stage."

Highest ranking: 5 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 27 | Last year's ranking: 10

After battling injuries in recent years, Thomas had a banner season for New York. His 77.7% run block win rate ranked second among players in our top 10, helping the Giants produce the fifth-ranked rushing attack. He's considered one of the most well-rounded tackles and a cornerstone player when healthy.

"A big factor with tackles is how much you can trust them in passing-down situations against the best, often on an island, and Thomas can handle that," an NFL coordinator said. "Not many can."

Highest ranking: 4 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 23 | Last year's ranking: Honorable mention

Alt did not receive a healthy share of votes, but those who listed him -- including several seasoned evaluators -- believe his star turn is coming.

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

"He will be the next Lane Johnson at right tackle," an NFC executive said. "Rare combo of size, strength and agility."

Alt's second NFL season was cut short due to a right ankle injury that required surgery. But through the first nine games, Justin Herbert had a QBR of 80 with Alt on the field and 56 without him. Alt missed the final nine games due to the injury, which had taken him out of two games previously.

"He's going to be a problem for a long time," an AFC executive said. "He's got everything you need."

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 34 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

Bolles hadn't gained much traction in the top 10 series before, but his career performance in 2025 turned some heads. Bolles was a first-team All-Pro recipient.

"Pass protection, he's one of the most consistent," an NFL coordinator said. "He can handle his own without help. He was a big part of the Broncos' success on offense last year."

Bolles allowed five sacks on 630 pass-blocking reps and posted a 94% pass block win rate (ninth among tackles). Some voters say he doesn't belong in the top 10 because he's limited compared with other high-end talents on this list. And his run-game impact needs some work (77.7% run block win rate). But last season was undoubtedly his best in three years with head coach Sean Payton.

Honorable mentions

Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers: "He's absolutely a top-10 tackle. He'll be back on it next year, I believe." -- NFC executive

Charles Cross, Seattle Seahawks: "From his college tape [at Mississippi State], he was the one who played Will Anderson Jr. the best, and he's built on that and is putting together a nice career." -- NFL coordinator

Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings: "Still one of the best combinations of good feet and hands in pass protection and can be a force in the run game, too." -- AFC scout

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills: "A solid starter, plays with an edge, can be good in both phases but shows inconsistent effort." -- NFC executive

Paris Johnson Jr., Arizona Cardinals: "Arrow pointing up. I think he can be elite." -- NFC executive

Also receiving votes: Spencer Brown, Armand Membou, Brian O'Neill, Bernhard Raimann, Ronnie Stanley, Kolton Miller, Jake Matthews