Execs, coaches, scouts rank top NFL wide receivers for 2026

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The 2026 NFL training camps are on the horizon, and with that in mind, ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions. This is the seventh edition of these annual rankings.

Here's how it works: Voters gave their own top 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen as well as ESPN Research. More than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed contributed to placements.

This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award, but meant to answer a simple question: Who are the best players right now?

Our rollout schedule: running backs (July 6), cornerbacks (July 7), edge rushers (July 8), defensive tackles (July 9), tight ends (July 10), offensive tackles (July 11), interior offensive linemen (July 12), quarterbacks (July 13), off-ball linebackers (July 14), wide receivers (July 15) and safeties (July 16).

How do Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, George Pickens and A.J. Brown stack up at WR? ESPN Illustration

The NFL's receiver renaissance continues, as the sheer depth of elite pass catchers in recent years has elevated the overall game. In fact, this is arguably the league's deepest position overall. Each year in our top-10 series, wide receiver typically features the most players who receive at least one vote. This year, 24 players made that cut.

Teams now consider this a premier position, and they pay for it, too. Receiver trails only quarterback and edge rusher in pay scale, with the position representing four of the top-12 highest-paid non-quarterbacks.

Unlike last year, when 15 players earned enough votes for top-10 consideration, this year's results were more clear-cut. And two first-time recipients are pushing toward the top after massive performances last season. But some things don't change -- like two former LSU pass catchers battling for supremacy. Here's the full top 10, as voted on by league executives, coaches and scouts.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 3

Age: 26 | Last year's ranking: 1

Chase dominated the voting like it was an unprepared rookie cornerback on an island, earning around 70% of the first-place votes despite finishing third in catches (125) and fourth in receiving yards (1,412) last season. The reason: He looks different than everybody else with the ball in his hands.

"He's the best I've gone against," an NFL head coach said. "He can break it for 80 [yards] at any time."

Chase's 6,837 receiving yards are the second-most by any player within his first five seasons in NFL history, trailing only former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson (more on him in a moment). Since debuting in 2021, Chase's 19 touchdowns of 40-plus yards are the most in the NFL -- six more than the next-closest player (Tyreek Hill). And his 29 receptions against press coverage topped the NFL in 2025, highlighting his response when challenged at the line.

"He showed over the past two years or so that he can play inside and outside," a veteran NFL coach said. "[The Bengals] moved him around more, and he's gotten better as the ultimate chess piece."

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 5

Age: 27 | Last year's ranking: 2

Jefferson, a past No. 1 on this list with a historic six-year start to his career, did not vie for the top spot as strongly as he has in years past. But he registered No. 1 or No. 2 votes on around 70% of the ballots, with several voters considering him a cut above the rest.

"I go by who I'd want on my team in a game or a season, and I still think he's super talented," an AFC executive said. "He's a proven commodity that can do everything you need and can adapt to any defensive look."

Jefferson's 8,480 receiving yards are the most for any player in his first six seasons in NFL history. His six straight 1,000-yard campaigns ties Randy Moss for second in franchise history (Cris Carter is first with eight).

Jefferson's career-low 1,048 yards in 2025 hurt his vote share slightly, but most voters gave him a pass due to poor quarterback play. And several voters noted how professionally Jefferson handled the offense stalling. His 53.4% double-team percentage ranked first among receivers, and he eclipsed 1,500 yards the previous season with Sam Darnold.

"Chase vs. Jefferson is still kind of like Bijan [Robinson] and [Jahmyr] Gibbs at running back -- almost like 1 and 1A," an NFC executive said. "Maybe a little more big-play ability with Jefferson. Would be fun to see him with a QB like Burrow."

Forget the 50-50 catch. Jefferson can make 20-80 catches, an NFL coordinator said. "That catch he made in Buffalo [in 2022], I don't think Chase makes that," an NFL coordinator said about Jefferson's incredible one-handed grab while surrounded by several Buffalo defenders.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 7

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

Smith-Njigba's season for the ages helped him compete for the top spot this year, though he ultimately fell short. His league-leading 1,793 receiving yards accounted for 44% of the team's receiving yards in 2025, the highest player share since Brandon Marshall on the 2012 Bears (46%).

Smith-Njigba was one of three receivers to appear on every ballot.

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"He reminds me so much of Cooper Kupp's tremendous performance in 2021, only JSN is better on the outside than him," an NFL coordinator said. "Love his game. Relentless. Smooth. Competitor. He's not the elite outside player those top guys are."

That was a common refrain from voters: When game-planning, Smith-Njigba doesn't strike fear in coaches like some others do. But he aligned out wide on more than 80% of his snaps last season, producing a league-high 10.9 yards per target in the process with a stellar 0.6% drop rate.

"Smith-Njigba is super talented, but this is the first year he really played outside," an AFC exec said. "If he does it again and plays well, he can jump to the top."

Last year, JSN became the fourth player to lead the NFL in receiving yards and win the Super Bowl in the same season, joining Drew Pearson (1977 Cowboys), Jerry Rice (1989 and 1994 49ers) and Kupp (2021 Rams).

Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: Honorable mention

Last year, Nacua was on the fringe of the top 10. He wasn't to be denied this year, appearing on all but one ballot.

About 85% of Nacua's votes were within the top five after he led the NFL with 129 catches in 2025, the second most in Rams history behind Kupp (2021). Nacua's eight career games with at least 150 receiving yards tie an NFL record with Justin Jefferson for the most by a player in his first three seasons.

"Strong hands, contact balance, ability to block in the run game, run after the catch, run through the catch, can go get it, can play any spot," an NFL coordinator said. "Complete receiver. Him and Chase are the hardest to tackle."

Nacua's 668 yards after catch led all receivers last season, while 80 of his catches went for first downs. He caught 77.2% of his targets, symbolizing his incredible consistency. Nacua is the classic plays-faster-than-his-time guy. He ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash coming out of BYU, but Nacua accelerates through receptions to maximize his speed better than anyone.

Expect Nacua, a 2027 free agent, to have another huge season while he seeks a new contract. He has dealt with off-field concerns this offseason, including a stint in rehab, but he still appears to be in the Rams' long-term plans.

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: 8

St. Brown activated beast mode several times in 2025, most notably on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 14, when he produced 92 yards on a high ankle sprain despite three days of rest.

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"Savvy, knack for getting open, plays faster than his timed speed," an NFL coordinator said. "He's putting continuous stress on you even when you know he's not going vertical. He has a unique way of working leverage. Strong as hell, can separate at the point and is shifty, plays as if he's being disrespected at all times."

St. Brown's 582 yards after catch in 2025 were third among all receivers. And the Lions wideout is the only player with at least 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches in each of the past three seasons. He's also the only player to record such a streak in Lions franchise history. Only Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (four) has more overall.

Another dimension to St. Brown's game that stands out is his blocking. As one veteran coach says, St. Brown can help the offense function as if it's in 12 personnel (two tight ends) despite being in 11 personnel (one tight end) because of how he supports the running game.

Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 27 | Last year's ranking: 4

Lamb is coming off his worst statistical season since he was a rookie in 2020. He dealt with an early-season ankle issue and never quite took off, finishing with 1,077 yards and three touchdowns. Usually an after-the-catch standout, his 322 yards after the catch were down for his standards, too. And his eight drops tied for second in the NFL behind Travis Kelce.

Even so, the goodwill he has built over six seasons helped him in the voting. He's still a game breaker and appeared on all but one ballot.

"With his ability to separate and make big plays, the attention he demands creates opportunities for others in the offense," an NFC scout said. "He's still on the short list of guys who give you problems consistently."

Lamb's 571 receptions are the fifth most in the NFL since 2020 and already the third most in Cowboys history, as he passed Dez Bryant last season.

"I expect him to have a bounce-back year," an NFL coordinator said. "He was never quite the same [last year] off that ankle injury."

Highest ranking: 5 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

One NFL coordinator did not hesitate when asked which Cowboys receiver is No. 1 on opposing game plans.

"It's Pickens," the coordinator said. "He has emerged."

While Lamb still attracts a lot of attention from defenses -- and is ranked one spot higher on this list -- Pickens broke out in 2025 with 93 catches, 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. His five games with at least 125 receiving yards tied for the most in a single season in franchise history.