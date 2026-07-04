Baker Mayfield, Ed Sheeran among celebrities at Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding

Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce picked MSG for their wedding (1:14)

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Only one of the biggest events of the year can bring entertainment and sports' biggest names under one roof.

On Friday evening, many A-list celebrities flocked to the Big Apple for the occasion of the summer -- the wedding of pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

And after weeks of multiple reports, rumors and construction, the stars are dripped out in their finest dresses and tuxedos for what might be the wedding of the year -- or decade or century -- at Madison Square Garden.

Guests included athletes such as Justin Thomas, Baker Mayfield, Cooper Kupp and Kareem Hunt while the entertainment industry showed out in style from Ed Sheeran and Zoe Kravitz to Jimmy Fallon and Jay-Z.

Black SUVs filled midtown Manhattan with each carrying star power to the entrance of a lifetime -- literally.

Here are the arrivals at Swift and Kelce's popular wedding festivities.

Ed Sheeran

🚨| Ed Sheeran arriving at Taylor's wedding! pic.twitter.com/SyBnrxULFu — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 3, 2026

Chris Jones and Baker Mayfield

💍| Chris Jones, Baker Mayfield and Beau Allen!🏈 pic.twitter.com/ljH4654rUY — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) July 3, 2026

Cooper Kupp

💍 | Cooper Kupp on his way to the wedding! pic.twitter.com/rZos7cjX27 — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) July 3, 2026

Justin Thomas

💍| Pro golfer Justin Thomas, Mecole Hartman and Chariah, George Karlaftis, Juju Smith-SChuster, and Mike Gesicki all on their way to the wedding 🏈 pic.twitter.com/8Uv72MuWLu — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) July 3, 2026

Jimmy Fallon

💍| Jimmy Fallon + Ethan and Ryan Hawke arriving at the wedding! pic.twitter.com/sgNlZkuRai — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) July 3, 2026

Machine Gun Kelly and Fergie

🚨| mgk and Fergie on their way to the wedding! pic.twitter.com/1d80cOTqTQ — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 3, 2026

Zoe Kravitz and Camila Cabello

🚨| Camila Cabello and Zoë Kravitz on their way to the wedding pic.twitter.com/Di1tHOe0IN — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 3, 2026

Benson Boone

🚨| Benson Boone on his way to Taylor's wedding pic.twitter.com/a0WxzyJJQr — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 3, 2026

Hugh Grant

🚨| Hugh Grant on his way to Taylor Swift's wedding pic.twitter.com/AcyfPy7FRK — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 3, 2026

Mariska Hargitay

💍| Mariska Hargitay arriving at the wedding! pic.twitter.com/ps6YHgOsin — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) July 3, 2026

Jason Sudeikis