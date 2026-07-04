          Baker Mayfield, Ed Sheeran among celebrities at Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding

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          Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce picked MSG for their wedding (1:14)

          • Kalan HooksJul 4, 2026, 01:29 AM

          Only one of the biggest events of the year can bring entertainment and sports' biggest names under one roof.

          On Friday evening, many A-list celebrities flocked to the Big Apple for the occasion of the summer -- the wedding of pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

          And after weeks of multiple reports, rumors and construction, the stars are dripped out in their finest dresses and tuxedos for what might be the wedding of the year -- or decade or century -- at Madison Square Garden.

          Guests included athletes such as Justin Thomas, Baker Mayfield, Cooper Kupp and Kareem Hunt while the entertainment industry showed out in style from Ed Sheeran and Zoe Kravitz to Jimmy Fallon and Jay-Z.

          Black SUVs filled midtown Manhattan with each carrying star power to the entrance of a lifetime -- literally.

          Here are the arrivals at Swift and Kelce's popular wedding festivities.

          Ed Sheeran

          Chris Jones and Baker Mayfield

          Cooper Kupp

          Justin Thomas

          Jimmy Fallon

          Machine Gun Kelly and Fergie

          Zoe Kravitz and Camila Cabello

          Benson Boone

          Hugh Grant

          Mariska Hargitay

          Jason Sudeikis