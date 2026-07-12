Execs, coaches, scouts rank top NFL guards, centers for 2026

Orlovsky: Linderbaum signing best thing Raiders could do for Mendoza (0:50)

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The 2026 NFL training camps are on the horizon, and with that in mind, ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 positions. This is the seventh edition of these annual rankings.

Here's how it works: Voters gave their own top 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen as well as ESPN Research. More than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed contributed to placements.

This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award but is meant to answer a simple question: Who are the best players right now?

Our rollout schedule: running backs (July 6), cornerbacks (July 7), edge rushers (July 8), defensive tackles (July 9), tight ends (July 10), offensive tackles (July 11), interior offensive linemen (July 12), quarterbacks (July 13), off-ball linebackers (July 14), wide receivers (July 15) and safeties (July 16).

This is a position group without consensus at the top. Seven guards or centers earned at least one first-place vote. Most of last year's top options were factors in the voting yet again.

The Chiefs -- despite a down 2025 season -- still have the league's premier interior tandem. But the Cowboys appear on their way toward competing in that area.

Two second-year players made a spirited run at the top 10, while a few players in their 30s made the top five. And the best story of them all comes from a former undrafted free agent who made his top-10 debut.

Here are the game's top interior offensive linemen.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: 2

Smith is the league's highest-paid guard, and for good reason. The 2022 first-round pick has worked his way from offensive tackle prospect to elite guard with three consecutive Pro Bowls. His win rates of 72.1% in the running game and 95.2% in the passing game are quality but not elite numbers. But to watch him is to value him.

In a very close race with several others, Smith wins on raw ability.

"Rare combination of size, athleticism, strength and finish," an AFC exec said. "He's like prime Jason Peters playing guard."

One knock on Smith: He could stand to play under more control and more technically sound. But his switch from tackle to guard is a factor there.

"He has more flash plays than anybody," an AFC exec said.

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: 10

Age: 30 | Last year's ranking: 3

Nelson, a former No. 1 on this list, has been a beacon of consistency for the Colts. He hasn't missed a game in seven of his eight NFL seasons, and he helped the Colts rank ninth in total offense last season.

He is coming off a strong season, and Indy believes he's still very much an anchor at age 30. Most voters agreed.

"Some drop-off but still elite," an NFC executive said. "[He] was No. 1 for a long time, but the Smiths (Tyler and Trey) and [Quinn] Meinerz are on his heels."

Added an AFC exec: "Can anchor, bend, wide. Not as dominant as before but better than he was in 2024."

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 10

Age: 27 | Last year's ranking: 1

Last year's No. 1 interior offensive lineman still garnered several first-place votes but slipped slightly in the overall voting.

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"He's got an unorthodox style of play, but once he gets ahold of you, it's really hard to shake," a personnel executive with an NFL team said. "He's been really consistent and consistently the best center in the league. He runs the show well and is ultra physical and athletic."

Humphrey was tops among centers in pass block win rate (98.5). However, he did not rank among the top 10 interior offensive linemen in run block win rate.

"We didn't game-plan much for him, if at all," said a veteran NFL defensive coach. "We were more worried about Trey Smith."

In five NFL seasons, Humphrey has four Pro Bowls and back-to-back first-team All-Pros.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 27 | Last year's ranking: 8

Meinerz belongs in the elite category after another consistent season as the anchor of Denver's interior attack. His 75.7% run block win rate ranks seventh among guards. And he has become a more complete player in recent years.

"Mauler in the run game at the point of attack, good at the second level getting to linebackers and solid in one-on-one pass pro," an NFL coordinator said.

Added an NFL team personnel executive: "I know he was known for the gut and for run blocking, but he's become more of a complete player. He belongs in the top group. Much better in pass pro, occasional lapse where he's overly physical and misses, but he's generally more in control."

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 33 | Last year's ranking: 6

Not many NFL players have aged better than Thuney, who led all guards in pass block win rate last season, his 10th in the league. One team executive said Thuney got the highest grade possible for a veteran guard last season.

Thuney also ranked third among guards in run block win rate (77%) while spearheading the Bears' revamped interior offensive line.

"He's losing a little lateral quickness, but he's so technically sound and tough and sturdy and stronger than you'd think that it doesn't really matter," an NFC exec said. "He was awesome last year."

Added a veteran NFL defensive coach: "He kicked our ass last year."

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 29 | Last year's ranking: 7

The rep on Lindstrom used to be "great in the run game, average in the passing game." He has overcome that billing. And some around the league believe he can handle more than what's required of him in Atlanta.

"Athleticism and explosiveness -- his size makes him somewhat of a specific scheme fit, but there really isn't anyone who does a lot of the things that he can do," an NFL coordinator said. "They never ask him to pull, but he would open some eyes if he did."

One NFC evaluator questioned his lateral quickness at this stage. But that's nitpicking.

"He doesn't get enough recognition -- he's been really good for a long time," a veteran NFL defensive coach said.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 27 | Last year's ranking: 4

Smith is known as a high-level, physical guard, but several voters said he had a down year in 2025. By the numbers, though, Smith held up well in pass coverage in 2025, allowing zero sacks in 389 pass-block attempts.

"You can knock him back in the pocket or beat him backward," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "That's how we felt last year."

Despite the Chiefs' letdown season, Smith's presence provides long-term stability in the interior. The 2021 sixth-round pick has made back-to-back Pro Bowls.

"He's a really good foundational piece," an NFC executive said. "Raw power, sets a tone. There just aren't many like him."

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 26 | Last year's ranking: 10

Linderbaum hit the market at a perfect time this March, as a rare Pro Bowl offensive lineman available in free agency. The Raiders gave him a record-shattering three-year, $81 million contract.

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Linderbaum upgrades the Raiders' offense immediately. He's known as an elite run blocker. But in the passing game, he also ranked second among centers in pass block win rate (97.2%) last season.

"A heavy-handed center that can get to the second level," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "There aren't many of those at the center position who can do that at a high level. And he can run the show from a communication standpoint."

Despite Linderbaum's impressive pass-blocking numbers, some coaches say he's a liability in that area at times and can "float and help" with scheme protection instead of matching up one-on-one.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: Honorable mention

Playing on a bad offense over three seasons hasn't stopped Skoronski's ascension. He has improved in each of his first three years, finishing fourth among guards in pass block win rate (96.0%) in 2025.

The early knock plaguing Skoronski was that he lacked explosiveness and power. But evaluators say he has improved in that area.

"He's absolutely jumped to elite status," an NFC executive said. "He's going to get paid a lot more money than people think."

Highest ranking: 5 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: Honorable mention

Evaluators have marveled at Brewer's development. One NFC scout recalled listing him at 6-foot-1, 274 pounds coming out of Texas State in 2020. Brewer went undrafted. Six years later, he became a second-team All-Pro and earned a three-year, $52.5 million extension.

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"Most underrated player in the league," an NFC executive said.

Added an NFL coordinator: "He's very scheme specific -- but his twitchiness and explosiveness are off the charts."

Brewer is not for everybody, though.

"He's good but accentuated by scheme, in my opinion," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "Athletic but not powerful."

Honorable mention

Grey Zabel, G, Seattle Seahawks: "He played his ass off as a rookie. He's going to be a Pro Bowler for [the Seahawks]. Excellent." -- NFC executive

Tyler Booker, G, Dallas Cowboys: "Strong and athletic with physicality. Struggles a bit with guys that are good lateral movers." -- NFL coordinator

Elgton Jenkins, C/G, Cleveland Browns: "I'm surprised he didn't have much trade value. I know he's had durability issues, but he's a really quality player who can play all over the line." -- AFC executive

Robert Hunt, G, Carolina Panthers: "He's not in the elite group, but as a run-game mauler, there aren't many better. He just wasn't healthy last year." -- NFC scout

Also receiving votes: Landon Dickerson, Zach Frazier, Connor McGovern, Kevin Dotson, Cam Jurgens, Steve Avila, Erik McCoy, Jonah Jackson