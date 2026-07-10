AFC East: Can Bills, Jets or Dolphins unseat the Patriots?

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The reign is over.

After five consecutive years atop the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills were dethroned last season by an upstart New England Patriots team that finished as the Super Bowl runners-up. The Patriots' first AFC East title since 2019 infused a bit of life into a division that had become stale over the past half decade.

Nobody will confuse this division for one of the NFL's deepest, but it should provide another exciting race to watch in 2026.

The Bills will open their new stadium with hopes of returning to their divisional dominance, and New England made one of the blockbuster moves of the offseason, trading for star receiver A.J. Brown. Both teams are led by MVP-candidate quarterbacks who will make them must-watch television on any given Sunday.

Then, there are the other teams: the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Despite bringing in new quarterbacks this offseason (Geno Smith to the Jets and Malik Willis to the Dolphins), neither team is expected to compete this year, and they will likely spend the season in a race of their own -- for the top pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg, Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques, Jets reporter Rich Cimini and Patriots reporter Mike Reiss set the stage for the 2026 season in the AFC East, where the Bills are the odds-on favorites (-125) over the Patriots (+120), Jets (19-1) and Dolphins (40-1), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

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What do the offseason moves mean for your QB?

Bills

Josh Allen has additional help for the present and future, but were the moves enough? Trading for receiver DJ Moore was the big splash of the offseason. The acquisition was designed to give Allen a top target and open up opportunities for the rest of the receiving corps. The team also brought in some youth, drafting receiver Skyler Bell in the fourth round. Whether enough was done to address the room remains unanswered. Allen will also benefit from consistency up front with center Connor McGovern signing a four-year extension, leaving the only change along the line at left guard. -- Getzenberg

Dolphins

The Dolphins are rebuilding under new coach Jeff Hafley and new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, but they're doing so around Willis, who is the lone free agent to sign a multiyear contract with the team this offseason. Free agent wideout signings Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell have previous NFL experience with the Cowboys and Rams, respectively, while rookies Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell will provide upside once they acclimate to the pro game. Miami also invested in its offensive line, spending a first-round pick on former Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor and extending All-Pro center Aaron Brewer. Despite the investment, this is a team that could likely challenge for the top pick in 2027 -- a draft expected to be quarterback rich. Willis' deal will not prevent the Dolphins from taking one of the top quarterbacks available if Sullivan decides to move in a different direction next April. -- Louis-Jacques

Jets

The Jets added potential firepower to their offense by drafting tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. in the first round. They also extended running back Breece Hall -- an important move. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson is back from a knee injury, so, yes, they have playmakers. These moves should help Smith, but they probably will be a greater benefit to the next quarterback. It's no secret that the Jets are targeting the 2027 draft (three first-round picks) for their QB of the future. Basically, Smith could be a one-year stopgap. -- Cimini

Patriots

The Patriots believe they've put Drake Maye in the best possible position to succeed with the additions of receivers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, which might be their best one-two combination since Randy Moss and Wes Welker in 2007. Not to be overlooked is the toughness the team targeted in the running game with free agent fullback Reggie Gilliam and more reinforcements at the line of scrimmage with free agent guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. If Maye raises his MVP-caliber level of play in his second year playing in coordinator Josh McDaniels' system -- with coaches saying they hope to "weaponize" the quarterback's mind -- the possibilities could be Super (Bowl). -- Reiss

What is the biggest concern for your team?

Bills

A first-time head coach. The pressure is on Joe Brady, and the expectations for the Bills couldn't be higher. As Allen enters his ninth season, winning a Super Bowl remains the lone unaccomplished goal. This time, the push for the title will be led by Brady, who brings his own style. People around the team describe the building this offseason as more relaxed than under former coach Sean McDermott, but how will Brady's approach and tweaks translate once the season gets underway? There will be plenty of learning opportunities for him and his staff, and successfully navigating those will go a long way. -- Getzenberg

Dolphins

Wide receiver. The Dolphins have about a dozen concerns to pick from, but they prominently lack a proven No. 1 receiver. Hafley and Sullivan come from a Packers organization that also didn't have a proven lead receiver, but between Tolbert, Atwell, the rookies and third-year carryover Malik Washington, the Dolphins appear on paper to have the thinnest wide receiver corps in the NFL. Considering Miami's outlook for this season, the lack of passing options could prove problematic until reliable targets emerge. -- Louis-Jacques

Jets

We're right back to Smith. He wasn't good last season -- throwing a league-high 17 interceptions for the Raiders -- and he hasn't been an efficient passer since 2023, his next-to-last season with the Seahawks. Can a 35-year-old quarterback, in his fourth system in four years, turn back the clock? That's asking a lot. He needs to get off to a good start because the fanbase has a long memory; it remembers Smith's first stint with the Jets (2013-16), which wasn't a fun or smooth experience. The fans will be screaming for rookie Cade Klubnik if Smith struggles early. -- Cimini

Patriots

Christian Gonzalez's contract status. The Pro Bowl cornerback wasn't present for the majority of the voluntary offseason program and then participated in only the lower-tempo/walkthrough parts of mandatory minicamp. That could be a preview of what training camp will look like if he and the team can't find common ground on his contract, which calls for him to earn $2.259 million this season. Gonzalez is eligible for an extension for the first time, top cornerbacks are making more than $30 million per season, and he said in June that he hopes to be rewarded as a Patriot. Runner-up choice: Not having second-round draft pick Gabe Jacas present for most of the offseason program because he underwent a "cleanup" knee procedure, per a source familiar with his recovery, and remains unsigned. The Patriots traded up for Jacas because they value his edge-setting and pass-rush ability. -- Reiss

What has been the most underrated move by your team?

Bills

Hiring Pat Meyer as offensive line coach. Brady had a major gap to fill on his staff after former offensive line coach Aaron Kromer retired in January. Any coach brought in would be working with a veteran offensive line that has spent significant time together. Hiring Meyer gives the team consistency. Meyer worked under Kromer twice, and players have already noted the similarities between the two. The hire, combined with retaining tight ends coach Rob Boras and promoting him to run game coordinator, brings stability for Allen and Brady with so many changes happening on the coaching staff. -- Getzenberg

Dolphins

Trading up to draft cornerback Chris Johnson at No. 27. The San Diego State product turned a lot of heads with his performance at the NFL combine, clocking a 4.40-second 40-yard dash and eliminating questions about his straight-line speed. Hafley has a background in coaching defensive backs and identified Johnson as one of his favorite players in the 2026 draft class. Cornerback was a massive need for Miami this offseason, and although Johnson alone doesn't solve the problem, he is a young cornerstone for a team that doesn't have many on either side of the ball. -- Louis-Jacques

Jets

The hiring of defensive line coach Karl Dunbar, previously the Steelers' D-line coach from 2018 to 2025. Mike Tomlin kept him on Pittsburgh's staff for eight years, and that says a lot. Dunbar, in his second stint with the Jets, has a reputation for getting the best out of his players. Coach Aaron Glenn wasted no time hiring Dunbar as soon as he became available. It's an important job because Dunbar will be entrusted with the development of edge rusher David Bailey, the No. 2 pick. Dunbar is most familiar with the 3-4 front, and the Jets will be using more odd fronts this season. -- Cimini

Patriots

Trading up three spots in the first round from No. 31 to No. 28 to select Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu. It's early, but Lomu initially projects as the swing tackle behind Will Campbell (left) and Morgan Moses (right), and he has also taken some snaps at guard. Lomu was the seventh offensive tackle selected, although the Patriots had him rated higher than that at the position. It took a fourth-round pick to ensure they landed Lomu, which seems like a shrewd move. "I love the versatility," coach Mike Vrabel said. -- Reiss

Who wins the AFC East in 2026?

Bills

The Bills. The winner projects to be a close fight between Buffalo and New England, just a year after the Patriots ended the Bills' streak of five straight AFC East titles. The Patriots will be an issue for Buffalo again in 2026 even though New England has a harder schedule than last season. However, despite the uncertainties that exist for the Bills, Allen gives the team a chance every time he steps on the field. There is enormous pressure on the quarterback with a schedule that has many challenges, but the edge here goes to the team led by Allen. -- Getzenberg

Bills

The Bills. New England overachieved in 2025 and will return to the mean with a harder schedule in 2026. Despite being a first-time head coach, Brady has been in Buffalo since 2022 and is intimately familiar with Allen's strengths and the division as a whole. There are still a few questions about the quality of talent around Allen, but Moore is the best receiver he has thrown to since Stefon Diggs, and James Cook cemented himself as one of the NFL's best running backs last season. Realistically, only two teams are in this hunt, but give me Buffalo to break in its inaugural season at its new stadium with a division title. -- Louis-Jacques

Bills

The Bills will reclaim the division. Book it. They still have the best player in the AFC East (Allen), and now he has a legitimate playmaker in Moore. New defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will be one of the season's big stories, as he will instill the Bills with a new, ultra-aggressive mentality on defense. Yes, the Patriots improved with the addition of Brown at wideout, but they caught a lot of breaks last season (see: soft schedule) and the feeling here is that they weren't as good as their record indicated. Clearly, it'll be a two-team race. The Jets and Dolphins are in a different world -- a rebuilding world. -- Cimini

Patriots

Despite a tougher schedule and the likelihood they won't be able to duplicate their 14-3 record, the Patriots will still have enough to win the division. Key factors in the projection are Maye rising even higher in the NFL's elite QB ranks, a motivated Brown providing him a bona fide No. 1 receiver and the likely learning curve of Brady with the Bills, the only other team with a realistic chance of contending. -- Reiss