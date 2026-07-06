Arnold clears waivers, becomes free agent amid court case

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, who is facing legal issues in Florida, cleared waivers Monday and has become a free agent.

Arnold, released by the Lions last week after he was arrested on felony charges of armed robbery and kidnapping, is expected to visit NFL teams that have expressed an interest in signing him.

Arnold was released from custody last Tuesday after he posted bond, which had been set at $1 million by Hillsborough County Judge Christopher Sabella in Tampa, Florida. He also added, as conditions of the ruling, that Arnold is not allowed contact with the six co-defendants or the witnesses in the case, and he was ordered confined to his residence in Tallahassee, Florida, except when he would be playing, training and traveling with an NFL team, or making court-related appearances or legal appointments. What's more, he was forced to surrender his passport within 48 hours.

Last Wednesday, Arnold, 23, turned himself in. Authorities accused him of orchestrating the abduction and beating of three men whom prosecutors believe he wrongly suspected of having stolen luxury goods and $100,000 in cash from him.

According to prosecutors, the victims were abducted three days after cash and luxury items, including Rolex watches and Louis Vuitton bags, were reported stolen from Arnold at an Airbnb rental in the Tampa area. Prosecutors say that six of Arnold's associates carried out the crimes by holding, beating and pistol-whipping the victims and that Arnold wasn't there at the time.

The Lions selected Arnold in the first round of the 2024 draft out of Alabama. He was scheduled to start on the outside opposite D.J. Reed before his release from the team. He had two years and $4.8 million remaining on his rookie contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.