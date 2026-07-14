Execs, coaches rank top NFL off-ball linebackers for 2026

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The 2026 NFL training camps are on the horizon, and with that in mind, ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions. This is the seventh edition of these annual rankings.

Here's how it works: Voters gave their own top 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen as well as ESPN Research. More than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed contributed to placements.

This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award, but meant to answer a simple question: Who are the best players right now?

Our rollout schedule: running backs (July 6), cornerbacks (July 7), edge rushers (July 8), defensive tackles (July 9), tight ends (July 10), offensive tackles (July 11), interior offensive linemen (July 12), quarterbacks (July 13), off-ball linebackers (July 14), wide receivers (July 15) and safeties (July 16).

The only sure bet at linebacker is that the No. 1 player will come out of the NFC West. That has been the case for three consecutive years thanks to a do-it-all star from the Bay Area.

The rest of the field was Ja'Marr Chase levels of wide open, and several new faces took advantage in our top-10 list. The off-ball/stack linebacker field -- all linebackers in a 4-3 defense and inside linebackers in a 3-4 defense -- included five debuts and one re-entry.

Here are the top off-ball linebackers in the NFL based on votes from executives, scouts and coaches.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 5

Age: 29 | Last year's ranking: 1

Rarely does a player miss most of a season due to injury and maintain his standing in our top 10. Warner, however, earned around 70% of the first-place votes. It was a slight drop from the previous year, but his status in the position hierarchy remains clear.

Warner has been an All-Pro four times since 2020, second only to edge rusher Myles Garrett (five) during that span. An ankle injury limited Warner to six games last season, but he made the most of those appearances with 51 tackles (two for loss), three pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

"He diagnoses faster than anyone," an NFL coordinator said. "That's really his secret sauce. Processes the game at an incredibly fast level."

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 29 | Last year's ranking: 2

Smith has been a model of consistency over three-plus seasons in Baltimore, being named to three Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro teams. He is one of two players to record at least 130 tackles in each of the past six seasons, along with Bobby Wagner.

"Still has the instincts, physicality and playmaking that's a class ahead of the others outside of Fred," an NFL coordinator said.

Added an AFC offensive coach: "He knows what's coming before the play and plays with reckless abandonment."

Baltimore's 2025 defense was disjointed as a whole, but evaluators largely didn't knock Smith for that. Several scouts and coaches consider Smith adequate in the passing game but not elite.

"He's f---ing nasty coming downhill," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "He sees it fast, good blitzer, good eyes, cuts the ball off in the run game."

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 23 | Last year's ranking: N/A

The next star linebacker has arrived.

"He's [Luke] Kuechly reincarnated," a personnel executive with an NFL team said. "Elite speed, athleticism, instincts, ball skills."

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In 2025, Schwesinger was one of three players with at least two sacks, two interceptions and 10 tackles for loss. The others were pass rushers -- Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt and Indianapolis' Laiatu Latu. He was the first rookie to reach that mark since Shaquille Leonard did it in 2018.

Schwesinger finished his rookie campaign with 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, 156 total tackles (11 for loss), a body of work that earned him Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Some scouts and coaches want to see him do it again before placing him in the top two, though.

"Plays fast, excellent instincts, good in coverage," a high-ranking AFC evaluator said. "Impressive for a rookie."

Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: 10

Age: 29 | Last year's ranking: 3

Baun is one of the league's great success stories. Once a part-time player, he parlayed an All-Pro season in Philadelphia into a three-year, $51 million deal during the 2025 offseason. His most recent season showed he was no fluke, producing a second consecutive Pro Bowl performance. Baun was one of two linebackers to appear on every top-10 ballot.

"He's got lateral quickness and is an incredibly smart player," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "He's perfect for Vic's [Fangio] scheme, can play close to the line and get pressure or can play off the ball."

Baun was the only player with at least 120 tackles and 10 disrupted dropbacks last season (a disrupted dropback is a sack, interception or batted/defended/tipped pass).

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: Honorable mention

Campbell has been a steady climber in the linebacker pantheon, vaulting into the top 10 after a 176-tackle season -- the most for a Lions player since Chris Spielman in 1994. Campbell's 40% run stop win rate ranked fifth among linebackers (non-pass rushers), too.

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Detroit knew what it was doing when it drafted Campbell 18th overall in 2023. He has drawn physical comparisons to Brian Urlacher with his 6-foot-4, 256-pound frame, he can move well, and he has length to close windows in the passing or running game.

"Excellent football IQ, tough, physical, plays downhill, instinctive, aware, leader -- throwback football player," a veteran AFC assistant coach said.

Campbell scored a four-year, $81 million deal in May.

Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

Al-Shaair is finally getting his due after seven NFL seasons. The veteran linebacker wasn't a factor in previous rankings, but after embodying Houston's ultra-physical defense and landing a three-year, $54 million deal, leaguewide recognition followed. Al-Shaair appeared on all but one ballot.

"He's the Dennis Rodman of linebackers," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "He gets in everyone's head. He can run all day and can play every down."

Al-Shaair's nine passes defended last season were the most for a Texans player with 100 tackles since Brian Cushing had 10 in 2009. He added two interceptions and a tackle for loss. The Texans don't blitz often due to their vaunted pass rush, allowing Al-Shaair to patrol the middle of the field for one of the league's best defenses and clean up in the run game.

"He's specialized by scheme a bit, but he's explosive and good in coverage," an NFL coordinator said.

Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: Received votes

Brooks is back in the top 10 after a lull. The 27th pick of the 2020 draft was an ascending player with the Seahawks before suffering an ACL tear late in the 2022 season, compromising his 2023 campaign. He rebuilt his career in Miami, where he became a first-team All-Pro. His 5.9% run stop percentage topped all off-ball linebackers, and his 13 tackles for loss ranked second at his position last season. Brooks was the first Dolphins player to lead the NFL in tackles since Zach Thomas in 2006.

"Brooks has a skill set similar to Demario Davis when he was young -- really strong, fast, physical, can play in space, very good tackler," an NFL coordinator said.

Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 26 | Last year's ranking: 4

Kansas City's down season camouflaged another productive outing for Bolton, who recorded 10 or more tackles for loss for the second consecutive season. His 4.6% career run stop percentage leads all linebackers since he entered the NFL in 2021.

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Bolton has some Warner to his game, as a field general who gets the defense in the right spots.

"He's got instincts, toughness and production," an AFC executive said. "His long speed in coverage is just average, which caps him a little bit."

To illustrate his versatility, Bolton played 23 snaps in the slot cornerback position and four at safety.

Highest ranking: 4 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

When the Packers let Quay Walker hit free agency, they had another star linebacker around whom to build.

"He has the size, speed and run-and-hit ability that few have," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "He can really go."

Cooper's 17 career tackles for loss are the most for a Packers player over their first two seasons since Clay Matthews III had 35 in 2009-10. The 6-foot-2, 229-pound Cooper forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble in 2025, and his run stop win rate was 33%.

Cooper is a bullet in the open field. But his 4.51-second 40-yard dash time isn't the only reason why he plays fast.

"It's his mind," a high-ranking AFC official said. "He sees it and can anticipate."

Highest ranking: 4 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 27 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

Lloyd maximized his talent in 2025, as a 2022 first-round pick who balled out right before free agency. He was the only NFL player with five interceptions and five tackles for loss last season. The last linebacker to do that was Shaquille Leonard in 2019. Lloyd returned those five picks for a combined 135 yards. The former Jaguars standout signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Carolina in March.

"Physical run player, love his length in zone to get his hands on the football," an NFC exec said. "Not as effective in man. Can blitz and rush and is versatile."

One thing to watch with Lloyd in 2026 is how well he responds to a lead role. In Jacksonville, veteran Foyesade Oluokun handled much of the communication. But the Panthers were impressed with how Lloyd communicated during offseason workouts.

Honorable mention

Quay Walker, Las Vegas Raiders: "The light finally came on for him last year. I thought he diagnosed the run game better than in the past. He has always been fast, long and can hit." -- NFC assistant coach

DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas Cowboys: "He moves like a safety. Incredibly talented. I want to see how he does this year after the injuries." -- NFC scout

Patrick Queen, Pittsburgh Steelers: "He is very good when he turns it on and uses his speed and strength. His play is too inconsistent for my taste." -- AFC personnel evaluator

Demario Davis, New York Jets: "Fine wine." -- NFC exec

Also receiving votes: Tremaine Edmunds, Frankie Luvu, Bobby Wagner, Foyesade Oluokun, Ernest Jones IV, Zaire Franklin, T.J. Edwards, Kaden Elliss, Dre Greenlaw, Jihaad Campbell