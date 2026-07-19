Where does Jets rookie QB Klubnik stand ahead of training camp?

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FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- There's something about a Day 2 or Day 3 quarterback draft pick that inspires hope for a forlorn fan base. It's because of Tom Brady and, to a lesser degree, Brock Purdy -- sixth- and seventh-round picks, respectively, who defied the odds.

The New York Jets have played this lottery many times, hoping to cash a winning ticket. In recent years, they drafted Jordan Travis (fifth round), James Morgan (fourth), Christian Hackenberg (second) and Bryce Petty (fourth). The first three never took a snap in the NFL, while Petty got seven mop-up starts over two years and never played again in the league.

Now it's on to the next: Cade Klubnik, who undoubtedly will be a fan favorite at training camp this summer.

The fourth-round pick from Clemson arrives during a transition phase for the Jets, who traded for veteran journeyman Geno Smith to be their bridge quarterback. They appear to be targeting the talent-rich 2027 draft for their quarterback of the future. In the meantime, they will take a long look at Klubnik, who conceivably could win the No. 2 job in camp.

"He's very eager to get this thing and figure it out," quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave said. "He's ready to rock and roll. [He asks] a lot of good questions. He's a good athlete. At his pro day, he might have run 4.57 [second 40-yard dash time], so he can move.

"It'll be fun to see him versus live bullets in these preseason games and watch him develop because he's got a lot of athletic skills. We'll try to harness them and have him get good at this football thing at the pro level."

The fans will embrace Klubnik because he exudes confidence. They've also seen him a lot on TV, as he was a three-year starter for Clemson. He played brilliantly in the 2024 College Football Playoffs, throwing for 336 yards and three touchdowns in a first-round loss to Texas -- a performance that fueled big expectations for 2025.

Klubnik's final season was a disappointment on multiple levels, as Clemson slumped to 7-6 and he threw only 16 touchdowns -- 20 fewer than the previous season. His draft stock took a big hit, but he impressed the Jets during the pre-draft process, especially offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

"Do I think there was a connection? Absolutely there was a connection," Reich said. "But because Cade is Cade, he knows how to make connections with people. That's one of his strengths, and I think he's made connection with his team."

Reich described Klubnik as "pretty charismatic," with "high emotional intelligence" and "natural leadership instincts."

His confidence came across at the rookie minicamp in May, when he proclaimed to reporters, "I'm a winner" -- his way of saying he belongs in the NFL.

Klubnik's progress was impeded in the spring, as he missed the last two weeks of practice with what was described as back tightness. He was doing "a really good job" before the injury, according to coach Aaron Glenn.

Glenn said Klubnik, Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook will compete for the No. 2 job, though it appears to be a two-man competition -- Klubnik and Zappe. The first training camp practice is July 29.

Klubnik figures to get plenty of reps in the preseason, an opportunity to win the backup job and perhaps lay the groundwork for late-season playing time. If the Jets fall out of contention, it could mean an audition for Klubnik.

The coaches don't think his mechanics need much tinkering; he just needs experience.

"The young guys aren't as entrenched mechanically, but he's pretty sound," Musgrave said. "He's a good a good base, a good rhythm. ... He's got plenty good grip [on the ball], so there's not a lot of slipping in mid-motion. Those balls aren't coming unraveled when he throws it. He throws a nice, tight spiral.

"He really has a great skill set. I don't think we could be any more excited to work with a young guy than we are with Cade."