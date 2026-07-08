Ty Simpson soaking in everything Rams QB room has to offer

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LOS ANGELES -- Rams rookie quarterback Ty Simpson said the team's offseason program made him feel like he was a college freshman again learning the playbook.

"[It's like] drinking from a fire hydrant," Simpson said during OTAs. "You're expected [to do] a lot. The quarterback runs the show here, just how I like it. But it's just making sure that you're disciplined and you're detail-oriented."

Despite the whirlwind start to his NFL career after being selected No. 13 overall in April's draft, Simpson said he feels fortunate to be in a quarterback room learning from Matthew Stafford.

"I mean, he's the MVP for a reason," Simpson said of Stafford, who earned the league's award this past season. "Everything he does, he's so just aware of everything. Aware of how everything works [and is] so detailed. Being in the room with him is just such a blessing.

"I really appreciate him and Stetson [Bennett IV] taking me in and answering all the questions I have. I know I'm probably annoying them, but it's been really helpful. I can't thank them enough."

Most of Simpson's hands-on learning has been in the classroom or in the film room because he joined a QB room with the veteran and the Rams' 2023 fourth-round pick; he didn't get many reps this offseason.

Although Simpson did not get much on-field time, he said his focus was on getting the details right.

When Sean McVay was asked about Simpson's progress, the head coach was quick to point out the goal of the offseason program is "about setting foundations in the fundamentals."

"What does it look like to be able to communicate, especially as a quarterback?" McVay said. "How am I saying the plays? ... You have to see plays when you're saying them, otherwise you can't call plays in this offense. ... Practicing in the mirror, what does your voice inflection look like? How are you emphasizing certain things? How are you really being able to go through the mechanics of everything that happens before the snap? And then what's my footwork? What's my timing and rhythm?"

Rams offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase has "been encouraged with all of our rookies, including Ty."

"First things first, you want to see, do they come in?" Scheelhaase said. "Are they coachable? Are they willing to work? And you've seen that from Ty from Day 1. Appreciate the way that he goes about his business. He's an early-morning-stay-long type of guy, which you've got to be at that position."

The bigger test will be during training camp, where Simpson will likely get more reps than a typical second- or third-string quarterback because of the way McVay handles veteran workloads. The 38-year-old Stafford, who is entering his 18th NFL season, will likely have a modified training camp schedule. He will also not participate in the preseason games, leaving more reps for Simpson and perhaps Bennett.

In early June, McVay was asked whether the team was still considering adding a veteran quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo served as the team's backup quarterback the past two seasons but did not re-sign with the Rams as he is considering retirement.

"That's not something that we've really talked about as of right now," McVay said. "I would never rule it out, but not right now."

Without a veteran quarterback in that spot, the competition for the backup role will be one of the more interesting position battles to watch during training camp. While Simpson is likely to serve in that role during the 2026 season, McVay said he saw "tremendous growth" in Bennett during the offseason program.

But regardless of how many reps he will get during training camp and which role he will be serving in, Simpson said his biggest goal was learning from Stafford.

"[He's] taken us all in," Simpson said of Stafford. "And I really appreciate it because he didn't have to do that. And anything that I can ask him and I can just take in, I'm willing to. So like I said, I hope I'm not annoying him, but I really appreciate the big brother kind of role that he's playing in my development."