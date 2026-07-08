Ranking the NFL's best players at every position for 2026

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The 2026 NFL training camps are on the horizon, and with that in mind, ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions. This is the seventh edition of these annual rankings.

Here's how it works: Voters ranked their own top 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and stacked candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen as well as ESPN Research. More than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed contributed to placements.

This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award, but meant to answer a simple question: Who are the best players right now?

Our rollout schedule: running backs (July 6), cornerbacks (July 7), edge rushers (July 8), defensive tackles (July 9), tight ends (July 10), offensive tackles (July 11), interior offensive linemen (July 12), quarterbacks (July 13), off-ball linebackers (July 14), wide receivers (July 15) and safeties (July 16).

Top 10 running backs

A youth wave has transformed the top of this position in recent years, with the top two players on our list being 24 years old going into the season. Who did voters prefer between Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 1, and who followed them?

See our top 10 »

Top 10 cornerbacks

Pat Surtain II has solidified his status as the NFL's No. 1 cornerback. But the league is full of good young corners; only one member of the top 10 is older than 26. Super Bowl LX featured two top-five players at the position in Christian Gonzalez and Devon Witherspoon.

See our top 10 »

Top 10 edge rushers

Myles Garrett has the NFL's single-season sack record and a new team in the Los Angeles Rams. Nothing changes for him in our rankings, though. Who wound up in second place behind him, and which other defensive ends and pass-rushing linebackers made the top 10?

See our top 10 »