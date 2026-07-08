Drake Maye makes surprise cameo at Noah Kahan's Boston show

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Drake Maye made a surprise appearance at Fenway Park -- one that was a highlight of the night for many fans.

During the first of Noah Kahan's four shows in Boston for "The Great Divide Tour," the folk music superstar performed a skit where he stepped up to a pay phone on stage.

He answered the phone and trolled Canadian rapper Drake before he was corrected.

"Hello? Drake? I thought you got canceled or Kendrick [Lamar] beat you or something, why are you calling me?" Kahan said as flabbergasted fan reactions filled Fenway Park. "Well, I appreciate you coming to the show, I guess."

Little did fans know, he was talking to a different Drake.

"Wrong Drake, brother. This is Drake Maye," the New England Patriots quarterback said as he appeared on a videoboard, prompting cheers from fans. "I just want to welcome you to Boston; Fenway Park. I hear the crowd's rocking right now. I hear the crowd, you're the man. Go Pats."

Kahan wrapped up the call skit with: "Go Patriots!"

Maye's cameo served as a segue into Kahan's song "She Calls Me Back" from the 2022 release of his third album, "Stick Season."

Maye is the latest of several star athletes to appear at concerts in 2026. Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, Minnesota Vikings Pro Football Hall of Famer Jared Allen and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark all walked out with Morgan Wallen on stops during his 2026 "Still the Problem Tour," each in different cities (Chicago, Minneapolis, Indianapolis).

Maye threw for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns during the Patriots' 2025 regular season before leading New England to a spot in Super Bowl LX -- a 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.