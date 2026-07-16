Execs, coaches, scouts rank top NFL safeties for 2026

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NFL training camps are on the horizon, and with that in mind, ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions. This is the seventh edition of these annual rankings.

Here's how it works: Voters gave their own top 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen as well as ESPN Research. More than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed contributed to placements.

This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award, but meant to answer a simple question: Who are the best players right now?

Our rollout schedule: running backs (July 6), cornerbacks (July 7), edge rushers (July 8), defensive tackles (July 9), tight ends (July 10), offensive tackles (July 11), interior offensive linemen (July 12), quarterbacks (July 13), off-ball linebackers (July 14), wide receivers (July 15) and safeties (July 16).

Modern safeties are versatile, and teams are deploying them in different parts of the field with frequency. The latest trend in the NFL is utilizing a safety with size as a "big nickel," putting them in the slot to disrupt closer to the line of scrimmage. That has worked for Baltimore thanks to the No. 1-ranked player at the position, and Seattle perfected it with a rookie who is almost a hybrid linebacker/safety.

This dynamic affected the voting in multiple spots -- sometimes causing confusion about a player's true position. For example, the Eagles' Cooper DeJean is largely considered a corner but will play a mix of safety and slot cornerback in 2026. His votes came in the cornerback pool, where he closed out the list.

This year's safety group features at least two dozen quality players worth consideration but not many truly elite players. And while several well-established veterans maintained their standing in the top 10, this year's list features two debuts.

Here are the league's top 10 safeties as voted on by executives, coaches and scouts.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 4

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: 1

Hamilton remains a bright spot on what was a disjointed Ravens defense in 2025. He dominated the first-place votes for the second consecutive year after helping Baltimore hold opposing quarterbacks to a 49 QBR when he's on the field versus a 90 QBR when he's off it.

Through his first three years (2022-24), Hamilton was the only defensive back to produce at least 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and five interceptions. That body of work earned him a four-year, $104 million extension. He followed that up with a first-team All-Pro performance.

"His size and physicality stand out," an AFC offensive coach said. "He's that big-bodied DB who can play nickel or safety that teams are looking for. He's a talented cover player, but his ability to play the run at the point of attack and his effectiveness as a blitzer make him somebody you really have to account for in game planning."

Hamilton played more coverage snaps in the slot (249) than as a traditional safety (228). Being close to the line of scrimmage helped him penetrate the backfield for seven tackles for loss.

"He's an average safety but he's an elite big nickel, which he's in most of the time," an NFL offensive coach said. "He's only in safety in base. That's why teams try to keep [the Ravens] in base. He's a big nickel vs. 11 personnel."

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 5

Age: 29 | Last year's ranking: 6

James was a clear No. 2 in the voting, making an impressive four-spot jump from the previous year. That the Chargers gave James a three-year, $75.6 million extension weeks before voting started could have helped his cause. Money equals respect, validating the body of work.

But the deal was a culmination of James' strong two years under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Since 2024, James has a combined 7.5 sacks, four interceptions, 16 tackles for loss and 14 pass deflections.

"I thought Derwin had his best, most complete year," an NFL secondary coach said. "Blitzing, coverage, tackling, just overall was really good. ... He can really do it all. And he's been healthy for a long stretch, which is good to see."

After missing most of the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to injury, James has been durable the past five years. During that stretch, James is the only player in the NFL to log at least 1,000 snaps each at safety, slot corner and outside linebacker.

Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: 7

Age: 26 | Last year's ranking: 3

McKinney's game is among the most refined in the safety field. He plays a disciplined game but takes enough risks to create splash plays. In his second year as a Packer, he held opposing quarterbacks to a 54.7 passer rating when targeted, allowing 15 receptions and 172 yards on 29 targets.

The enhanced ESPN App Watch your favorite events in the newly upgraded ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Interceptions can come in bunches for him -- his total dropped from eight in 2024 to two in 2025 -- but he stayed disruptive on the ball with 10 passes defended, equating to a ball hawk rate of 34.5%, sixth among safeties with at least 100 coverage snaps according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He's first in that category among safeties with at least 400 coverage snaps.

"He sees the game very quickly," an AFC coach said. "Fast processor. He is always in a great position and plays the game in control. He can tackle, he can cover, and he gets the ball."

McKinney hasn't allowed a touchdown as the nearest defender since joining the Packers in 2024, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: 2

A torn Achilles cost Branch five games in 2025. That played a role in his two-spot slide in the rankings. But Branch was plenty productive while he played, posting a 1.9% pass breakup percentage, which ranked third among safeties. He played snaps in the slot but mostly at safety, and he added 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits. He was one of two defensive backs with at least five passes defended, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

"Versatility, toughness, smarts -- he's a complete player," an NFL passing game coordinator said. "He's a baller when healthy. He's got elite instincts."

Added an NFL personnel evaluator: "He can play forward or backward at a high level. Not many can."

Branch has not experienced any setback in his injury recovery, but the Lions will be conservative with his timeline to return, putting his Week 1 status in question.

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 29 | Last year's ranking: 4

Bates is always a threat to flip the momentum of a game with one play. He's one of the game's great ball hawks, registering 27 interceptions in eight seasons. Thirteen of those picks have come in his three seasons in Atlanta, and in each of those seasons, he has returned one for a touchdown. He has a flair for yardage after the pick, with 384 return yards for an average of 14.2 yards per interception.

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

"Instincts and ball skills have allowed him to play at a high level for a long time," an NFL coordinator said. "That's why his game is aging well. He's just got a knack for being around the ball."

Bates' interception total is one short of Kevin Byard's (28) NFL lead since Bates entered the league in 2018.

"He's lost a little bit of speed -- that's the only knock on him," an NFL personnel evaluator said.

Highest ranking: 6 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 22 | Last year's ranking: N/A

Emmanwori was a disruptor at the line of scrimmage for Seattle's championship defense, finishing second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Carson Schwesinger, our new No. 3-ranked linebacker. Emmanwori was best utilized as a third safety/hybrid linebacker.

The results: 2.5 sacks and a pass breakup rate of 2.1%, the second highest among safeties. Including the playoffs, Emmanwori was the only NFL player with at least 15 pressures and 10 pass breakups last season. As a result, Emmanwori appeared on more than 70% of the ballots.

"Major upside," an NFL coordinator said. "He's so impressive for where he is at such a young age. He's got all the physical measurables."

However, one AFC executive countered that Emmanwori has "one-trick pony" to his game because he doesn't play as well going backward as some of the top safeties.

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 27 | Last year's ranking: 7

Winfield, a former No. 1 safety, had an injury-riddled 2024 but got back on the Pro Bowl track this past season. He played mostly in a traditional, deep-safety role -- Tampa Bay had deployed him as a slot corner at times in the past -- and produced a 22.9% ball hawk rate (eight pass breakups on 35 targets as the nearest defender, per NFL Next Gen Stats) along with two interceptions and one sack.

"He's just so well-rounded and a very consistent player when he's out there," an AFC exec said. "Can blitz, cover, rare instincts and always around the ball."

Winfield battled lower leg injuries early in the 2025 season but still played 17 games. And Tampa Bay felt he sacrificed last season because playing deep hurt the production he would normally have closer to the line of scrimmage.

Since 2023, Winfield is one of two NFL players (Buffalo's Terrel Bernard) to record at least five interceptions and five fumble recoveries.

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 30 | Last year's ranking: 8

The NFL just can't quit Baker, whose strengths are so well-defined that he maintained his standing after nine years in the NFL.

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

Since entering the league in 2017, Baker is the only defensive back with at least 1,000 tackles. If you're looking for elite pass defense, Baker probably isn't your guy. But if you want a missile in the run game and in the flat, he's the ideal fit. His 37.1% run stop win rate in 2025 ranked eighth among safeties with at least 900 defensive snaps played.

"The coverage piece has never been there, so he's pretty scheme-specific, and it's hard to criticize that in my opinion," an NFL coordinator said. "But he's impossible to block in the run game, and he's a great blitzer. So for what he does, he still does it at a high level."

Highest ranking: 4 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: 5

It's hard to knock Joseph's impact when healthy. The production on a per-game basis is impressive. He has 20 interceptions and 35 pass deflections in 52 career games. In 2025, he defended four of the eight targets in his area, qualifying for a 50.0% ball hawk rate, tops among safeties (NFL Next Gen Stats).

"He finds the ball," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "It's hard to find guys with post range like him who can play over the top."

Over the past two seasons, the Lions had a defensive EPA of plus-28 when Joseph was the nearest defender, per NFL Next Gen Stats. That's the highest in the NFL. His availability is an issue that affected his standing in the top 10, though. Joseph missed 11 games last season with a knee injury.

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 27 | Last year's ranking: 7

Bullock is one of the brightest young ball hawks in the league. He is a free safety in every sense, as he was lined up 8 or more yards downfield 86.8% of the time last season. And his nine interceptions over the first two years of his career got the attention of voters, several of whom put him in the top five.

Tackling was considered an issue in his rookie year, but he improved his physicality somewhat in Year 2.

"He's probably an adequate-to-average tackler, but his range is elite," an NFL coordinator said. "So I value that superpower. I'd rather you take the ball away and just be an adequate tackler than the other way around."

Honorable mention

Jalen Pitre, Houston Texans: "He's a nickel but can play safety. Don't think he gets nearly enough credit. Would love to have him." -- NFC scout

Tre'von Moehrig, Carolina Panthers: "One of the most versatile players in the league. He can play safety, dime or nickel. Really good rusher. He can blitz, take on blocks like an OLB and an LB and can also be productive in the deep part of the field." -- NFL defensive backs coach

Xavier Watts, Atlanta Falcons: "He has a chance to be one of the best safeties in the league. [He] has very similar qualities to his running mate [Bates]." -- NFL coordinator

Coby Bryant, Chicago Bears: "I love him. He's a corner by trade, so he has good feet and ball skills, but he will hit, too, now." -- NFL coordinator

Grant Delpit, Cleveland Browns: "He can blitz, cover tight ends, aggressive, instinctive. He would be up there if he had more ball production." -- AFC executive

Also receiving votes: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jalen Ramsey, Kevin Byard, Bryan Cook, Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones, Julian Love, Jevon Holland, Quentin Lake, Amani Hooker, Jalen Thompson, Antonio Johnson