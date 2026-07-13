Key questions as Falcons near camp, including the QB1 status

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The offseason is over, and while the Atlanta Falcons' roster looks quite a bit like it did at this time last summer, there have been major changes. With those changes, several unanswered questions have followed.

The Falcons are in the midst of a quarterback competition that has not quite gotten off the ground. They're in the dark about a potential suspension to one of their most impactful defensive players. And their best player is still waiting on a long-term contract extension that would solidify him as the face of the franchise.

Here is a look at five lingering questions for the Falcons heading into training camp and the 2026 season:

Will Michael Penix Jr. (right) be ready for Week 1? Will Tua Tagovailoa win the QB1 spot and keep it? Those are key questions heading into camp. AP Photo/Mike Stewart

When will Michael Penix Jr. be fully healthy?

No one knows for sure. Penix has been steadfast that he'll be fully cleared for everything in practice by training camp and 100% healthy to start in Week 1. But even Penix himself cannot dictate how well and how quickly his left knee recuperates from the ACL surgery he underwent in November. The typical recovery from such an injury is between nine and 12 months. The beginning of that period for Penix would be midway through training camp.

There have been encouraging signs. Penix impressed a lot of people this spring by just how far along he was -- and how comfortable he looked on the field in individual drills and 7-on-7 sessions. He has done this twice before with the other knee, after all, so this is not a foreign process to him. But it's still impossible to know when he'll be fully cleared for everything, including 11-on-11 team sessions. And until that happens, Tua Tagovailoa has to be considered the starter.

Will James Pearce Jr. be suspended?

Pearce is expected to be disciplined by the NFL for his arrest in February on charges that included aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into a car driven by his ex-girlfriend.

How long that suspension will be and when it will be issued are still unknown. From a legal perspective, as long as he stays out of trouble for a year while passing drug tests and keeping away from his ex-girlfriend, those charges -- including felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felony fleeing the police -- will be dropped.

Pearce returned to the Falcons during mandatory minicamp. Defensive linemen Brandon Dorlus said the team welcomed him back, but Pearce still had to re-earn trust from his teammates. Pearce led the Falcons with 10.5 sacks last season, the most by a rookie since Micah Parsons in 2021. With the possibility that Pearce could be out, the Falcons added plenty of edge rusher depth in the offseason in the forms of Azeez Ojulari, Samson Ebukam and Cameron Thomas.

Bijan Robinson's potential contract extension is one of the key storylines heading into the season. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Is Bijan Robinson next up for an extension?

In short, yes. The new Falcons front office, led by general manager Ian Cunningham and president of football Matt Ryan, have been busy this offseason. In addition to free agency and the draft, Atlanta locked up wide receiver Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. to long-term contract extensions. London and Pitts will be part of the Falcons' offensive core for at least the next three seasons.

Pitts and London were top-10 draft picks in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The Falcons took Robinson at No. 8 in 2023, and he is all lined up for a contract extension, perhaps sooner rather than later. Atlanta doesn't have to rush, necessarily. Robinson is under contract for this season, and his fifth-year option will go into effect in 2027. But conventional wisdom states that a team wants to sign its biggest stars sooner rather than later. Expect news of a Robinson extension inside of 2026.

Who will start at right tackle?

When the offseason began, the answer was Kaleb McGary. Yes, he was coming off a season-ending knee injury, but McGary had been a stalwart at right tackle for the Falcons since he was drafted in 2019. Then, he retired suddenly in April. Atlanta moved quickly to sign free agent Jawaan Taylor, previously of the Kansas City Chiefs, to fill that hole.

The problem is Taylor is still rehabbing arm injuries from last season and did not practice during the spring. He also has a major issue with false starts. Right tackle is even more important for the Falcons considering their two top quarterbacks -- Penix and Tagovailoa -- are left-handed. Someone steady is needed to cover their blindsides.

When swing tackle Storm Norton went down for a second straight season because of a lingering ankle injury, the Falcons traded for Wanya Morris, Taylor's former Chiefs teammate. Meanwhile, Michael Jerrell took most of the first-team reps at right tackle in the spring. It could be a three-way battle for the starting spot, unless Taylor can come back 100% for training camp.

How does the defense replace LB Kaden Elliss?

It won't be a one-man job, according to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Elliss was not only one of the most underrated off-ball linebackers in the NFL -- especially on blitzes -- over the past few years, he also wore the green dot and was one of the leaders of the defense. Now, he's back with the rival New Orleans Saints, where he started his career.

If practices during OTAs and minicamp are any indication, Christian Harris seems like the favorite at inside linebacker, alongside Divine Deablo. Harris was signed from the Houston Texans. He started 27 games in four seasons and was considered a prospect who didn't completely fulfill his potential because of calf and ankle injuries.

The Falcons have other options, and most of them come with a lot of questions. They signed Channing Tindall, who started 24 games with the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals over the past four seasons. There are also veterans JD Bertrand and Troy Andersen, the latter of whom has not played since 2024 and has yet to fully practice because of a knee injury.

Atlanta drafted Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. in the fourth and sixth rounds, respectively. Daniels, though, has been injured, while the speedy, undersized Perkins has taken reps with the second-team defense. The most intriguing possibility could be Jalon Walker, the promising second-year player whose versatility coming out of college was a major strength. Ulbrich wanted him to master being on the edge first, but perhaps he could also spend time on the inside.