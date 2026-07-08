Colts to add kicker Adam Vinatieri to team's Ring of Honor

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INDIANAPOLIS -- Adam Vinatieri became perhaps the greatest kicker in NFL history by making some of the biggest kicks the game has ever seen.

Accordingly, the postcareer honors are rolling in.

Already scheduled to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month, Vinatieri on Wednesday was announced as the next player to be inducted into the Indianapolis Colts' Ring of Honor.

Vinatieri will become the 21st person associated with the franchise to receive that distinction when he is honored Oct. 18 during the Colts' game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In his first season with the Colts in 2006, Adam Vinatieri made 14 field goals during the postseason -- including three in Super Bowl XLI -- as Indianapolis marched to the championship. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

During a distinguished 24-year career with the New England Patriots and the Colts, Vinatieri became one of the most clutch performers ever at his position. He is most known for his New England playoff performances -- including winning kicks in Super Bowls XXXVI and XXXVIII -- but after joining the Colts as a free agent in 2006, Vinatieri continued to cement his legacy with an impressive run during Indy's Super Bowl campaign that season.

Vinatieri converted 14 field goals in that postseason, including five in a divisional round win over the Baltimore Ravens and three in the Super Bowl XLI win over the Chicago Bears.

Vinatieri owns NFL records for points (2,673) and field goals made (599). One of his most remarkable records is his NFL-best streak of 44 consecutive field goals converted during the 2015-16 seasons.